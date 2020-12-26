The Story of the Legend – From Kerman to Palestine حكاية الأسطورة.. من كرمان الى فلسطين قاسم

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Al-Ahed EXCLUSIVE



Qassem Soleimani carried his heart from Kerman to Palestine, spreading the scent of victory. He liked fighting while bullets were raining down and falling asleep under walls that were shattered by war. On the way to Al-Quds, he became habituated with the Iraqi desert, the fragrance of the Levant, and the olives of the south. With mercy and compassion, he the patted the heads of orphans and bowed with humility, kissing the hands of the Mujahideen.



With love and longing, he cried for Imad before leaving. With pride and courage he challenged the arrogance of the criminal US administration. He was its rival in the field – a man who faced off with states, intelligence apparatuses, and armies.



His creed read: “‘Israel’ is an absolute evil”. His goal was “to eradicate it from existence.” On this path, the servant of the nation was a fatal arrow directed at all the projects of global arrogance.



Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Palestine were battlefields Hajj Qasem knew how to utilize, turning them into a lava that spewed its flame towards the Zionist-American occupier and all that branched out from them.



Soleimani wasn’t only the master of the military arena, but prevailed in the arenas of strategic thinking and diplomacy. Wherever he went, he was the bearer of the banner of truth and victory. He never felt disappointment despite the weight of the tasks, nor was he despondent, nor did he know surrender.



Honor, mercy, courage, loyalty, sincerity, modesty, and sophistication, all grouped in an immortal icon, making Qasem Soleimani a legend. The name alone is pride.



The Beginning of the Story: From Lebanon



In 1998, Qasem Soleimani was appointed commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force. Around the same time, a scheduled three-month maneuver that was set to take place in the Islamic Republic to train young men belonging to Lebanon’s Islamic Resistance was approaching.



Preparations were nearing completion, and a few days prior, the Hezbollah commander in charge of the maneuver asked those concerned for a first meeting with Soleimani. On the same day, he got what he asked for.



The magic of the first meeting

Less than a month had passed since Soleimani assumed his new post. The first meeting with the jihadist leader from Lebanon lasted nearly a quarter of an hour, during which they agreed that a broader meeting take place the next day.



At ten the next morning, the jihadist leader entered the meeting room to find Soleimani present with his entire staff – approximately nine of them concerned with this file.



During the meeting, the leader unveiled a unique point of view regarding tactics and methods associated with models of missiles that had a range of about 45 kilometers. That particular theory did not go along with the military theories adopted at that time, but Soleimani was listening attentively.



Then he resolved the issue with serious words, addressing his team: “Starting today, regarding this mission, this man (pointing to the jihadist leader) is your superior. None of you will continue with the rest of your work until he finishes his.”



The jihadist leader who then accompanied Soleimani until his martyrdom recalls: “The psychological pressure on me was tremendous. He gave me what I could not dream of.”



Soleimani at the maneuver and the call: “O’ Abbas”



After three days of continuous preparations following the meeting and an agreement to try out the new method, the jihadist leader and his team head to the location of the exercise. The platforms were set up, and the time of the maneuver was arranged.



It was zero hour on the fourth day, and Hajj Qasem was attending in person as he arrived by plane. The jihadist leader receives him and they ride together in a military jeep visiting the young men.



Then, they give the order with the following Quranic verse: {In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Permission [to fight] has been given to those who are being fought, because they were wronged. And indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory.}



With “O Abbas” – the name of the master of the martyrs of the Islamic Resistance Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi – the maneuver begins during which all the required experiments were carried out. It was a success.



The jihadist leader tells Al-Ahed News, “It was as if a heavy load was lifted from my shoulders.”



This was the first step on the field that Hajj Qasem took with the resistance in Lebanon. It was characterized by enthusiasm, understanding, a speedy achievement, and determination without hesitation or delay. It was clear how practical he was, with a surprising and daring strategic thought.



From the experience of that first meeting, the first and main outlines of Hajj Qasem’s style and amazing offers were revealed. The meeting was a prototype of the future relationship between Lebanon’s resistance and this great man.



Subsequently, he moved to Lebanon and got acquainted with the entire leaderships and familiarized himself with every detail related to the Islamic movement before and after the launch of the resistance. He contacted and met everyone the resistance could benefit from. In the successive stages, all activities were characterized by the same gravity and effectiveness as that first step as well as relentless follow-ups. They remained that way in the years that followed. He asked about every small and big thing.



The jihadi leader summarizes the experience of the first meeting with Commander Soleimani with brief remarks:



– His quick understanding of the topic and its value. His boldness and his willingness to take risks immediately, without any delay, even if he violated some of the principles and was criticized by some of the people with experience.



– The depth of his strategic thinking. He had envisioned from the first meeting that success there would bring about a fundamental shift in the level of conflict – from small groups of modest organization and ability in limited confrontations to a completely different situation. He saw the future and lived it. Before the first meeting, the missile capability did not exceed 20km. After it, we moved to a different position that he knew and believed in as if he saw it – from a limited number of missiles not exceeding 20km to missiles with a range that reached Eilat.



From 2000 to 2006: reversing the image



A few years passed between that first meeting and 2006, when Hajj Qasem shaped an extraordinary development in building the capabilities of the resistance in terms of size, durability, and strength to counter the “Israeli” military. He reversed the prevailing image that spanned the many decades between1948 until 2006.



Prior to the year 2000 and after it, Hajj Qasem was able to transform Hezbollah into a force that was as hazardous as conventional armies during the July 2006 war. Despite developing its army’s capabilities – 33 years (from 1973 until 2006) of relentless pursuit supported by most global powers, led by America – “Israel” was defeated within 33 days and failed to achieve its objectives.

Within a few years, the Islamic Resistance became a capable force thanks to Hajj Qasem’s efforts, boldness, and strategic vision, as well as the opportunities and services that he provided in terms of training and quality weapons such as the Kornet (one of the most important weapons that helped change the course of the war). The resistance would not have acquired this weapon had it not been for Hajj Soleimani – and the surface-to-surface missiles that hit Sa’ar and others and weakened the “Israeli” naval force.



