Where is Palestine in the “Muslim Brotherhood” constants from Egypt to Tunisia, Turkey and Syria? أين فلسطين في ثوابت “الإخوان المسلمين” من مصر إلى تونس وتركيا وسوريا

أين فلسطين في ثوابت “الإخوان المسلمين” من مصر إلى تونس وتركيا وسوريا؟

المصدر: الميادين



من حركة حماس إلى حركة مجتمع السلم في الجزائر، إلى الحركة الدستورية في الكويت، إجماعٌ على وصف موافقة العدالة والتنمية على تطبيع المغرب خيانةً وطعنةً في الظهر.

محافظ الرباط يرحب بكوشنر ومستشار الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي بعد وصولهما إلى المغرب (أ ف ب).

وقعّت الرباط وتل أبيب وواشنطن اتفاقاً ثلاثياً تضمن عدة مذكرات تفاهم لإقامة علاقات بين المغرب و”إسرائيل”، وصفه وزير الخارجية المغربي ناصر بوريطة بأنه “خريطة طريق سيعمل الأطراف الثلاثة عليها خلال المرحلة المقبلة”.

صادمة كانت صور رئيس الحكومة المغربية وهو يوقّع على اتفاق التطبيع مع الاحتلال الإسرائيلي.

صدمة كانت أشد وأقسى لدى الأحزاب الإسلامية التي تحمل فكر الإخوان المسلمين. ذلك أن حزب العدالة والتنمية الذي يرأَس الحكومة في المغرب هو أيضاً أحد أحزاب الإسلام السياسي التي وصلت الى الحكم بعد ما عُرف بـ “الربيع العربي”.

لا شك في أن الحركات الإسلامية تعاني انقساماً في الموقف حول التطبيع، لكنّ السؤال يتعلّق بمن وصل إلى الحكم من الإخوان المسلمين في مصر وتركيا وتونس عمّا فعله لفلسطين؟ كيف يمكن أن يبرّر حزب سياسي إسلامي، خيانة أقدس قضايا الأمة من أجل البقاء في السلطة؟

ففي المنطقة خياران في التعامل مع الكيان المحتل. الأول يبادر إلى إنقاذ الاحتلال من أزماته ومشاكله التي وصلت داخلياً إلى مراحل خطرة، من خلال مشاريع تطبيعٍ مجانية.

والثاني اختار المقاومة خياراً استراتيجياً لتحرير الأرض والإنسان، ويتحضّر للمواجهة ويستعدّ لكل نزال، هذه المرة عبر مناوراتٍ مشتركةٍ لفصائل المقاومة في فلسطين تقام للمرة الأولى.

وتعليقاً على التطبيع المغربي وموقف الحركات الإسلامية منه، قال الباحث في الشؤون الاجتماعية والسياسية طلال عتريسي إن الحركات الاسلامية تمر بمنعطف تاريخي يتصل بالتعامل مع فلسطين، مؤكّداً وجود صدمة كبيرة من موقف حكومة المغرب من التطبيع مع الاحتلال.

واعتبر عتريسي في حديث لـ الميادين أن النموذج التركي يعني حكماً إسلامياً على علاقة مع “إسرائيل” يكون عضوا في الناتو، وقال إنه كان “على حكومة العثماني بالحد الأدنى الاستقالة عند توقيع التطبيع مع الاحتلال”.

وأشار إلى أن المناورة المشتركة لفصائل المقاومة وجهت رسالة بأن الجهوزية عالية، والتطبيع لم يؤثر على المقاومة.

لماذا تنقذ دول عربية الاحتلال من أخطر أزماته الداخلية باتفاقيات #التطبيع؟#المسائية تأتيكم الساعة 22:00 بتوقيت #القدس الشريف على شاشة #الميادين. pic.twitter.com/utfIjXxfuI — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) December 23, 2020

وقال الكاتب السياسي كمال بن يونس في هذا السياق إن “كل الاحزاب العقائدية عدّلت مواقفها من قضايا عدة منها النضال ضد الامبريالية”، معتبراً أن من أسباب خسارة الاحزاب الاسلامية الحكم في تونس ومصر دعمهم لفلسطين.

بن يونس أكّد في حديث لـ الميادين أن “توقيع رئيس الحكومة في المغرب على اتفاق التطبيع سيعود بالضرر على حزب العدالة والتنمية، وأن من أخطاء الاحزاب الاسلامية التمسك بعمقها الاسلامي مع التحالف مع الفاسدين والاستعمار”.

