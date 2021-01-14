Lebanon: Corona-Infected Health Minister’s Situation is Improving as He Carries Out Duties from Hospital Room

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 14, 2021

The Lebanese caretaker health minister Dr. Hamad Hasan’s health situation is improving after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to St. George hospital’s statement issued on Thursday.

It is worth noting that Dr. Hasan was admitted, on Tuesday, to the hospital to undergo the necessary medical treatment.

The statement added that Dr. Hasan is carrying out his ministerial duties from his hospital, knowing that Health Ministry’s press office announced that the minister looked into transactions and signed the ministry’s mail.

Lebanon has witnessed a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus with a total of 237132 infections and 1781 related deaths.

To face this sharp increase in the coronavirus cases, the Lebanese authorities approved a total lockdown that has started on Thursday, January 14, and lasts for 11 days.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