Hajj Qasem believed in these accomplishments before they were even achieved. He saw it with his enlightened strategic thinking and his reliance on God.



The jihadist leader evokes some of Hajj Qasem’s style of work: “He had an exceptional personality and worked in a unique way; he moved as if he were a group of people, like copies working, and each copy moved with unparalleled diligence and perseverance. Hajj Qasem was a group of effective figures.”



While he worked with the resistance in Lebanon, his heart was with Palestine and Al-Quds. It was his secret, and he was the commander of its brigade.

The heart’s compass is pointing towards Palestine



Before the “Israeli” withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000 and while the “Israeli” army was pondering the closure of the Lebanon front believing that it would stop the bleeding of this wound, Hajj Qasem was thinking about activating work in Palestine. Thus, he began to open another wound.



The jihadist leader tells Al-Ahed about some of Hajj Qasem’s creativity on the Palestinian arena.

“Work inside Palestine existed on a certain level, and then we started with Hajj Qasem to look for suitable figures, regardless of their experience, age, and affiliation, for anyone with the readiness and willingness to fight and carry out any activity against the usurper entity in the Palestinian arena. Without paying attention to any political, religious, or regional description or formation, the search was focused solely on preparedness, and we opened up to all the existing factions, even to small groups.”



Hajj Qasem dealt with everyone. He saw no difference between extremist Islamic organizations, secular organizations, atheist organizations, and even small and medium groups. There was only one rule: hostility towards the occupation forces and America.



This was the start. Hajj Qasem’s course of action focused on several avenues. The first was to secure the human factor. The second was to advance the level of training and pass on the Lebanese experience. The third was to improve armament. For the sake of Al-Quds, Hajj was so generous. He crossed all paths in order to deliver weapons of any value to occupied Palestine. Hajj spared nothing for this purpose, even resorting to the sea route. He hauled large quantities of weapons across the sea on buoys to reach Gaza by gauging the direction of the wind and sea currents, despite knowing that a sizable portion of the weapons wouldn’t make it to the final destination.



Since 2000, work began on the production of hand-made missiles in the occupied territories that could be utilized in Palestine. The missile range inside the Palestinian territories did not need to be the same as that of the resistance in Lebanon. In Palestine, short-range missiles are sufficient and effective. In the West Bank, for example, you only need hundreds of meters to reach the occupied depth.



According to the jihadist leader, “In addition to financial support, work on all these levels was parallel and gradual. There was no faction that did not support all these lines, even the factions with low activity. Hajj Soleimani went to everyone and energized the weak factions, and he deliberately developed the strong factions and supported them with all capabilities. There was no Palestinian force that he did not go to. He tried repeatedly with everyone without despair or boredom, without exception, and with what he had available despite the difficulties in delivering financial support. As for securing weapons, it was very difficult.”



A special scientific team was formed to design easy-to-manufacture missiles to suit the Palestinian resistance, and factories were supported in the occupied territories, including Gaza and the West Bank, to manufacture these missiles. All the experience of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon in the manufacturing of explosive devices and combat tactics were also shared.



Hajj Qasem supervised the production of more than 70 films on training, ambushes, the use of heavy and light weapons, the manufacturing of explosives, and military plans. They contained all the minute details as well as anything that comes to a fighter’s mind, down to the manufacturing of remote detonation devices, explosive devices, and methods of detonation that were studied by competent specialists.



Hajj Qasem did not care about fatigue, effort, and costs. He only asked about the results. His sole concern was the end result. These efforts shook “Israel” and put it under the pressure of operations, the killings, the injuries, and the confusion. The entity admitted that losses inflicted by the Palestinian resistance exceeded 1700 dead “Israeli” soldiers and more than 7500 wounded.



The “Israelis” wanted, through its withdrawal from Gaza, to get rid of the losses and the attrition. Yet, it became the occupation’s most complex problem. “Israel” later launched the 2008 war to eliminate the resistance, which went on for 42 days without achieving any of the objectives. Then, it launched the second and third wars on Gaza in 2012 and 2014, but it could not achieve its objectives of breaking the resistance or weakening its capabilities. Rather, the capabilities of the resistance in Gaza continued to flourish and expand until it was able to manufacture missiles with a range exceeding 120 km. Gaza that has an area of 376 km bombed Tel Aviv three times in one year, and in three wars, it managed to defeat the invincible army.



Hajj Qasem Soleimani followed up on all the details, both small and large, continuously and carefully. He even used to meet with small groups, go to training camps, visit resistance officials in their homes, and invite those who could to visit Iran. Many of the trainees and officials went to Iran.



The jihadist leader summarizes Hajj Qasem’s approach in Palestine: “The most obvious characteristic of Hajj Qasem was the comprehensiveness of his enmity, his circle of enmity included all those who were hostile to ‘Israel’ and America, everyone who believed in the injustice that befell Al-Quds, without paying attention to anything else. Only Palestine and Al-Quds are the criteria and the center.”



Iraq: Between the military and politics



The Iraqi battlefield was not transient in Soleimani’s calculations, especially since it shared a border and historical links with the Islamic Republic of Iran. With the American occupation of Iraq, Hajj Qasem activated his activities with a number of Iraqis in Iran. Then, with the same momentum, method, and thrust that he had when working with the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine, he communicated with any front that could work against the American occupation.



Commander Soleimani created a communication network in all the Iraqi provinces with figures and leaders, in addition existing factions at the time. He dealt with them and others, and his activities extended and branched out to reach every believer in resisting the American occupation.



Since the first week of the US occupation and before the fall of Baghdad, training as well as both financial and military aid began overlapping and increasing. He was supportive of the Iraqi resistance in the face of the occupier in various fields, until the American occupation wished for a withdrawal with minimal losses. With the help of Hajj Qasem, the Iraqi resistance developed extensive capabilities even in manufacturing missiles. Despite the difficult circumstances during the US occupation, he would send cadres and trainers from outside Iraq to pass on expertise and experience. These cadres would stay there to follow up, help, take part as much as possible, and spread throughout different areas and among groups until the Americans left defeated. Then, the Takfiri attack took place, and the militants took control of large parts of Iraqi lands all at once.



