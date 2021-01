Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 06, 2021

The Saker

Found this on RT: https://www.rt.com/usa/511748-trump-peace-capitol-censored/

This is the tweet Twitter removed:

Actually, Twitter admits to removing TWO tweets:

Does anybody happen to know what the other one was?

Related

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: USA | Tagged: Trump, Twitter, US Election 2020 |