من جهته، قال الباحث في الشؤون الامنية محمد أبو هربيد “لم نصل بعد إلى تشابك حقيقي لتكون القضية الفلسطينية هي الأولوية، مؤكّداً أن المقاومة الفلسطينية هي العقبة الأساسية التي تواجه الاحتلال الإسرائيلي.

أبو هربيد اعتبر في حديث مع الميادين أن “الهروب من واقع المقاومة دفع بعض العرب والإسرائيليين للذهاب إلى التطبيع، وأن الدول العربية لم تذهب إلى التطبيع من موقع القوة.

وأكد أن المناورات المشتركة تحمل رسائل تطمين للشعب الفلسطيني، ورسالة لكل منظومة التطبيع ان المقاومة مستمرة.

يذكر أن الغرفة المشتركة لفصائل المقاومة الفلسطينية أعلنت اليوم الأربعاء جهوزيتها لتنفيذ مناورات عسكرية مشتركة للمرة الأولى تنشر تفاصيلها وتوقيتاتها وفق مقتضيات الميدان.

Where is Palestine in the “Muslim Brotherhood” constants from Egypt to Tunisia, Turkey and Syria?

Source:Al-Mayadeen



From Hamas to the Society for Peace movement in Algeria, to the constitutional movement in Kuwait, there is a consensus that the Justice and Development agreed to normalise Morocco as a betrayal and a stab in the back.

The Governor of Rabat welcomes Kushner and Israel’s national security adviser after their arrival in Morocco (AFP).

Rabat, Tel Aviv and Washington signed a tripartite agreement that included several memorandums of understanding to establish relations between Morocco and Israel, which Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Borita described as “a road map that the three parties will work on during the next phase.”

Shocking was the pictures of the Moroccan prime minister signing the normalization agreement with the Israeli occupation.

The shock was even more severe for the Islamist parties carrying the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood. The Justice and Development Party (PJD), which heads the government in Morocco, is also one of the political Islamist parties that came to power after what was known as the “Arab Spring”.

There is no doubt that Islamist movements are divided in the position on normalisation, but the question is related to the Muslim Brotherhood who came to power in Egypt, Turkey and Tunisia, what did they do for Palestine? How can an Islamic political party justify betraying the nation’s holiest cause in order to stay in power?

The region has two options in dealing with the occupying entity. The first takes the initiative to save the occupation from its crises and problems, which have reached dangerous stages internally, through free normalisation projects.

The second option chose the resistance as a strategic choice for the liberation of the land and the people, and prepares for confrontation and prepares for each fight, this time through joint exercises of resistance factions in Palestine held for the first time.

Commenting on Moroccan normalisation and the position of Islamic movements on it, Talal Atrisi, a researcher in social and political affairs, said that Islamic movements are at a historic juncture related to dealing with Palestine, stressing that there is a great shock to the Moroccan government’s position on normalisation with the occupation.

Atrisi said in an interview with Al-Mayadeen that the Turkish model means Islamic rule on the relationship with “Israel” to be a member of NATO, and said that “the Ottoman government should have at a minimum resigned when signing normalisation with the occupation.”

He noted that the joint manoeuvring of the resistance factions sent a message that readiness is high, and normalisation has not affected the resistance.

“All ideological parties have adjusted their positions on several issues, including the struggle against imperialism,” political writer Kamal Ben Younis said, adding that one of the reasons for the Islamic parties losing power in Tunisia and Egypt is their support for Palestine.

“Morocco’s prime minister’s signing of the normalisation agreement will hurt the PJD, and it is a mistake for Islamic parties to stick to their Islamic depth with the alliance with the corrupt and colonialism,” Ben Younis told Al-Mayadeen.

For his part, security researcher Mohammed Abu Harbid said, “We have not yet reached a real entanglement so that the Palestinian issue will be the priority, stressing that the Palestinian resistance is the main obstacle facing the Israeli occupation.

“The escape from the reality of resistance prompted some Arabs and Israelis to go to normalisation, and the Arab countries did not go to normalisation from the position of force,” he said.

He stressed that the joint exercises carry messages of reassurance to the Palestinian people and a message to the entire normalisation system that the resistance continues.

It is worth mentioning that the Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Factions (PDT) on Wednesday announced its readiness to carry out joint military exercises for the first time, publishing its details and timings in accordance with the requirements of the field.

