Breaking: Terrorists Murder 25 on Bus on Deir Ezzor Highway

MIRI WOOD DECEMBER 30, 2020

Terrorists murdered 25 Syrians and wounded 13 others on a bus in Deir Ezzor on Wednesday. The bus was traveling along the Deir Ezzor – Palmyra Highway in Kabajeb when the attack occurred around 4 p.m., Damascene time. At this writing, no details other details have been released.

Some of the victims were soldiers returning home to start their long-awaited vacation and were in military uniforms as most of the Syrians do not have the luxury of having more suits to change after 10 years of fighting the world’s largest army of terrorists and their NATO sponsors.

Donald Trump maintains a large number of his forces from the Oil Thieves Regiment of the US Army and for their protection, the Pentagon employs a large number of terrorists, mainly of ISIS and its affiliates, and separatists like the Kurdish SDF armed groups. This attack seems to be carried out by one of those Pentagon assets operating illegally in Syria to prolong the suffering of the Syrian people since Syria never invaded any other country and it’s punished for that.

At this writing, the NATO stenographer klan have gone absolutely silent over this mass murder; use of internet search engines result in not even a blurb, and barely a mention of Israel’s early morning war criminal bombing of the Levantine Republic in which one Syrian Arab Army soldier was martyred, and three others wounded.

Deir Ezzor is the part of Syria that contains oil fields, oil fields occupied by Trump forces, and of which the besieged US president has bragged about stealing. His cretinous cannon fodder SDF — created under Obama — which would collapse without US troops, pathetically believe they are the deal makers in the theft of Syria’s oil.

As the overpaid stenographers — indictable under Nuremberg Principle VI, as war criminal propagandists are included in crimes against humanity — have chosen to turn a blind eye from the massacre (possibly because they were not made aware that vacationing soldiers are among the slaughtered), we will use this grizzly opportunity to remind Syria News readers and other civilized human beings the atrocities committed against the SAR, since NATO Spring was inflicted in March 2011.

Please take a closer look at this map:

Google & NATO stenographers insist on erasing history. There is no such place as “Kobane” in Syria. That was the name of the German company that built the station in Ain al Arab, in 1911.

Palmyra/Tadmor is in the lower-left corner. It is where Syrian archaeologist, Professor Khaled al Asaad was brutally murdered on 18 August 2015. Toward the center is al Raqqah, the site of Trump’s first war crimes in Syria, when he bombed two civilian bridges there, soon after being sworn in. Between ar Raqqah and Lake Assad is the Tabqa hydroelectric dam. Al Tabqa has been under NATO proxy control since February 2013.

English terrorist, John Letts, near Syria’s Tabqa Dam.

Note al Hol (“al Hawl”) in the upper right area of the map, near the border with Iraq. Al Hol is the concentration camp run by the Trump forces’ SDF cannon fodder. It houses various foreign savages, such as Brit illegal Shamima Begum; though it is in Syria, it took the Syrian government and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent more than three years of insane negotiations to extricate the kidnapped Italian-Albanian boy, Alvin, and repatriate him with his father.

The al Hol concentration camp is within the al Hasakah governate. In October 2019, Madman Erdogan bombed the electrical power grid there and bombed it again after the Syrian Electricity Army repaired it, and after it was again repaired, the NATO Madman invaded and his illicit troops have occupied the Allouk Water Plant, since — turning the water off and on, and depriving upwards of one million Syrians of their essential water source.

Today, Wednesday 30 December, twenty-five Syrians were massacred while traveling on a bus in Deir Ezzor.

— Miri Wood

