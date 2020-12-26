Israeli warplane launches heavy strikes from Lebanon on western Syria: video

Posted on December 26, 2020 by martyrashrakat

 by News Desk2020-12-25

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 A.M.) – The Israeli Air Force launched new strikes over the western region of Syria this evening, targeting a site they have repeatedly hit in the past.

According to source in the Tartous Governorate, the Syrian air defenses were activated on Thursday evening, when a number of missiles were fired from an Israeli warplane over Lebanese airspace.

He pointed out that while the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) air defense units were able to neutralize a number of these enemy missiles, some of the projectiles still managed to hit their intended target, resulting in material damage to the scientific research facility.

As shown in the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) footage above, the Syrian air defense units were successful in repelling some of the Israeli missiles; however, as pointed out by the source in Tartous, some of the enemy projectiles did hit their intended target in western Hama.

In the past two years, the Israeli Air Force has targeted the Masyaf scientific research facility on two occasions, with both attacks being launched from Lebanese airspace.

