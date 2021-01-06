What Educational, Religious, Moral, Humanitarian References Justify Normalization with Zionists?

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By: Prime Minister Dr.. Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor

Translated from Al-Mayadeen

Middle East: Arab and Islamic various media showed “downward” models of citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries participating, with tremendous joy and overflowing happiness, with the Zionists their joys and celebrations, visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque and also touring with the Zionists on the beaches of Jaffa, Acre and Tel Aviv

With brazenness, they also visited the Syrian Arab Golan Heights, which Donald Trump had “granted” to the Zionist enemy as a “gift”, to send from there audio messages that are closer to ‘spreading the vice’ that they promote without respect the simplest feelings of millions of free Arabs.

If we try to justify the “Arab” rulers for their “normalization” step, and say that they did so under the tremendous pressure that they are subjected to by the Zionist and US administration, and they may not be blamed because of the presence of US warships, bases and military camps in Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the Saudi Arabia, the Arab and even Islamic public opinion may turn a blind eye to the “normalization” that they committed, which is considered a betrayal.

But how can we explain this “popular” trot by individuals, groups, businessmen, and journalists from those countries, who demand popular “normalization” to the extent of integration and infiltration into Arab families, unfortunately? What kind of people are these from ?! What is their educational, religious, moral and humanitarian reference ?! Here,the question is: Have some of the people of these (financially wealthy) countries lost their connection and ties to their Arabism and religion ?!

This leads us to a general explanation that those belonging to the lavish consumer society in the Gulf have lost their collective consciousness, and their culture and spiritual ties of their belonging to their Arab and Islamic nation have been corrupted, so they no longer distinguish between the occupied Zionist and the oppressed owner of the land.

There is a permissible amount of openness to others, and there is no harm in it being in a humane and understandable manner, and this relations with others should not make us forget our fateful Arab-Islamic issues.

However, what Arab public opinion showed on the media, was a remarkable phenomenon, the first of its kind, that these “Arab Muslims”, if they are still Arab and Muslims, was abnormal and unacceptable behavior? This is what made us ask: What are the patriotic and religious education that they were brought up with in their families and schools?

We have witnessed the huge sacrifices made by the Palestinian people in their resistance to displacement, Judaization, starvation and siege. Returning to the history of the national political sacrifices that people made in Palestine, it is similar to the sacrifices made by the Arab peoples who resisted British and French colonialism, offering caravans of martyrs, wounded and missing. Were all these massive sacrifices in the concepts of the ‘new Arabs’ absurd and wrong with no value?

If that were so, we would not have studied in the history the story of the revelution of Spartacus and the slave revolt that did not accept slavery at all. Why do we teach our children and grandchildren concepts of freedom, dignity, morals and shame?

I would like to remind you that the six-year-old Palestinian child, who was enforced to emigrate from his village, returns to his town, his village and the site of his old house, carrying a small bag with him, to take soil of the ground, and he puts it in that bag, after inhaling its perfume saturated with dignity, history and painful memories, then go back to a place and home in the country of expatriation.

This phenomenon is repeated with every Palestinian who was enforced one day to leave his land. They travel thousands of kilometers from where they live and work automatically, without receiving instructions from anyone to do such things.

Therefore, we reiterate that “normalization” with the Israeli enemy has no value nor a real future for it, because the people of Palestine and all the free people of the whole world, will not abandon a just cause, as long as they irrigated its pure soil with their pure blood and planted figs and olives trees in it to be pegs as mooring mountains.

The Arabs in the Gulf Cooperation Council, rulers or people, except for the free among them, must understand the equation of Palestine as a land and a person, and they must understand the scene of an elderly woman embracing the olive tree to prevent the Zionists from uprooting it.

We have to understand the scene of the children of the stones as they resist the troop carrier and the invading hordes of Zionists soldiers. We have to understand the scene of a Palestinian young woman while she was treating a wounded Palestinian, and she was also hit by a fatal bullet from a reckless Israeli soldier.

Let us remember Laila Khaled and her comrades as they forced the enemy aircraft to surrender, and let us think a lot about the long queue of Palestinain martyrs, including the martyr Sheikh Izz al-Din Al-Qassam, Yasser Arafat, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, Abu Ali Mustafa, Abu Jihad, Khalil al-Wazir, Wadih Haddad, Fathi al-Shaqaqi, Fatima al-Najjar, Moataz Qassem, Bayan al-Asali, Diaa al-Tahamah, Yahya Ayyash, the child martyr Muhammad Abu Khedira, Muhammad al-Durra, the martyr Razan Ashraf Al-Najjar, and tens of thousands of martyrs.

Talking about these martyrs, the wounded and the steadfast on the borders of dignity is not an old talk of outdated time, as it is promoted by who normalized. No, these are living lessons, and they will continue as long as the Zionist enemy is the same enemy, and as long as the occupation continues. The Zionist hate speech and supremacy remains the same for seven decades. The Zionist attacks on the Gaza Strip continue, and the arrests and killing of Palestinians remain the same. So, what has changed in the scene ?!

We will answer with confidence: As long as the equation does not change, the resistance will continue until liberating the land, and the free Arabs and Muslims will remain supportive of all the Palestinian until victory.

