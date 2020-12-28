Israeli Forces Arrest 13 Palestinians, Including Four Children

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

December 28, 2020

The Israeli occupation army wage a massive arrest campaign in occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli occupation forces detained early this morning 13 Palestinians, including at least four minors, from various parts of the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

Israeli occupation forces detained six Palestinians from the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Local sources identified two of the six detainees as 16-year-old minors from Beit Ummar town and another three as residents of the city of Hebron.

2020 marked 53 years of Israeli military occupation, with no signs of abatement in #Palestinian children’s vulnerability to injury and abusive military arrest in the West Bank.

The sixth was identified as a resident of the town of Al-Shuyukh town, northeast of Hebron, and a student at Birzeit University. He was nabbed at a military checkpoint, east of Bethlehem.

Another 16-year-old minor was detained from al-Khader town in the district of Bethlehem, and the fourth minor was a 17-year-old resident of Qarawat Bani Hassan village, who was detained along with two other men from Deir Istiya village and Kifl Haris, west of Salfit.

The Israeli military stormed the town of Jaba‘, south of Jenin, where soldiers detained a Palestinian after ransacking his house and seizing his car.

The raid triggered confrontations during which the soldiers opened fire at local youngsters, causing a number to suffer from tear gas inhalation.

Soldiers detained two other Palestinians; one a resident of Qalqilya city in the north of the West Bank, and the other a student at Birzeit University from Ramallah city.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

