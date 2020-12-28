Nasrallah in public dialogue: Loyalty to Suleimani and fairness to Assad نصرالله في حوار العام: الوفاء لسليمانيّ وإنصاف الأسد

Posted on by martyrashrakat

نصرالله في حوار العام: الوفاء لسليمانيّ وإنصاف الأسد

ناصر قنديل

في الحوار الغنيّ والمليء بالمعاني والمعادلات والمعلومات، الذي أجراه الزميل غسان بن جدو مع الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصرالله، محاور كثيرة، لبنانيّة وعربيّة وإقليميّة ودوليّة، لكن في الحوار ثوابت ومحاور دار حولها كلام السيد نصرالله في العقل والقلب والمشاعر، أبرزها ما اتصل بالوفاء لقائد فيلق القدس في الحرس الثوري الإيراني الجنرال قاسم سليماني، وما اتصل بإنصاف الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد، فقد مدّ السيّد يده الى جعبته المليئة بالمعلومات ليكشف ما لم يُقَلْ من قبل ولم يكن في التداول، ليقدّم منها ما يكشف عن جوانب مضيئة في سيرة الشخصيتين اللتين تعنيان الكثير للسيد كما كان واضحاً من مسار الحوار.

في الحديث عن الحاج قاسم، كما يُناديه السيد، تناول السيد نصرالله شخصية الحاج قاسم كمثقف ومناضل ومفكّر وقائد عسكري استراتيجي، وكإنسان مرهَف مؤمن ومتواضع وخلوق وصاحب لهفة ونخوة وشهامة وكرم، لكنه خلال استعراضه للأوضاع في المنطقة كشف أدواراً تاريخية للشهيد سليماني، تُعرَف للمرة الأولى، سواء على مستوى التفكير او التخطيط او المتابعة او التنفيذ، فما يعلمه الناس عن دور قياديّ ميدانيّ للحاج قاسم في حربي سورية والعراق بوجه الإرهاب التكفيريّ، ترجمه في الحضور في المواقع الأماميّة للقتال وتحدّي الخطر ليس إلا القليل مما يمكن قوله عن سيرة هذا القائد.

في فلسطين الحاج قاسم صاحب فكرة تزويد المقاومة بصواريخ الكورنيت، وهي الصواريخ التي نالها حزب الله كمساهمة من القيادة السوريّة بقرار من الرئيس بشار الأسد، والتي لعبت دوراً حاسماً في صناعة انتصار المقاومة في حرب تموز 2006، وشكلت بعد وصولها إلى غزة، عنصراً حاسماً في تشكيل عامل الردع الحاسم في وجه مخططات الهجوم البرّي، وفي العراق لم يكن الحاج قاسم قائد المواجهة مع تنظيم داعش وحسب، بل كان العمود الفقري لتشكيلات حركات المقاومة التي فرضت على الأميركيّ الانسحاب عام 2011، وفي سورية تخطى دوره موقعه الميداني ورعايته لمشاركة قوى المقاومة في الدفاع عن سورية، فهو أول من أضاء على القلق من أن تكون سورية في عين الاستهداف من خلال دراسته لظواهر وبواطن الربيع العربي، وبرؤيته الاستباقية ونقاشها مع الرئيس الأسد والقيادة السوريّة وقيادة المقاومة والقيداة الإيرانية أمكن احتواء المراحل الأولى من التحضير للحرب على سورية، وصولاً لنضج المواجهة الميدانيّة كخيار لا بد منه، وفي سورية كان للحاج قاسم دور مؤثر في حسم الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين قرار المشاركة الميدانية في الحرب على سورية. فالشخصية القيادية السياسية والاستراتيجية للشهيد سليماني التي كشف عنها السيد نصرالله كانت مساهمته في إحياء ذكرى استشهاده.

