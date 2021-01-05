Sayyed Nasrallah: When You Kill Our Leaders We Become More Determined, Firm And Unswerving To The Right

Translated and Subtitled by Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah reiterated Imam Khomeini’s words: “Kill us! For indeed our nation will become more and more aware.”
His Eminence made the remarks in the occasion marking the first martyrdom anniversary of resistance leaders Hajj Qassem Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and their companions.
