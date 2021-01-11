Israel deploys Iron Dome and Patriot missiles to Red Sea coast over Houthi threats: video

Posted on by martyrashrakat

by News Desk

2021-01-10

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – A video was captured of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) moving their Iron Dome and Patriot missile defense systems to the Red Sea resort city of Eilat, in preparation for a possible attack by Yemen’s Houthi forces, the Associated Press reported.

The Houthi forces have recently vowed to strike Israel in response to what they claim is Tel Aviv’s interference in Yemen and their support of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition.

Associated Press cameras recorded on Saturday, footage of Patriot missile batteries and the Iron Dome system on the road leading to the resort city of Eilat in the Red Sea.

According to Israeli media reports, the air defense systems were deployed on the eve of the first anniversary of the assassination of the commander in the Iranian Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani.

Despite the anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination, the missile system remains deployed amid concerns about regional tensions ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s swearing in.

