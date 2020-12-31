No Expiry Date for Retaliation of Heinous Crime Against General Soleimani - Iran

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said on Thursday that there is no expiry date for taking revenge on assassination of Iranian Commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani.

Baqeri made the remarks in a message on the eve of the first martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani [January 3].

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Quds Force Lt. General Soleimani was assassinated in the US terrorist attack on his motorcade at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

A day after the assassination of General Soleimani, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran reserves the right to take revenge by proportionate military action, and will do it.

At his message, Baqeri said the US should leave the West Asia region; this is inevitable, and all revolutionary youth across the region and the world will make double effort to achieve the end.

Baqeri stressed the need to follow General Soleimani’s guidelines.

He further highlighted determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Muslim nations and freedom-seekers across the world advocating proportionate retaliation of the crime.

Iran’s Armed Forces will continue following up the resistance ideology with strong motivation, he stressed.

Baqeri said that martyr Soleimani could get the hearts of the Islamic Ummah closer and create coherence among them.

General Soleimani strengthened the Resistance front against the Zionist regime of ‘Israel’ and destroyed the US hegemony clout, he added.