Direct presence in the battlefield



The jihadist leader that always accompanied Hajj Qasem tells Al-Ahed that “as soon as the capture of some Iraqi provinces in the Takfiri invasion was announced, Hajj Qasem was on the ground, just as he did with the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine. He did not only request reports, communications, or waited for developments. From the start, he went to Iraq on his own and with the cadres he knew began searching for people who were ready. He drove in his car from one governorate to another and formed the first groups and cells. Then, the religious authority issued the fatwa, broadening the work and creating the need to redouble efforts.”



Sleeping under demolished walls



Soleimani was on all the battlefields and fronts, on the ground, among the fighters, arming them and planning for a very large number of factions. He was even at the frontline during the implementation. He scouted the dangerous areas himself.



The jihadist leader says, “if he gave an order to implement something and tell the workers I want it tomorrow, he would not be satisfied with only asking. From the time he gave the order until the next day, he’d repeatedly call to confirm the progress and insist on it, even if he had information that the work will be done. Even though Hajj Qasem was already appearing in the media and the center of his activity, its importance, and the danger surrounding him was known, he risked it all to be close to the front and accompany the many fighters. He, for example, would be among four or five thousand fighters with all their heavy and light weapons for hours on end. Everyone approached him with their weapons to take pictures. He would chat with everyone, young and old, open up social topics, advise them, ask about the wellbeing of those around him, joke with them, and sit with them on the dirt.”

Commander Soleimani would spend time humbly among thousands of armed men, without detailed information about them or a serious background check. The battlefields bore witness to the Quds Force commander sleeping in tents on the fronts or in rooms destroyed by war, under crumbling walls, in an area vulnerable to bombing. During major attacks, he’d be with operatives carrying his walkie-talkie, calling: ‘Where are you? Why are you late? What did you do? What do you need? Is there a problem? When you’re done, continue in this direction! Coordinate with so-and-so and go with so-and-so to such-and-such place.’ All the while, he’d be surrounded by voices an noise, with some interrupting him asking for vehicles, ammunition, weapons, money and others objecting to their location or equipment. Hajj Qasem followed up on all these closely without neglecting a single detail or a request, be it big or small.

Between war and politics

In addition to the military role, Hajj Qasem also had a political role. He followed up on figures and their parties, officials, leaders, deputies, and ministers. He moved from one place to another by car. He was in any area that needed Hajj Qasem. He was in any area that was facing a problem. If there were two areas that required his presence at the same time, he would be in the first area while following up on what was happening in the second via walkie-talkie. He was quick when moving from one place to another along the line of contact, without any reservation or protection. Figures used to go to Hajj Qasem in terrifying convoys, with dozens of cars and a huge number of armed guards, while he’d be in his car and another driving his assistants. He would often be outside the car without protection.

The Takfiri war ended and the fronts cooled down, but Hajj Qasem continued to pursue this arduous political process, which, according to the jihadist leader, may have been one of Hajj Qasem’s biggest challenges.

It was “more difficult than the battlefield due to its danger. His continuously pursued political consensus, reunification, calm, reconciliation, meeting efforts, and resolving outstanding disputes between political parties and figures. In addition, he followed up on people’s social needs, helped to overcome poverty and destitution, and solved people’s life problems as much as he could.”



In a single night, Hajj Qasem would travel along the axes, from Iraq to Syria and Lebanon and vice versa. He even held some of his meetings on the plane or in the airport to save time.



Military action and cultural work



Hajj Qasem was not only a pioneer in military action, but also in cultural and intellectual work. He was one of the pioneers of unity, absolutely and decisively rejecting all talk about sectarianism or ideological affiliation. His rhetoric was all about the awakening of the people and their resistance to the arrogant hegemony. He gathered all efforts and capabilities for this common denominator.



During the years of the so-called Arab Spring, Hajj Qasem formed committees from all countries of the Arab world, in relations that extended, intertwined, and expanded to include all lovers and workers in the resistance. He held awakening conferences and followed up on their details, and most of the invitees were chosen by the commander of the Quds Force.



Hundreds of delegations that were formed from across the Arab and Islamic worlds flocked to Tehran. Hajj Qasem touched base with them on a regular basis, as well as all the liberation movements, regardless of affiliation and identity.



Regarding the media, Soleimani was also active. He helped the liberation forces maintain their satellite and electronic media outlets. For this, he founded more than 150 media institutions. He formed international human rights committees and associations despite the difficulties and without being pro-Western or pro-America.



He also worked on the humanitarian level – providing social support, helping the oppressed classes, and providing social assistance. In terms of healthcare, he also helped establish health centers and took many wounded people from all places of conflict to Iran. This humanitarian leader would visit them, check up on them in hospitals, and follow up on their health situation.



Hajj Qassem excelled in creating a new school, in which he relied on the movement of people. He posed new threats to the enemies, raising the level of hostility, and broadening the challenges, and the conflict with the Americans.



The Final Scene



His military exceptionalism and planning also extend to a spiritual dimension. A jihadi companion of his says that the spirituality of Hajj Qasem is very close to that of the martyr Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi, as both of them are not from “the people of the earth, but from the people of heaven.”



“May your horror reign” was a phrase that preceded Hajj Qasem whenever he appeared on the battlefield, causing fear in the hearts of the enemies. This dread soon changed into intense mercy and friendliness when dealing with the mujahideen. When the martyrs were mentioned, tears gushed from his eyes. Hajj Qasem was very attached to Imam Hussain (PBUH). In his spare time, he’d ask a scholar to tell him about the Imam (PBUH) or to recite a verse of solace. His spiritual program, despite the many concerns, was full of supplications between prayers and recitation of the Qur’an. He also had a special Tasbih. For example, he regularly recited Surat al-Tawhid 250 times a day.



