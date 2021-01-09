Sayyed Nasrallah Warns: Nuclear Button with Crazy Fool Trump, Port Blast Investigation must Be Revealed 

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Zeinab Essa

Beiru – Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Friday a speech in which he tackled various internal Lebanese files.

However, Sayyed Nasrallah commented at the beginning of his speech on the recent events that the US has witnessed, particulary storming the congress by US President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Nuclear Button with Crazy Fool Trump

“What the US witnessed is a scene that the Americans used to apply in other countries, but Trump implemented it on his people,” he said, pointing out that “What happened in America is a very huge matter with very great repercussions. This event can’t be underestimated.The events that happened in the US recently will have repercussions in the US, the region, and the world.”

Meanwhile, His Eminence underscored that “The incident in America must be studied and delved into, because it reveals the facts in the US.”

“Lessons should be learnt from what happened in the Congress, it reveals the truth behind claiming democracy in the US. The Americans closely witnessed Trump’s policy and willingness to kill even Americans for remaining in power,” Sayyed Nasrallah stated.

According to the Resistance Leader, “What the Americans witnessed in one night resembles a little of what Trump did in terms of crimes over the past 4 years in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, particularly the assassination of leaders Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.”

“We’ve long warned of Trump’s policy, and what happened is a little sample of what he has committed in Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Palestine, and blockading Iran and Venezuela,” he added, noting that “Trump is a bold model of the American political and military arrogance that has long been imposed on peoples and undermines their sovereignties. The US democracy is sterile and Trump’s being in power is an example of this democracy.”

Confirming that “Trump’s criminal nature has been exposed to his own people,” Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that “Trump incited the demonstrators against the senators and representatives.”

“What happened in the US might lead to Trump’s impeachment,” he predicted, pointing out that “Al-Mighty God has protected the world for 4 years as the nuclear button is in the hands of an arrogant and crazy person like Trump. Trump, his partners and allies are examples of the dictator rulers who are thirsty for power even at the expense of their peoples. We should pray for Allah during his remaining days in power as the nuclear button portfolio is in the hands of a mad man.”

His Eminence went on to say: “Trump’s stances after the Congress events reminded me of the verse: ‘They’re like Satan when he lures someone to disbelieve.Then after they have done so, he will say on Judgment Day,“I have absolutely nothing to do with you. I truly fear Allah – the Lord of all worlds.”

“Israel” Main Interest of US, West

Moving to the internal Lebanese files, Sayyed Nasrallah reminded that “Since 2005, the Americans and the West have only cared about Lebanon due to the presence of the resistance and its weapons.”

“If Lebanon means anything to the Americans or the Europeans, they wouldn’t have imposed sanctions, banned aid, or besieged it. What concerns the Americans in Lebanon is how to support the ‘Israeli’ existence.The thing that concerns the West is how to protect ‘Israel’ from the Lebanese resistance. The American and international interest in Lebanon since 2005 has focused on the weapons of the resistance in the interest of ‘Israel’,” His Eminence stressed.

Lebanese must Know Who is behind Beirut Post Blast

On the port blast, Hezbollah Secretary General highlighted that “The issue of the blast at the port should remain a national cause and should not be turned into a regional, sectarian or political cause. This is unethical and its harm targeted everyone.”

“We- in Hezbollah- will pursue the investigation and the judicial process regarding the port blast until the end,” Sayyed Nasrallah announced, pledging to the Lebanese that “This file must reach its fair and honest end.”

As His Eminence underscored that “The port’s destruction affected the entire Lebanese economy,” he reminded that “Since the very 1st moment, the port blast file was used against Hezbollah and President Michel Aoun.This drives us to pursuing this issue more, revealing the truth, and holding those officials responsible.”

“The investigation by the Lebanese Army [LA], as well as the Internal Security Foces [ISF] has ended. A copy was handed to the judicial investigator. Here, we ask don’t the Lebanese have the right to view this investigation?” His Eminence wondered.

In response, Sayyed Nasrallah urged the army and the ISF to announce the probe’s results and to uncover who brought the ammonium nitrate. “The judicial authorities must be honest with the Lebanese people about this truth. The judicial investigator should inform the Lebanese about what happened in the port blast.”

“The judicial investigator tends in his investigation to assume administrative responsibilities without clarifying the truth about the issue of the port blast,” he added, calling the judicial investigator to tell the Lebanese what happened at the port and the way things are being addressed calls for suspicion.

