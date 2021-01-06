United States Is In Chaos: Trump Supporters Captured Capitol. National Guard Deployed. First Shots Fired

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

South Front

UPDATE 3: Trump called the election rigged, but appealed on his supporters to act peacefully and leave the Capitol because it is needed to keep ‘law and order’.

Nonetheless, the problem is that if the Trump team and its supporters surrender now, the electoral college will meet once again and approve Biden the President of the United States. This will mark the start of the new era – the era of the neo-liberal fascism in the United States. Chances of the political persenecution of Trump supporters and Trump himself (under some pretext) are also pretty high in this scenario.

UPDATE 2: Biden made remarks on the situation blaming Trump. The so-called ‘Democrats’ do not understand or do not want to understand that the source of the current crisis is not Trump himself, but the resistance of the population of the United States that stands against the neo-liberal/anti-national push of the ruling class.

UPDATE: The National Guard was deployed to the US Capitol to clear the building from Trump supporters. According to media reports, Trump personally ordered to employ the National Guard to ‘put an end to violence’.

MSM also reported that security forces found an IED in the Capitol area.

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

***

The United States is in the chaos amid the unprecedented growth of social and political tensions, the increase of street crime waged by neo-liberal-supported gangs, and months of protests by radical left-wing groups widely painted by mainstream media as some ‘democratic movement’ to fight ‘Russia’s puppet Trump’.

At the same time, the patriotic and conservative parts of the society are deeply dissatisfied with the rigged presidential election that they believe stole Trump’s victory and the forceful promotion of neo-liberal values as well as the discrimination of non-minority part of the population.

An unarmed woman was shot by security forces in the Capitol:

On January 6, pro-Trump supporters captured the US Capitol and are now clashing with Police in the area. The number of pro-Trump supporters inside the building is about 100. The building itself was evacuated.

This is WILD pic.twitter.com/dC8whGzIgw — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

When the incident happened, inside the Capitol, the Congress was meeting to certify the electoral college votes for ‘President-elect’ Joe Biden.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Thousands Trump supporters protest outside the Capitol.

The President of the United States seems to be not so decisive as his supporters:

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Photos from the building:

At this very moment, if President Trump and the political forces supporting him declare their firm support to the democratic will of the people, reject the result of the election that they have repeatedly called ‘rigged’, and employ their power to support the protesters, they would have all chances to repel the pro-globalist/pro-neo-liberal turn promoted under the brand of the incoming ‘Biden administration’. Nonetheless, actions of the Trump administration in the previous months have demonstrated that the current US president is not ready for radical steps to fight the ‘swamp’.

Therefore, the January 6 protests will likely just become another case that would be used by forces behind Biden’s rigged victory in the presidential election to suppress patriotic forces, the freedom of speech and alternative media.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