The legend who lived through danger and became familiar with it, did not pay any attention to it or fear it. In his final days, specifically on the Saturday that preceded the sinful assassination, Hajj Qasem was so tired that those close to him tried to persuade him to go to the hospital or accept to see a doctor, but he refused. With regretful words, he said: “It seems that Imam Hussain’s (PBUH) table spread is completed, and we missed our chance.”



In his letter to his daughter Fatima, Qasem Soleimani addresses his death as a lover exhausted by passion, “My dear, my beauty, where are you? I miss you.”



Then, he goes on to describe his last absence as if he was writing the scenario of the scene. “When I am being blown up, my existence is completely removed. My presence is turned into smoke and burns. How beautiful this scene is! How I love this moment! Sacrificing one’s soul for the sake of love is so beautiful.”



It is the path of love that Hajj Qasem walked on, leaving millions of people with an image that causes heartache and heartbreak – his severed hand on Iraqi soil summarizes the story of the legend from Kerman … to Palestine.

من كرمان الى فلسطين، حمل قاسم سليماني قلبه ناثرًا شذى النصر. بين زخات الرصاص طاب له النزال، وتحت جدران هشمتها الحرب لطالما غفا. في الطريق الى القدس، أًلِف صحراء العراق، وعبق الشام، وزيتون الجنوب.. رحمةً وعطفًا مسح على رؤوس الأطفال من الأيتام.. تواضعًا انحنى مقبلًا أيدي المجاهدين.. حبًا وشوقًا بكى العماد قبل الرحيل.. إباءً وشجاعًة تحدّى استكبار الادارة الأميركية المجرمة، فكان لها نِدًّا في الميدان والسياسة: رجلٌ مقابل دول واستخبارات وجيوش.

عقيدته “اسرائيل شر مطلق”، والهدف “إزالتها من الوجود”، وفي هذا السبيل كان “خادمُ الأمّة” سهمًا قاتلًا مصوّبًا نحو كل مشاريع الاستكبار العالمي. ايران، العراق، أفغانستان، سوريا، لبنان، اليمن وفلسطين، ميادين خَبِر الحاج قاسم مفاتيحها جيدًا، فحولها حممًا تقذف لهيبها نحو المحتل الصهيوني – الأميركي وكل ما تفرّع عنهما.

لم يكن سليماني سيّد الميدان العسكري حصرًا، بل تسيّد ساحة الفكر الاستراتيجي وخبايا الدبلوماسية، وحيثما حلّ، كان حاملًا لراية الحق ورافعًا لواء النصر.. لم تصبه خيبة رغم ثقل المهام، ولا أعياه يأس ولا عرف الاستسلام طريقًا الى قلبه.. اباء ورحمة، شجاعة واقدام، اخلاص وصدق، تواضع وحنكة.. اجتمعت في شخص الأيقونة الخالدة، ليكون قاسم سليماني هو الأسطورة.. وكفى بالاسم فخرًا.

* بداية الحكاية.. من لبنان

عام 1998 عُين قاسم سليماني قائدًا لقوة القدس في الحرس الثوري. في تلك الفترة، كان موعد المناورة التي يُحضَّر لها لمدة 3 أشهر لشباب من المقاومة الاسلامية اللبنانية في الجمهورية الاسلامية قد دنا. قاربت التحضيرات على الاكتمال، وقبل بضعة أيام، يطلب القائد في حزب الله المسؤول عن المناورة من المعنيين موعدًا هو الأول مع سليماني. في اليوم نفسه، يكون له ما أراد..

* سحر اللقاء الأوّل

لم يكن قد مضى بعد شهر على تسلم سليماني موقعه الجديد. استمرّ اللقاء الأول مع القائد الجهادي من لبنان قرابة الربع ساعة، واتُفِق خلاله على اجتماع أوسع في اليوم التالي.. عند العاشرة من صباح اليوم التالي، يدخل القائد الجهادي الى اللقاء ليجد سليماني حاضرًا مع كل أركانه، كانوا قرابة التسعة من المسؤولين في هذا الملف. خلال الجلسة، عرض القائد لوجهة نظر خاصة حول تكتيكات وطرق وأساليب ترتبط بنماذج لتطوير مديات صواريخ، ولم تكن تلك النظرية الخاصة تتوافق مع النظريات العسكرية المعتمدة في ذلك الوقت، لكن سليماني كان مستمعًا باهتمام.. واذ به يحسم الموضوع بكلمات جادة موجهًا الكلام لفريقه: “ابتداء من اليوم ضمن هذه المهمة، هذا الرجل (وأشار الى القائد الجهادي) هو مسؤولكم جميعًا، لن يذهب أحدكم الى باقي أعماله قبل أن ينتهي هو”.

يروي القائد الجهادي الذي رافق بعد ذلك سليماني حتى شهادته: “كان الضغط النفسي شديدًا عليّ، لقد أعطاني ما لم أكن أحلم به”.

* سليماني حاضر في المناورة.. والنداء: “يا عباس”

ثلاثة أيام مضت على التحضيرات المتواصلة عقب اللقاء والاتفاق على تجربة الأسلوب الجديد، ينتقل على اثرها القائد الجهادي وفريقه الى مكان المناورة، ويتم تجهيز منصات الإطلاق ويُحدَد موعد البدء بالمناورة.

في اليوم الرابع حانت ساعة الصفر، وإذ بالحاج قاسم يحضر شخصيًا بالطائرة. يستقبله القائد الجهادي ثم يجولان سويًا في جيب عسكري على الشباب، ويصدران الأمر بالآية القرآنية: “بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم، أذن للذين يقاتلون بأنهم ظلموا وأن الله على نصرهم لقدير”، وبنداء “يا عباس”، تيمنًا بسيد شهداء المقاومة الاسلامية السيد عباس الموسوي تبدأ المناورة.. نُفِذت خلالها كل التجارب المطلوبة، وكان التوفيق عنوان نجاحها.. يبوح القائد الجهادي لـ”العهد”: “كأن حملًا ثقيلًا نزل عن ظهري”.