He also mentioned that “It’s required to correct the the course of the judicial investigation.”

Al-Qard Hassan Will Remain Strong

Commenting on the US campaign against Al-Qards Al-Hassan Association, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that “Some time ago, a negative spotlight was placed on Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association.”

However, he viewed that “The campaign against Al-Qard Al-Hassan gives the opportunity to make it known so that the Lebanese benefit from it. Al-Qard Al-Hassan was founded from the people’s contributions, and in 1987 the corporation got a legal license.”

“Al-Qard al-Hassan Association was established via an initiative by some brothers and clerics, and its work is a social, humanitarian, ethical, honorable, rewarded, and one of the most honorable forms of worship,” His Eminence recalled, noting that “Al-Qard Al-Hassan Foundation does not fund Hezbollah because it does not have private funds and does not do business.”

In parallel, Sayyed Nasrallah stated: “Al-Qard Al-Hassan Foundation is not a bank. It neither pays nor takes interest. It has no profit to pay taxes. The experience has proven security in the Qard Al-Hassan, even during the July 2006 war, nobody lost their money. And recently, the numbers of contributions and loans have increased by individuals and sides thanks to the increasing confidence.”

Meanwhile, His Eminence lamented the fact that “After the dollar and banks crisis, the talk and hatred from these people began, as there are some Lebanese who are more hostile to Hezbollah than the Americans themselves.”

“The US sanctions targeting Hezbollah, its institutions, and people close to it, and the Lebanese banks that were tougher than the Americans contributed to people’s flocking towards Qard al-Hassan services,” he said.

On the same level, Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed that “Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association aims to serve the people. And whoever wants to complete, let him do, and whoever is afraid let him withdraw. Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association is strong and solid. It will not collapse.”

“Since its inception until today, the total number of beneficiaries of Al-Qard Al-Hassan is one million and 800000 beneficiaries.The total number of contributions and loans is more than $3 billion,” he said, noting that “The uproar over Al-Qard Al-Hassan Foundation is aimed at intimidating shareholders.”

In response, Sayyed Nasrallah urged people who keep money in their houses to put it in Al-Qard Al-Hassan in face of the American campaign and some Lebanese hatred. “The US sanctions targeting Hezbollah, its institutions, and people close to it, and the Lebanese banks that were tougher than the Americans contributed to people’s flocking towards Qard al-Hassan services.”

“Al-Qard al-Hassan Association was from the beginning open to people of all sects and political affiliations, and all those who want to take a loan or contribute to it. Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association is not a bank, it doesn’t pay or take interests, and doesn’t make revenues to pay taxes,” he said.

“Al-Qard al-Hassan Association is strong, firm, and will not collapse, and “live with it!”

We’ll Face Media Fabrications

Moving to the media fabrications targeting Hezbollah under the allegations of Captagon shipment, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that “There is not any official Italian source that accused Hezbollah of the so-called Captagon shipment.”

“The issue of drugs is forbidden [by religion] and Hezbollah holds accountable any member who is proven to have dealt with this issue. Hezbollah immediately fires him/her,” he clarified.

In addition, His Eminence warned that “The issue of media should be dealt with. And if it was required to be dealt with by people, via a protest or a sit-in, then the day would come for this to happen.”

More on Gov’t, Corruption

On the government’s file, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that “It is clear that things are complicated regarding the government’s file.

“Regarding fighting corruption, we support the investigation through the judiciary for all state institutions.We support the criminal investigation,” he moved on to say, ” In the battle for corruption, we should not feel desperate, and we should continue working for better outcome.”

According to His Eminence, “Accusing Hezbollah of hindering the formation of the Cabinet is baseless and meaningless. It is clear that the formation is complicated but this is not related to American-Iranian negotiations.”

“If some believe that the government in Lebanon is hinging on US-Iranian negotiations, I tell them that this is out of the question,” he said

To some Lebanese, Sayyed Nasrallah sent a clear message: “Do not wait for the US-Iranian negotiations. There are no US-Iranian negotiations on any of the region’s files. If some want to await Biden’s administration, the formation of the government will take several months as the Americans are preoccupied with themselves.”

“It is not fair to blame a single party for the government’s delay and several parties have demands and concerns,” His Eminence reiterated.

Stick to Covid-19 Measures

Sayyed Nasrallah further commented on the Covid-19 measures. “The numbers of Covid-19-related deaths is a very huge number for a country like Lebanon.”

He urged people to adhere to health measures as they should shoulder the major part of responsibility.

