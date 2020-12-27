Soleimani The Leader and The Role Model

Posted on by martyrashrakat

In the name of Allah the Merciful the Most Gracious

Images of his face were circulated all over the world, his name filled the horizons of the globe, and his star cast a shade over the Mujahideen. He was dedicated to obeying the guardian, the Imam and the Leader Khamenei. He journeyed the squares as a Mujahid, carrying his blood in his hand. Every moment of his life was counted as Jihad, for everything in it and everything he owned was for the sake of Allah. He was Lieutenant General Hajj Qassem Soleimani (may God Almighty be pleased with him), the martyr of the Ummah and Palestine and the leader of the martyrs of the axis of resistance.

Martyr Soleimani: A leader and role model

He was the expert leader in the fields of jihad and battle. He mastered his plans, succeeded in his operations against the enemies, he was well-versed in politics, understood international, regional, and local equations, and approached matters using his clear and insightful vision. He was loyal and devoted to the love of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his pure family (PBUT). He knew exactly the limits of Sharia law and the history of Muslims. He realized what was most important for the path of Islam and Muslims. It was he who set his sights on the liberation of Al-Quds and Palestine, heeding the call of Imam Khomeini, the Imam of the Ummah, the revolution, and the path – “‘Israel’ is a cancerous gland that must be eradicated from existence.” He was aware of the path of salvation by following the orders and approach of the nation’s leadership represented by the wali al-faqih Imam Khamenei. He was the leader who knew the features of the road with inclusiveness, awareness, and jihad. He is the leader of the martyrs of the axis of resistance.

He was the role model who lived with the Mujahideen in the heart of the battles and guided them through what he was doing. He was the security link between them and the leadership.

In 2013, the New Yorker wrote: “Soleimani indeed believes in Islam, and he is more polite compared to others. Perhaps the naming of Lieutenant General Soleimani as Haji or Hajj Qassem instead of his military titles in Iraq, Syria, and the Gulf states in general, is an indication of the predominance of his religious character in his behavior and dealings.”

Martyr Soleimani was distinguished by the charisma of the popular leadership, and he was the one who led the mujahideen in prayer before setting off to battle. He received blessings from the martyrs and delivered enthusiastic words full of faith and divine adoration before and after the military operations. [These words] were mixed with weeping and supplication, asking for forgiveness from the martyrs because he did not die like them. Before each attack, he embraced all of his fighters, one by one, tearfully bidding them farewell.

His life was modest, and he rarely met with his family because he spent most of his time on the battlefields of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Afghanistan. From there, he looked over Palestine and Yemen and visited other countries for political and practical purposes.

With Hezbollah

Since martyr Soleimani assumed the leadership of the Quds Force in 1998, we in Hezbollah noticed an exceptional interest in our movement, in terms of equipment, armaments, training, and overall capabilities. He was part of setting up the main plans that developed the party’s work. He was part of the liberation in 2000, and was in the operation room crafting plans to repel the “Israeli” aggression in July 2006. He was the field commander who enabled the collapse of ISIS, from Iraq to Syria and until their project was uprooted in Lebanon that resulted in the second liberation – this time against the Takfiris in 2017 in the Battle of Jaroud.

The martyr would meet with the leaders of the Hezbollah Mujahideen from time to time and inform them of his view regarding developments and battlefield plans to confront “Israel” and the enemies. We were eager to hear his analyses, vision, and information and the data he possessed at the regional level.

During presentations, he was a lover of the party. He had a special relationship with His Eminence the Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may God preserve him). They had many meetings, and absolute trust in one another. The martyr also had a special relationship with the great jihadist leader Hajj Imad Mughniyeh (may God be pleased with him) with respect to minute details that translated into successful confrontations and achieving victories. The same goes for his relationship with jihadist leader Sayyed Mustafa Badr al-Din (may God be pleased with him) when he assumed his duties, especially in Syria.

Martyr Soleimani was a direct field commander in Hezbollah, and he was never far away, neither geographically, nor in terms of politics. Rather, he was at the center of Hezbollah’s march, successes, jihad, developments, and prestige.

America is defeated

Had martyr Soleimani not caused the most pain to America and its aggressive, arrogant project in this world, Trump would not have decided to assassinate him in such a clear and deliberate manner. And if he had not achieved successes and many victories for the resistance axis, he would not have held such a special place in the hearts of the people.

The modern-day world has never before seen the million-man funeral procession in Iran and several other countries that they saw with Imam Khomeini and after him martyr Soleimani. The masses that gathered spontaneously and passionately in squares only validate the role, status, and importance of this commander in the eyes of the Ummah – {Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah; and those with him are forceful against the disbelievers, merciful among themselves. You see them bowing and prostrating [in prayer].}

He faced America and “Israel” in his life and achieved victories in Iraq, Syria, Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and Afghanistan, and in all the known and unknown battlefields where he operated. He also confronted the US in his martyrdom: the response at the Ain al-Assad base, the decision of the Iraqi parliament to expel the American forces that was achieved through his martyrdom and the that of dear and beloved brother Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in addition to the decision to expel America from the entire region and the rallying of the supporters of the resistance axis, especially in beloved Palestine, around the cause of liberation and determination to prioritize Al-Quds And Palestine.

We lost him in our lives, but he won the martyrdom that he wished for. {And those who have believed in Allah and His messengers – those are [in the ranks of] the supporters of truth and the martyrs, with their Lord. For them is their reward and their light.}

We benefited from the achievements of his work and what he planted during his jihad career. America has accumulated many defeats in our region despite the aggression it sponsored through “Israel” against Palestine and Lebanon, through Saudi Arabia and the Emirates against Yemen, through the Takfiris and Daesh against Iraq and Syria, directly attacking Afghanistan and Iraq, and through sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the axis of resistance. America today did not achieve its goals, and its stepdaughter, “Israel”, did not attain the assertion of its borders.

Even though the results of the U.S. elections do not concern us, we consider the fall of the tyrant, Trump, a lesson for the oppressors. As for Biden’s presidency, he follows his policies. Let him know that we adhere to our land and independence, and we will carry on as a resistance movement regardless of the sacrifices. Those who stood firm and defeated “Israel”, faced sanctions, and did not change their positions under the most difficult circumstances will never squander their achievements and the blood of the martyrs. Hezbollah will be strong and ready in terms of its jihadist position, preparing all its deterrence capabilities in defense against “Israel” and the annexes of its occupation.

The presence of the axis of resistance, its steadfastness, and the balance of deterrence that it created are strong. Through a quick and comprehensive reading of what the axis of resistance is, and despite the aggression, pressures, and threats, we will find that it owes a lot of its strength that enables more victories to the leader of the Quds Force, martyr Soleimani. The people and Mujahideen of this region are determined to continue the march of martyr Soleimani and confront America and “Israel” to achieve liberation and independence from subordination. {And whoever relies upon Allah – then He is sufficient for him. Indeed, Allah will accomplish His purpose.}

12/21/2020

Deputy Secretary General of Hezbollah

Sheikh Naim Qassem

