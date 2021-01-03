Straight Talk by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Commenting at the onset of 2021 on China’s geopolitical agenda, Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke candidly about major issues — his remarks worlds apart from how his US and other Western counterparts operate.

On relations with the US and West, Wang said unilateralism, “protectionism and power politics are standing in the way of international cooperation,” risking unacceptable confrontation over good relations among world community nations.

While most countries choose to cooperate with others for their mutual benefit, hegemon USA and its imperial partners go another way for their own self-interest over world peace and stability.

In the past year and earlier, China “scored decisive successes in the three critical battles against poverty, pollution and potential risks,” said Wang, adding:

“The whole country is on course to fully build a moderately prosperous society.”

“The recent Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee set a great vision for China’s development in the coming years and charted the course for national rejuvenation.”

“The unity and perseverance of the Chinese people have impressed the world.”

“The resilience and dynamism of China’s development have won global recognition.”

Throughout 2020, China advanced its geopolitical interests cooperatively with other nations and “both (its) domestic needs and the international context,” along with confronting the US “political virus” in pursuing global stability.

“We have made more friends in the world. China has deepened friendship and cooperation with all countries, making active efforts to develop relations with major powers, achieving solid progress in building a community with a shared future with neighbors, protecting and advancing the shared interests of the developing world, and working for a new type of international relations,” said Wang.

“We have been firm in safeguarding our national interests.”

“We have responded resolutely and rationally to unjustified moves by the United States.”

“We have handled issues relating to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet with justified, strong and proportionate countermeasures and won one fierce battle after another in international organizations, vigorously safeguarding China’s sovereignty, dignity and development interests.”

At the same time, Beijing prioritizes “multilateral cooperation” — worlds apart from how imperial USA operates, for its own self-interest at the expense of other nations.

Summitry led by President Xi Jinping is “the highest form of diplomacy,” said Wang.

In 2020, Xi had “87 meetings and phone calls with foreign leaders and heads of international organizations and attend(ed) 22 important bilateral or multilateral events.”

Throughout the past year and earlier, Sino/Russian relations stood the test of time by bonding for the benefit of both nations.

“In developing China-Russia strategic cooperation, we see no limit, no forbidden zone and no ceiling to how far this cooperation can go.”

“Focusing on the central task of implementing the common understandings of the two presidents, the two countries will use the opportunity of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation to renew their shared commitment to ever-lasting peace and win-win cooperation.”

“Being each other’s strategic anchor, diplomatic priority, development opportunity and global partner, the two countries will expand and deepen cooperation from a higher starting point.”

“Together, China and Russia will continue to be the example of good-neighborly and friendly relations between major countries, add impetus to global recovery, and underpin global strategic stability.”

In disturbingly stark contrast, US hostility toward China deepened at the expense of cooperative relations Washington spurns in pursuing its unilateral interests.

What’s going on shows its unacceptable “attempt to suppress China and start a new Cold War” that risks direct confrontation.

This unsupported policy by most world community nations is “doomed to fail,” Wang stressed.

“China’s policy toward the United States is consistent and stable.”

“We are ready to develop with the United States a relationship based on coordination, cooperation and stability.”

“China never meddles in the internal affairs of the United States and values peaceful co-existence and mutually beneficial cooperation with the United States.”

“Likewise, the United States also needs to respect the social system and development path chosen by the Chinese people and respect their legitimate rights to pursue a better life.”

“We don’t need a world where China becomes another United States.” This is neither rational nor feasible.

“Rather, the United States should try to make itself a better country” — what’s highly unlikely given its diabolical hegemonic aims that keep hardening, not easing.

The US seeks dominance over other nations, not mutual cooperation it spurns.

China’s relations with the EU are at times uneasy but less threatening than how the US operates.

In 2020, China “became the EU’s largest trading partner for the first time” that hopefully will develop further ahead to benefit both sides.

A new investment treaty was agreed on that shows mutual cooperation works when pursued.

“As a permanent member of the Security Council and a responsible major country, China has been exploring a distinctive Chinese way of resolving hotspot issues,” said Wang, adding:

“We follow a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security for the world.”

“We maintain that regional disputes should be addressed through dialogue and consultation.”

“We uphold non-interference in internal affairs (of other nations), which is a basic norm governing international relations.”

China pursues world peace and stability, an independent foreign policy, and cooperative relations with other nations according to the rule of law.

The US operates by a lower standard, spurning the above in pursuit of its hegemonic aims.