تلك كانت الخطوة الميدانية الأولى التي خطاها الحاج قاسم مع المقاومة في لبنان، تميزت بالحماس والتفهم وسرعة الانجاز والحسم بلا تردد أو ابطاء. كان واضحًا كم هو رجل عملي، جريء في فكر استراتيجي ملفت ومدهش. على تجربة اللقاء الأول ذاك، تُقرأ الخطوط الأولى والرئيسية في أسلوب الحاج قاسم وحجم عطائه المذهل، هذا اللقاء كان نموذجًا أوليًا ألقى بظله على مستقبل علاقة المقاومة في لبنان مع هذا الرجل العظيم.

على الاثر، انتقل الى لبنان وتعرف على كل القيادات واطلع على كل تفصيل يتعلق بالحركة الاسلامية قبل انطلاقة المقاومة وبعدها، واتصل والتقى بكل من تستطيع المقاومة الاستفادة منه. في المراحل المتتالية، اتسمت كل الأنشطة بما امتازت به الخطوة الأولى من الجدية والفاعلية، والمتابعة الحثيثة، واستمرت كذلك في السنوات التي تلت.. كان الحاج قاسم يستفسر عن الصغيرة والكبيرة في كل المواضيع.

يختصر القائد الجهادي تجربة اللقاء الأول مع القائد سليماني بملاحظات سريعة:

* “الحرارة العالية جدًا، والتفهم السريع للموضوع وقيمته، والجرأة والاستعداد للمغامرة فورًا وبلا ابطاء أو تأجيل حتى وإن خالف بعض الأصول وانتُقِد من بعض أصحاب أهل الخبرة.

* العمق في فكره الاستراتيجي، اذ تَصوّرَ منذ اللقاء الأول أن النجاح هناك سيحقق تحولًا جذريًا في مستوى الصراع، من مجموعات صغيرة متواضعة التنظيم والقدرة في مواجهات محدودة، الى وضع مختلف تمامًا. كان يشاهد المستقبل ويراه ويعيشه. قبل اللقاء الأوّل كانت القدرة الصاروخية لا تتجاوز العشرين كلم، وبعده تم الانتقال الى موقع مختلف كان يعرفه هو، ويؤمن به كأنه يراه، من صواريخ محدودة العدد لا يتجاوز مداها 20 كلم الى صواريخ يصل مداها الى إيلات”.

* من 2000 الى 2006: انقلاب الصورة

سنوات مرّت بين اللقاء الاول وعام 2006، صنع خلالها الحاج قاسم تطورًا غير عادي في بناء قدرات المقاومة لناحية الحجم والمتانة، والقوة لمواجهة القدرة العسكرية الاسرائيلية، وقلب الصورة السائدة طوال السنوات الممتدة من 1948 الى 2006.

على مشارف العام 2000 وبعده، حوّل الحاج قاسم تنظيم حزب الله الى قوة تشكل في حرب تموز 2006 خطرًا يعادل خطر جيوش الدول. ورغم تطوير الجيش الاسرائيلي لقدراته، على مدى 33 عامًا (من عام 1973 الى 2006) في سعي دؤوب ومدعوم من أغلب قوى العالم وعلى رأسها أمريكا، وقف مهزومًا في 33 يومًا عن تحقيق أهدافه.

خلال سنوات أصبحت المقاومة الاسلامية قوةً قادرة، بجهد وجرأة ورؤية الحاج قاسم الاستراتيجية، وحجم الفرص التي فتحت والخدمات التي قدمها من تدريب، ونوعية سلاح كالكورنيت (من أهم الأسلحة التي ساعدت في تغيير وجه الحرب) الذي ما كانت المقاومة لتمتلكه لولا الحاج سليماني، وصواريخ بر ـ بحر التي أسقطت ساعر وغيرها، وأوهنت القوة البحرية الاسرائيلية.

كل هذه الانجازات آمن الحاج قاسم بها قبل أن تتحقق، شاهدها بفكره الاستراتيجي النيّر واتكاله على الله. يستحضر القائد الجهادي بعضًا من أسلوب عمل الحاج قاسم: “كان بشخصيته الاستثنائية يعمل بطريقة فريدة، يتحرك وكأنه عدد من الأشخاص، كنسخ تعمل وكل نسخة تتحرك بجد ومثابرة لا مثيل لها.. عددٌ من الشخصيات الفعالة هو الحاج قاسم”.

وفي الوقت الذي كان يجهد بتلك الفعالية مع المقاومة في لبنان، كانت بوصلة قلبه تشير الى فلسطين وقدسها.. فهي سره المكنون وهو قائد لوائها.

* بوصلة القلب: فلسطين

قبل الانسحاب الاسرائيلي من الجنوب اللبناني عام 2000، ولمّا كان الجيش الاسرائيلي يفكر بإغلاق جبهة لبنان ظنًا منه أنه ختم نزف هذا الجرح، كان تفكير الحاج قاسم يتجه نحو تفعيل العمل الفلسطيني.. مبادرًا الى فتح جرح آخر.

يروي القائد الجهادي لموقع “العهد” بعضًا من ابداع الحاج قاسم على الساحة الفلسطينية: “كان العمل داخل فلسطين قبل ذلك موجودًا على مستوى معين، ثم بدأنا مع الحاج قاسم نبحث عن شخصيات مناسبة بغض النظر عن تجربتهم وأعمارهم وانتمائهم، عن أي شخص لديه الجهوزية والاستعداد للقتال والقيام بأي نشاط في الساحة الفلسطينية ضد الكيان الغاصب، دون الاهتمام بأي تسميات أو تشكيلات سياسية أو دينية أو مناطقية، البحث كان مركزًا على الاستعداد والجهوزية فقط.. وانفتحنا على كل الفصائل الموجودة، حتى على المجموعات الصغيرة والتي لا تتجاوز عدد أصابع اليد”.

