Martyr Qasim Soleimani and His Ever-presence in Every Battlefield in Yemen

January 05, 2021

by Mansoureh Tajik for the Saker Blog

“And never presume those who have been killed in the cause of Allah as dead. On the contrary, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provisions.” (Quran, 3:169)

One year ago, Sardar Soleimani, the Commander of Qods Force of the Islamic Revolution was killed in the hands of personalities that are in a tight competition with themselves to win first place in wretchedness and virulence. On the occasion of the 1st anniversary of Sardar Soleimani’s martyrdom, the leader of the Ansarullah Party and the resistance group in Yemen, Abulmalik Al-Houthi sent an official letter the content of which is quite noteworthy and significant.

I have chosen to translate that letter for the Saker blog for three specific reasons. First, to remember Sardar Soleimani’s martyrdom by highlighting Yemeni people’s significant role in regional resistance against the most wretched and virulent characters in the world. Second, to give a glimpse of how Sardar Soleimani has influenced, in life and in death, some of the most prominent personalities and movements in the Resistance camp. Third, to provide some insight into one of the most significant doctrines in Shi’a Islam: that of Mahdawiyyat that relates to notable events of the End of Time.

It is clear that the words and titles Abdulmalik Al-Houthi has used in his letter to describe Sardar Soleimani’s life, the conditions surrounding his martyrdom, his killers, and his role after his martyrdom were carefully chosen and are quite loaded with meaning. The specific verses of Quran he recites, too, carry significant messages especially for those who are deeply informed about Shi’a Muslim’s history and the prophecies regarding Mahdawiyyat signs and symbols in Islam.

Shi’a follows the developments in Yemen with a special interest and care because it is, according to reliable Shi’a sources, from Yemen that the movement and push against world injustices and oppressive transgressors begins its very final march to the heart of the army of the transgressors. Their activities, it is stated, will be supported by those of the Iranian Shi’a, God Willing.

Flag of Iran held side-by-side the most widely-used flag of the Houthies.

In the series regarding Imamat and Wilayat Faqih, I will, Inshallah, cover the concepts of Mahdawiyyat and End of Time according to Shi’a. For now, the Al-Houthi Leader of Yemen’s letter is important to review.

“Bismillah-ir-Rahman-ir-Rahim.”

“God’s Peace be upon the Great Prophet and his Pure Household.”

“God Almighty states in Quran, ‘Among the believers, there are men who remained truthful to the pledge they made with Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration’ [Surah 33 (Al-Ahzab), Verse 23]. Says the Truth, God, the Exalted, the Great.’”

“After citing this verse, I am remembering the martyr of the Islamic Ummah and the great warrior, Haj Qasim Soleimani (May God, the Exalted, be satisfied with him), upon whom God’s blessings were bestowed so that he is put side-by-side these believing men [refers to the ones singled out in the Quranic Verse]. The believing men whose most important trait is their sincerity and truthfulness with God, the Exalted.”

“Martyr Haj Qasim Soleimani, while in waiting (wa minhum man yantazir), was resolute and steadfast. The sincerity of Martyr Soliemani relationship with God, the Exalted, was evident in his strong will, his tireless efforts, and his dedication in the path of God, the Exalted. He was an ever-present warrior of Islam in every field and in every battle zone with his strong belief and his unwavering resolve.”

“It was God’s Favor and Blessing to have Martyr Haj Qasim Soleimani’s path in life, from his youth, to be an excellent soldier with belief, strong ethics, and highly effective in the path of God, the Exalted, and to serve with utmost sincerity and loyalty and without interruption, under the flag of Wilayat of Imam Khomeini (May God be satisfied with him) and subsequently under Imam Khamenei (May God protect him).”

“Martyr Haj Qasim Soleimani never tired in this path. The more time passed, the more intense his activities and the greater his impact became. He excelled in belief and sacrifice one step after another.”

“He did not alter his stance and no one could force him to do so because he was the true flag bearer of sincerity just as Imam Ali (Allahu-Salam) states, ‘loyalty and sincerity are twins.’ Just as God, the Exalted, states, ‘they never turn their backs to their promises and pledges.’ And this is the core issue in resistance and in steadfastness under all conditions and along the way. People of this caliber are neither influenced by material and non-material temptations and lose their true color nor do they waiver when faced with challenges and difficulties, nor do they succumb to attrition under ongoing sufferings and obstacles, nor do they become unsteady with talks and bickering of hopeless backbiters.”

“People like these are never afflicted with doubt in their stance and with their adherence to Wilayat and their grasp onto the Wilayat of Muhammad (Sallallahu-Alayhu-wa-Allihi-wa-Sallam) and his Pure Household. Haj Qasim had borrowed Ali’s (AS) bravery, Hussain’s (AS) sacrifice, and Abbas’s (AS) strong will and endurance. This brave warrior is a student of Sayydu-Shoahda’s [Imam Hussain] school of thought and he was, in his exemplary struggles, sacrifice, bravery, and humbleness, OF Hussain.”

“However, as he lived in the waiting phase (wa minhum man yantazir) and when he began transitioning into the state of martyrdom in the path of God, the Exalted, (wa minhum man qaza nuhbah), I must reiterate this point that Haj Qasim (May God be satisfied with him) achieved a rather special kind of martyrdom: For, the order for his killing was issued by the Yazid of our time, that is Trump and the US, and the operatives of this order were his criminal soldiers who were just like Shimr.”

“Haj Qasim offered his soul to God, the Exalted, and his body was torn into pieces just like that of Ali Akbar (AS). And it is here when our beloved sister Zaynab (SA) states, ‘O, God, please accept this sacrifice from us.’”

“Haj Qasim (May God be satisfied with him) become immortal in history just as he achieved the company of the Great Prophet Muhammad (SAWAW) and other True Prophets and the Sidiqin [The Truthful] and the martyrs and the good-doers regarding God’s Grace and Blessings. And just as he become immortal in the hearts of all free people of the world and the future generations. Just as he is, right now, present with his impacts and roles in every scene and every battlefield alongside us. He is present among us.”

“It was God’s favor upon him to make him a soldier among God’s, the Exalted, soldiers. He possessed one of the highest degrees of insight, intelligence, authenticity, sacrifice, and humbleness just as he was playing a significant role in every scene and every battlefield. Just as he achieve deliverance with his special kind of martyrdom. The sort of martyrdom that demonstrated how effective and impactful he was and how furious the oppressive transgressors were with him.”

“God, the Exalted, granted him the blessing of jihad so that he could, as God’s, the Exalted, soldier to raise the flag of Islam properly and just as it is befitting of devotees of Imam Hussain (AS). Martyrdom in the path of God is honor and dignity for us.”

“O, God Almighty, accept this righteous warrior, Haj Qasim Soleimani, next to You and assign him the most excellent position among the martyrs and grant us the favor to be followers of his path! Sallallahu-wa-Sallam ala Abdihi wa Rasulihi Muhmmad wa Alihi-Tahirin.”

Abdul-Malik Badriddin Al-Huthi,

11 Jamadi-al-Awwal; 6th Day 1399 [January 2, 2020]

May God grant us, too, His Favor to be in the same path as Shahid Sardar Qasim Soleimani, an authentic Shi’a of Imam Ali (AS). Peace be upon you.