في الإنصاف الذي يستحقه الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد، بوجه حروب التشويه والإساءة والافتراء، قدّم السيد نصرالله مساهمة راقية وعالية، كشفت عن جوانب من أدوار ومواقف للرئيس الأسد، تسهم في فهمه كقائد تاريخيّ شجاع وملتزم بخيارات حاسمة تجاه مفاهيم الاستقلال والسيادة والمقاومة. فالسيد نصرالله يقول إن الرئيس الأسد لا يقبل أيّ تدخل او وصاية على شؤون سورية من الأعداء ولا من الحلفاء، ويؤكد أنه يتحدّث حديث العارف هنا، وفي منزلة الحديث عن فلسطين يورد السيد نصرالله واقعة أنه عندما سمع من الحاج قاسم سليماني فكرة تزويد المقاومة في فلسطين بصواريخ الكورنيت وتريّث لسؤال الرئيس الأسد صاحب هذه الصواريخ، متوجّهاً للرئيس الأسد بالسؤال، لم يجد لديه أي حسابات كان يمكن انتظارها من رئيس أي دولة في موقعه تجاه نقل سلاح اشتراه الجيش السوري من روسيا الى داخل فلسطين المحتلة، والشهادة اللافتة التي تحدّث عنها السيد نصرالله كانت للميزات الشخصية للرئيس الأسد خصوصاً لجهة سر القوة والثبات والتماسك في أحلك الظروف وأشدّها قسوة وتسبباً بالقلق والخطر.

حوار العام مع السيد نصرالله كان مكرّساً لإعلاء شان محور المقاومة، في الوفاء لرئيس أركان جيوشه الشهيد، وفي إنصاف القائد السياسي والعسكري الذي انتصر على أخطر حرب كونيّة.

Nasrallah in public dialogue: Loyalty to Suleimani and fairness to Assad

Nasser Kandil

In the rich dialogue, which is full of meanings, equations and information, which was conducted by colleague Ghassan Ben Jeddou with the Secretary General of Hizbullah many themes, Lebanese, Arab, regional and international, but in the dialogue were constants loyalty to the commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, General Qassem Soleimani, and fairness of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. It reveals bright aspects in the biographies of the two characters as was clear from the path of dialogue where Nasrallah revealed what he did not say before and was not in circulation.

In talking about Haj Qassem, as al-Sayyid calls him, Mr. Nasrallah addressed the character of Haj Qassem, as Mr. Nasrallah calls him, as an intellectual, fighter, intellectual and strategic military leader, and as a slender, devious, humble, creative, eager, magnanimous and generous person, , and as a human being delicate, believing, humble, moral, eager, generous, at the level of thinking, planning, follow-up, or implementation, what people know about the field leadership role of Hajj Qassem in the wars in Syria and Iraq in the face of takfiri terrorism, translated into presence in the front sites of the fighting and challenging the danger is nothing but a little of what can be said about the biography of this leader.

In Palestine, Haj Qassem, who had the idea of supplying the resistance with the Kornet missiles, which Hezbollah received as a contribution from the Syrian leadership by the decision of President Bashar al-Assad, which played a crucial role in the manufacture of the victory of the resistance in the July 2006 war, and formed after its arrival in Gaza, a decisive element the decisive deterrence in the face of the Zionist plans of the ground attack, and in Iraq Haj Qassem was not only the leader of the confrontation with ISIS, but was the backbone of the formations of resistance movements that imposed on the American withdrawal in 20111. Haj Qassem through his study of the phenomena and the signs of the “Arab Spring”, is the first to highlight the concern that Syria is in the eye of targeting and his proactive vision and discussion with President Assad and the Syrian leadership and the leadership of the Resistance and Iranian constraints was able to contain the first stages of preparation of the war on Syria, to mature the field confrontation as an option, and in Syria, Haj Qassem had an influential role in resolving President Putin Vladimir’s decision to interfere in the war on Syria. The political and strategic leadership of Shahid Soleimani, revealed by Mr. Nasrallah, was his contribution to the commemoration of his martyrdom.

In the fairness that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad deserves, in the face of wars of distortion, abuse and slander, Mr. Nasrallah has made a high-class contribution, which revealed aspects of the roles and positions of President Al-Assad, which contribute to his understanding as a courageous historical leader committed to decisive choices towards the concepts of independence, sovereignty and resistance. Mr. Nasrallah says that President Al-Assad does not accept any interference or guardianship on the Affairs of Syria from enemies or allies, Mr. Nasrallah mentioned that Haj Qassem Soleimani asked to provide the resistance in Palestine with Cornet missiles purchased by the Syrian army, which was done after getting Assad’s approval being the owner of these missiles

The general dialogue with Mr. Nasrallah was dedicated to promoting the axis of resistance, in loyalty to the chief of staff of his martyr armies, and in the fairness of the political and military leader who triumphed over the most dangerous global war.