تعامل الحاج قاسم مع الجميع، لا فرق لديه بين التنظيمات الاسلامية المتشددة، والتنظيمات العلمانية وما بينها، وكذلك المجموعات الصغيرة والمتوسطة، كانت القاعدة واحدة: العداء لقوات الاحتلال وأمريكا.

هكذا كانت الانطلاقة.. مسار عمل الحاج قاسم تركّز على عدة خطوط: الخط الأول هو تأمين العنصر البشري، والثاني هو رفع مستوى التديب، ونقل التجربة اللبنانية، والخط الثالث هو رفع مستوى التسليح. وكرمى للقدس، كان الحاج كريمًا إلى أبعد حدود.. عَبَرَ كل الدروب وشق الكثير منها أيضًا حتى يوصل أي سلاح مهما كانت قيمته الى فلسطين المحتلة. لم يُعدم الحاج وسيلة حتى ركوب طريق البحر لأجل ذلك، فكان يلقي كميات كبيرة في البحر على عوامات لتصل الى غزة عبر محتسباً حركة الهواء واتجاه الموج، رغم ادراكه أن قسمًا كبيرًا من هذا السلاح قد لا يصل.

ابتداء من سنة 2000 بدأ العمل على الصناعات الصاروخية اليدوية في الأراضي المحتلة التي يمكن الاستفادة منها في فلسطين، فالمدى الصاروخي داخل الاراضي الفلسطينية لا يحتاج الى المستوى الذي كانت تحتاجه المقاومة في لبنان، هناك، الصواريخ القصيرة المدى مفيدة وفعالة في الداخل.. الضفة الغربية مثلًا لا تحتاج الًا لمئات الأمتار لتصل الى العمق المحتل.

بحسب القائد الجهادي: “كان العمل على كل هذه الأصعدة بشكل متواز وتدريجي، اضافة الى الدعم المادي. لم يكن هناك فصيل لم يدعم بهذه الخطوط جميعها، حتى الفصائل الضعيفة النشاط، قصد الجميع الحاج سليماني ونشّط الفصائل الضعيفة، وعمد الى تنمية الفصائل القوية ودعمها بكل الامكانات.. لا توجد قوة فلسطينية لم يتوجه اليها، حاول مع الجميع مرارًا بلا يأس أو ملل، مع الكل بلا استثناء وبما توفر لديه رغم الصعوبات في ايصال الدعم المالي، أما طريق تأمين السلاح فكانت في غاية الصعوبة”.

تشكل فريق علمي خاص ليصمم صواريخ سهلة التصنيع يدويًا لتناسب المقاومة الفلسطينية وتم دعم مشاغل في الداخل المحتل، في غزة، والضفة، لتصنيع هذه الصواريخ، ونقل كل تجربة المقاومة الاسلامية في لبنان في صناعة العبوات وتكتيكات القتال.

أشرف الحاج قاسم على انتاج أكثر من سبعين فيلمًا عن التدريب، والكمائن، واستخدام الأسلحة الثقيلة، والخفيفة، وصناعة العبوات، والخطط العسكرية. فيها كل التفاصيل الدقيقة، وكل ما يخطر على بال مقاتل، وصولًا الى صناعة أجهزة التفجير عن بعد وتصنيع، العبوات بكل أنواعها، والمواد المتفجرة، وطرق التفجير بالتفصيل الدقيق المدروس من قبل اختصاصيين أكفاء.

لم يكن يسأل الحاج قاسم عن التعب والجهد والتكاليف، كان يسأل فقط عن النتائج، في عينه وباله النتائج فقط. كل هذا الجهد أثمر اهتزازاً في الكيان بكل أركانه تحت ضغط العمليات قتلا وجرحا وارباكًاُ واعترافا بأن خسائره بسبب المقاومة الفلسطينية فاقت الـ 1700 قتيل اسرائيلي وأكثر من 7500 جريح.

أراد العدو الاسرائيلي من خلال انسحابه من غزة التخلص مما تسببه من خسائر واستنزاف، واذ بها تتحول أعقد مشكلة للاحتلال،. ولاحقًا استمرت الحرب عام 2008 التي أراد الاحتلال منها القضاء على المقاومة 42 يومًا دون أن يحقق أيًا من أهدافه. وبعدها قامت الحرب الثانية والثالثة على غزة 2012 و2014 ولم يستطع كيان العدو تحقيق أهدافه في كسر المقاومة أو اضعاف قدراتها، بل إن قدرات المقاومة في غزة استمرت في النمو والتعاظم حتى أصبحت قادرة على تصنيع الصواريخ لمدى تجاوز الـ 120 كلم. غزة التي تبلغ مساحتها 376 كلم، قصفت “تل أبيب” ثلاث مرات في عام واحد، واستطاعت في ثلاثة حروب أن تهزم الجيش الذي لا يقهر.

كان الحاج قاسم سليماني يتابع كل التفاصيل، كل صغيرة وكبيرة، متابعة دقيقة مستمرة، حتى أنه كان يلتقي بمجموعات صغيرة، ويذهب الى معسكرات التدريب، والى المسؤولين في المقاومة في منازلهم ويدعو من يستطيع منهم لزيارة ايران، وقد ذهب العديد من المتدربين والمسؤولين الى ايران. يلخص القائد الجهادي نهج الحاج قاسم في فلسطين بالقول “أكثر ميزات الحاج قاسم وضوحًا هي شمولية عدائه، دائرة عدائه التي شملت كل المعادين لـ”اسرائيل” وأمريكا، كل من آمن بمظلومية القدس دون التفات لأي شيء آخر، فلسطين وقدسها فقط هي المعيار وهي المركز”.

* العراق.. بين العسكر والسياسية

لم يكن الميدان العراقي عابرًا في حسابات سليماني، لا سيّما مع ارتباطه الحدودي والتاريخي مع الجمهورية الاسلامية الايرانية. ومع الاحتلال الأميركي للعراق، فعّل الحاج قاسم نشاطه مع عدد من العراقيين في ايران، ثم بدأ التواصل مع أي جبهة يمكنها العمل ضد الاحتلال الأمريكي، بنفس الزخم والطريقة والاندفاع الذي كان مع المقاومة في لبنان وفلسطين.

