Posted on

By Al-Ahed News

Director of the Centre for Counter Hegemonic Studies Dr. Tim Anderson commented on the US assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, and hailed the martyr whom he described as the man who embodied the highest human values of love, dedication and self-sacrifice.

