The Vaccine Race Continues

Several dozens of coronavirus vaccines are being tested worldwide. By mid-December 2020 seven of them were approved for full or limited use worldwide. Here’s a brief overview.
(Click on the image to enlarge)
Filed under: Corona virus | Tagged: The COVID-19 Vaccine |
Reblogged this on penelopap.
The Protocols of the Elders of Zion: Introduction to 1938 National Socialist Edition
…………….Tucholsky was not the only jew who thought that way, as is proven by an essay by the “Viennese” jew Alfred Polgar in the Berliner Tageblatt of 1922. He wrote this about the Germans of 1914:
“Cattle are cattle … Animals about to be slaughtered have no idea what is coming. The proof of that was brought en masse when the war began. They cheered in the streets, heads high, those that would fall to the axe.” (cited by Deutsches Volkstum, 122, Nr. 3, p. 130)…………..
This bloodthirsty desire for murder and revenge against nonperishable peoples is constantly repeated in jewish literature and novels, and in the most varied ways. It is frightening and revolting, but nonetheless a genuine and accurate picture of the eternal enmity jews have against non-jews. The statements and demands in the Protocols are consistent with this well-nourished racial instinct, which as we have seen from the effects of the jews in Germany unscrupulously and steadily works to oppose and destroy all existing values of the community, culture, justice, and morality………………..
http://www.renegadetribune.com/the-protocols-of-the-elders-of-zion-introduction-to-1938-national-socialist-edition/
Who are the Jews behind the coronavirus vaccines? One can’t escape their presence in the forefront of leading companies in the race to find a vaccine that will prevent coronavirus.
https://www.jpost.com/health-science/who-are-the-jews-behind-the-coronavirus-vaccines-649405
Vaccines are bio-weapons
Italy Blows the Lid Off Vaccine Scam. Will No Longer Poison Citizens with Globalist Eugenics
Dr. Wakefield warns ”This is not a Vax, it is irreversible genetic modification” (9:54)
https://newtube.app/user/Darek/rjkE32b?fbclid=IwAR3LDWzGcpw-aoygNuEafC6RiubayBTb1dcYzc51RUon7FTyREvjiwTx33k
Australia, Forced Vaccines, and Ethnic Cleansing*
https://hwaairfan.wordpress.com/2015/04/25/australia-forced-vaccines-and-ethnic-cleansing/