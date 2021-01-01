Hezbollah on Suleimani’s 1st Martyrdom Anniversary: We’ll Raise Resistance Flag in Al-Quds

Sayyed Hashem Safieddine
January 1, 2021

On the first martyrdom anniversary of Suleimani and Al-Muhandis, Sayyed Safieddine said the Axis of Resistance became after the assassination of the two top commanders more determined to liberate the region form the US occupation.

“The Resistance is more determined to take the path of Jihad and confronting the US schemes,” the prominent Hezbollah official addressed the attendees at Tehran University.

“We will liberate the region from all these devils. We will raise the Resistance flag in Al-Quds.”

Sayyed Safieddine lashed out at US president Donald Trump by saying: “We will take revenge from the US. Trump, who imagine that he would undermine the Axis of Resistance by assassinating martyr Suleimani will meet a destiny like that met by Saddam Hussein.”

“When ISIL appeared, with its flagrant atrocities, the entire world was astonished and helpless. Only commanders Suleimani and Al-Muhandis stood firm against the terrorist group and save the nation.”