صنع القائد سليماني شبكة اتصالات في كل المحافظات العراقية مع شخصيات وقادة، إضافة الى الفصائل الموجودة وقتها، وتعامل مع هؤلاء وسواهم، وامتد نشاطه وتشعب ليصل الى كل مؤمن بمقاومة الاحتلال الامريكي.

منذ الأسبوع الأول للاحتلال الأميركي، وقبل سقوط بغداد بدأ المد والعون في التدريب والسلاح والمال يتفاعل ويزداد، كان داعمًا للمقاومة العراقية في وجه المحتل في شتى المجالات، حتى وصل الأمر بالمحتل الأمريكي الى تمني الانسحاب بأقل الخسائر. بمساعدة الحاج قاسم وصلت المقاومة العراقية الى قدرات عالية حتى في تصنيع الصواريخ، ورغم كل الظروف الصعبة أيام الاحتلال الأمريكي، كان يرسل كوادر ومدربين من خارج العراق لنقل الخبرة والتجربة، وهذه الكوادر كانت تبقى هناك لتتابع وتساعد وتشارك بالقدر الممكن، وتتوزع على المناطق والمجموعات حتى اندحر الاحتلال الأمريكي مهزومًا، ثم أتى الهجوم التكفيري، وسيطر على أجزاء كبيرة من الاراضي العراقية فجأة ودفعة واحدة.

* حضور مباشر في الميدان

يروي القائد الجهادي المرافق دومًا للحاج قاسم لـ”العهد” أنه “بمجرد اعلان سقوط بعض المحافظات العراقية أمام الغزو التكفيري، حضر الحاج قاسم بنفسه مباشرة، تمامًا كعادته وكما كان يفعل مع المقاومة في لبنان وفلسطين، حيث لا يكتفي بطلب تقارير أو اتصالات أو انتظار مستجدات، منذ البداية ذهب الى العراق بمفرده وبدأ بنفسه مع من يعرفهم من كوادر، ويبحث معهم عمن هو في جهوزية، أو مستعد ليكون في جهوزية، يدور بسيارته من محافظة الى أخرى وشكل المجموعات والخلايا الأولى، ثم جاءت فتوى المرجعية ليصبح العمل ضخمًا واسعًا يحتاج الى أضعاف مضاعفة من الجهود”.

* مبيت تحت الجدران المهدمة

كان سليماني كما في كل الميادين، حاضرًا في الجبهة، على الأرض وبين المقاتلين، وفي التسليح والتخطيط لعدد كبير جدًا من الفصائل، وحاضر كذلك في التنفيذ حتى على الخط الاول في الجبهة، حاضر في الاستطلاع عند المناطق الخطرة بنفسه. يقول القائد الجهادي “كان يطلب تنفيذ أمر، ويقول للعاملين أريده غدًا، لكنه لا يكتفي بالطلب، بل من وقتها حتى اليوم التالي يتصل مرارًا ليتأكد من سير العمل المطلوب والحث عليه، حتى وان كانت لديه معلومات بأن العمل سيتم، ورغم أن الحاج قاسم وقتها قد بدأ يبرز في الاعلام المصور، وأصبح معروفًا، ومعروفًا مركز نشاطه وأهميته والخطر يحيط به من كل اتجاه، الا أنه كان مجازفًا الى حد بعيد، في الاقتراب والمشاركة في الجبهة أو في حضوره مع الأعداد الضخمة وانخراطه معهم، يتواجد مثلًا ضمن أربعة أو خمسة آلاف مقاتل بكل أسلحتهم الثقيلة والخفيفة ساعات متواصلة، ويقترب الجميع منه بأسلحتهم ليأخذوا صورًا، يتحدث مع الجميع صغيرًا وكبيرًا، كان يفتح معهم أحاديث اجتماعية ونصائح، ويسأل عن أحوال من حوله ويمازحهم ويجلس معهم على التراب”.

آلاف الرجال كان القائد سليماني يتواجد بينهم بتواضعه الملفت وهم مسلحون بالذخيرة، دون معلومات تفصيلية أو بحث جاد عن وضعهم وخلفياتهم. يشهد الميدان على مبيت قائد قوة القدس في الخيام على الجبهات أو في غرف دمرتها الحرب، تحت الجدران المتداعية، في منطقة معرضة للقصف، في الهجومات الكبيرة يتواجد مع العناصر حاملًا جهازه، مناديًا “أين أصبحت؟ لماذا تأخرت؟ ماذا فعلت؟ ماذا تحتاج؟ ما هي مشكلتك؟ عندما تنتهي اكمل في هذا الاتجاه! نسق مع فلان واذهب مع فلان الى المكان الفلاني”. وعشرات الأصوات والضجيج بقربه، يقاطعه من حوله، فهذا يريد آليات وذاك يسعى وراء ذخائر، وآخر يحتاج الى سلاح، وغيره الى مال، وبعضٌ يعترض على موقعه وآخر على عديده.. كل هذه التفاصيل كان الحاج قاسم يتابعها بدقة دون اهمال تفصيل أو طلب كبيراً كان أو صغيرًا.

* بين الحرب.. والسياسة

الى جانب الدور العسكري، كان للحاج قاسم حركته السياسية أيضًا، فتابع الشخصيات وأحزابها والمسؤولين رؤساء ونوابًا ووزراء. كان ينتقل بالسيارة من مكان الى آخر.. أي منطقة تحتاج الحاج قاسم كان يتواجد فيها.. أي منطقة تواجه مشكلة كان الحاج قاسم يحضر اليها، وما أسرع ما كان ينتقل من مكان الى آخر، على خط التماس، دون أي تحفظ أو حماية خاصة به. كانت الشخصيات تأتي الحاج قاسم بمواكب مرعبة بعشرات السيارات مع عدد ضخم من الحماية المسلحة، أما هو فكان يحضر بسيارته وسيارة أخرى فيها مساعدوه، وغالبًا ما يكون خارج السيارة وبلا حماية.

