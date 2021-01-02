Ramallah Traitors Impatient to Resume Unconditional Talks with Israel

Report: Abbas Impatient to Resume Unconditional Talks with Israel
Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas hopes to resume unconditional talks with Israel as soon as possible, a senior PA official informed Israel Hayom.
On Friday, the Israeli outlet reported a senior PA official stating that Abbas is enthusiastic “to resume negotiations with Israel as soon as possible through American mediation and without preconditions.”
The official argued that Abbas is planning to take advantage of the fact that President-elect Joe Biden’s administration has not yet formulated a clear vision of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
According to the official, if the Biden administration became preoccupied with other issues, it would place the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the bottom of its agenda. As a result, it could take months before making any progress.
“The goal is to strike while the iron is hot and resume negotiations without delay,” the official confirmed.
“The new Biden administration has a lot on its plate. It has internal problems to resolve, it has to come up with a policy about the Iran nuclear deal and restore its relationship with China and the European Union,” the Israeli official stated.
Abbas is afraid that any delay in the peace process could give Israel the chance to perpetuate the current situation – expanding settlements and building new ones.
This message, according to the official, was sent by Abbas to Washington through the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, with whom Abbas met in Doha.
Israeli-PA talks stalled in April 2014 when Israel refused to stop settlement construction and release a batch of veteran Palestinian prisoners.
Dec 31, 2020
Omar Abu Salok, 15, of Lod, is dead, and another young man is in critical condition after a disturbing drive-by shooting on Israel’s Route 6. It was yet another episode in the endless cycle of crime and violence eating away at the country’s Arab population. This time, the incident took place in broad daylight, under the watchful eye of the law. The target was a convoy of vehicles carrying the Abu Salok family from its home in Lod to the town of Kafr Kassem. Everyone knew that they were fleeing for their lives, so three police cars accompanied them, ostensibly to provide a modicum of protection. It was not enough. As they drove along the highway, another vehicle sped up, pressed itself against the column of cars and opened fire.
The shooting occurred just a few hours after the media reported that the bullet-riddled body of Salman Azbarga, a man in his mid-50s, had been found in his car in the Lod industrial zone. The longstanding vendetta between the city’s Abu Salok and Azbarga families escalated quickly. Within just a few hours, riots broke out in the city.
There can be no doubt that the feud between the two warring families had reached a dangerous new level. But what are the implications of this hit occurring while the targets were supposedly under police protection? What does it say about the police? It seems to imply that they are no longer able to act as a deterrent when dealing with the Arab public’s crime families.
According to Aman: The Arab Center Combating Violence, 2020 was the bloodiest year in the history of Israel’s Arab society. As of Dec. 30, 95 men and 17 women had been murdered, 16 of them in December alone.