انتهت الحرب التكفيرية، وبردت الجبهات، وبقي الحاج قاسم يتابع تلك العملية السياسية الشاقة التي قد تكون من أصعب ما تابعه الحاج قاسم بحسب القائد الجهادي، فهي “أصعب من الميدان على خطورته، كان سعيه الحثيث المتواصل من أجل التوافق السياسي ولم الشمل والتهدئة، والمصالحات وجمع الجهود، وحل المشاكل العالقة بين الأحزاب والأطراف والشخصيات السياسية، وكان اضافة الى ذلك، يتابع بكل ما يستطيع حاجات الناس الاجتماعية.. يساعد على تخطي الفقر والعوز وحل مشاكل الناس الحياتية ما استطاع الى ذلك سبيلاً”.

كان الحاج قاسم يتنقل في ليلة واحدة على أجنحة المحور، من العراق والى سوريا ولبنان فالعكس. لم يكن يهدأ، حتى أن بعض اجتماعاته كان يعقدها في الطائرة، أو المطار توفيرًا للوقت.

* بين العمل المسلح والعمل الثقافي

في العمل المسلح كان الحاج قاسم رائدًا، وفي العمل الثقافي والفكري كذلك. كان جامعًا ورائدًا من رواد الوحدة، يرفض بشكل مطلق وحاسم كل حديث عن المذهبية أو الانتماء الفكري، اطار حديثه الوحيد هو صحوة الشعوب، ومقاومتها للهيمنة الاستكبارية، وحول هذا القاسم المشترك جمع كل الجهود والامكانات. وخلال سنوات ما سمي بـ”الربيع العربي”، شكل الحاج قاسم لجانًا من كل دول العالم العربي، في علاقات امتدت وتشابكت وتوسعت لتشمل كل المحبين والعاملين في المقاومة، وعقد مؤتمرات الصحوة وتابع تفاصيلها، وكان أغلب المدعوين هم من الشخصيات التي اختارها لواء القدس.

وتقاطرت مئات الوفود التي تشكلت من العالمين العربي والاسلامي الى طهران، ليتابعها الحاج قاسم بشكل دائم كما يتابع كل حركات التحرر بغض النظر عن الانتماء والهوية.

وفي مجال الاعلام، كان سليماني ناشطًا أيضًا، فعمل على مساعدة قوى التحرر ليكون لها اعلامها الفضائي والالكتروني وأسس لذلك أكثر من 150 مؤسسة إعلامية، وشكل لجانًا وجمعيات على مستوى عالمي لأجل حقوق الانسان رغم صعوبة هذا الأمر، دون أن تكون موالية للغرب وأمريكا. وعمل على المستوى الانساني، في الدعم الاجتماعي، ومساعدة الطبقات المسحوقة، وتقديم مساعدات عينية واجتماعية. كما ساعد من الناحية الصحية في انشاء مراكز صحية وأخذ العديد من الجرحى من كل أماكن الصراع الى ايران، وهناك، كان القائد الانساني يزورهم ويتفقدهم في المستشفيات ويتابع حالتهم الصحية.

أبدع الحاج قاسم في استحداث مدرسة جديدة، اعتمد فيها على حركة الشعوب، وأثار في وجه الأعداء محاور تهديد جديدة، فرفع مستوى العداء والتحدي والصراع مع الأميركيين.

* المشهد الأخير..

الاستثناء في العسكر والتخطيط ينسحب كذلك على البعد الروحاني. يقول رفيق جهاده إن روحيّة الحاج قاسم قريبة جدًّا من روحية الشهيد السيد عباس الموسوي، فكلاهما بالنسبة اليه ليسا من “أهل الأرض.. بل من أهل السماء”.

“دام رعبك” عبارة كانت تسبق الحاج قاسم حيث يحضر في الميدان لتطال قلوب الأعداء فتتصدّع خوفًا، هذه الهيبة سرعان ما كانت تتبدل الى رحمة وود شديدين في التعامل مع المجاهدين، وعند ذكر الشهداء، كانت الدموع تتسابق الى عينيه. كان الحاج قاسم شديد التعلق بالامام الحسين(ع)، وفي أوقات الفراغ يطلب الى أحد العلماء أن يحدثه عن الإمام(ع) أو أن يقرأ بيتًا من العزاء. برنامجه الايماني كان رغم المشاغل الجمّة مليئًا بالأدعية بين الصلوات وتلاوة القرآن، وكانت له تسبيحات خاصة، كأن يواظب مثلًا على قراءة سورة “التوحيد” 250 مرّة في اليوم.

الأسطورة الذي عايش الخطر وتآلف معه، لم يكن يلتفت اليه ولا يهابه. في آخر أيامه، تحديدًا نهار السبت الذي سبق الاغتيال الآثم، كان التعب الشديد باديًا على الحاج قاسم، لدرجة أن مقربين منه حاولوا اقناعه بالذهاب الى المستشفى أو القبول باحضار طبيب، لكنه امتتنع عن ذلك. وبكلمات ملؤها الحسرة، قال: “يبدو أن مائدة الامام الحسين(ع) قد اكتملت.. وما إلنا نصيب”.

في رسالته الى ابنته فاطمة، يحاكي قاسم سليماني موته كعاشق أرهقه الهوى: “يا عزيزي، يا جميلي، أين أنت، فأنا مشتاق للقائك”، ثم ينتقل لوصف غيابه الأخير وكأنه يكتب سيناريو المشهد “عندما يتمّ تفجيري، يتمّ إزالة وجودي بشكل كامل، يتحوّل وجودي إلى دخان ويحترق.. كم هو جميل هذا المشهد! كم أحب هذه اللحظة! فبذل الروح في سبيل الحب جميل جداً”. هو طريق الحب اذًا، مشى عليه الحاج قاسم ووصل، وترك لملايين الوالهين خلفه صورة توغل في القلب حرقة وحسرة.. فكفّه المقطوعة في أرض العراق تختصر حكاية الأسطورة من كرمان.. الى فلسطين.

