The first worried about the decline of the American empire and the loss of its serum أول القلقين من انحدار الإمبراطورية الأميركية وفقدان مصلها

حسن حردان

شكل حدث اقتحام مبنى الكونغرس الأميركي من قبل أنصار الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب للإطاحة بنتائج الإنتخابات وضمان بقائه في البيت الأبيض بعد 20 الشهر الحالي، شكل منعطفاً في مسار الأزمة البنيوية السياسية والاقتصادية والاجتماعية، التي تعاني منها الإمبراطورية الأميركية، والتي تفاقمت في عهد إدارة ترامب..

واذا كان العالم اعتبر هذا المشهد علامة من علامات التصدّع الذي تشهده الإمبراطورية الأميركية ودليلاً على دخولها في مسار من اشتداد الصراعات الداخلية، يفاقمها انتهاء مرحلة صعود الإمبراطورية وازدهارها، ودخولها مرحلة التراجع والأفول والاضمحلال على غرار الإمبراطوريات التي سبقتها في التاريخ.. الا انّ هذا المشهد كان صادماً في الدول الحليفة لأميركا، والتي تعتمد على قوّتها وهيمنتها الدولية، لا سيما كيان العدو الصهيوني الذي يستند في استمرار وجوده وتفوقه العسكري والاقتصادي إلى المصل الأميركي، الذي إذا ما انقطع فإنه سيحرم الكيان من هذا المصل الحيوي لوجوده المصطنع القائم على قوة الإرهاب والقمع..

وأهمية هذا المصل الأميركي في وجود كيان العدو عبّر عنه أخيراً، قبل حدث اقتحام الكونغرس، نائب رئيس وزراء العدو موشيه يعلون الذي اعتبر انّ تراجع الهيمنة الأميركية في المنطقة يثير القلق في «إسرائيل»، التي تعتبر الولايات المتحدة مركباً هاماً من مركبات أمنها… لذلك فإنّ «إسرائيل» قلقة من تآكل مكانة أميركا، وأنّ هذا التآكل يتجسّد في الصعوبات التي تواجهها واشنطن في كبح منافسيها في المنطقة والحفاظ على ثقة حليفاتها..

هذا القلق «الإسرائيلي» من تراجع الهيمنة والمكانة الأميركية في المنطقة والعالم، يؤشر إلى مدى العلاقة العضوية التي تربط «إسرائيل» بأميركا، فإذا كانت أميركا قوية ومهيمنة فإنّ ذلك ينعكس إيجاباً بتعزير قوة «إسرائيل»، أما إذا ضعفت أميركا وتراجعت هيمنتها، فإنّ «إسرائيل» سوف تضعف قوتها، ويتراجع سلطان احتلالها..

يقول أحد المعلقين، في إشارة بليغة إلى حيوية الدعم الأميركي بالنسبة لـ «إسرائيل»: «إذا غيّمت السماء في واشنطن فإنّ على الإسرائيليين حمل المظلات خشية التبلل».

من هنا فإنّ استمرار تراجع وضعف أميركا واضمحلال قوتها سوف يؤدّي إلى انعكاسات سلبية كبير وصاعقة على كيان الاحتلال الصهيوني، في كلّ النواحي، العسكرية والاقتصادية والسياسية..

على أنّ تراجع الهيمنة والقوة الأميركية وانشغالها في أزماتها الداخلية المتفجّرة، والذي لعب حلف المقاومة دوراً أساسياً فيه، من خلال استنزاف القوة الأميركية وإفشال وإحباط أهداف حروبها المباشرة وغير المباشرة، إنما يشكل الفرصة المواتية لتحقيق ما يلي:

أولاً، تشديد ضربات المقاومة ضدّ قوات الاحتلال الأميركية وأدواتها وأعوانها لتسريع إلحاق الهزيمة النهائية بها وإجبار إدارة الرئيس جو بايدن على أخذ قرار الانسحاب من سورية والعراق..

ثانياً، إحداث التحوّل الكبير في موازين القوى لمصلحة حلف المقاومة، وعودته إلى توجيه جهوده وطاقاته باتجاه مواجهة كيان العدو الصهيوني لأجل تصعيد حرب المقاومة المسلحة ضدّه لاستنزافه ومفاقمة أزماته الداخلية وإجبار على التراجع تلو التراجع…

انّ ما يجري من تفجر للنموذج الأميركي وتصدّعه ما كان ليتمّ لولا:

1

ـ المقاومة الضارية التي واجهت القوة الاستعمارية الأميركية الصهيونية العربية الرجعية، في العراق ولبنان وسورية وفلسطين واليمن وفي مواجهة إيران، ونجاح المقاومة في إلحاق الهزائم المتتالية بالمشروع الأميركي للسيطرة والهيمنة على المنطقة.

2

ـ ولولا المقاومة التي خاضتها روسيا والصين ودول أميركا اللاتينية وكوريا الديمقراطية إلخ… في مواجهة الهيمنة الأميركية الأحادية.

ولهذا فإنّ استمرار هذه المقاومة هو الكفيل بإلحاق الهزيمة الحتمية بمشروع الهيمنة الاستعمارية في العالم وتسريع ولادة نظام عالمي جديد متعدّد الأقطاب، وإسقاط أحلام الصهاينة في تصفية قضية فلسطين، واستطراداً تحرير فلسطين وكلّ الأرض العربية من الاحتلال الصهيوني على طريق تحقيق تحرّر الأمة واستقلالها الحقيقي السياسي والاقتصادي، وكلّ تطلعاتها في الوحدة والتنمية والتقدّم…



The first worried about the decline of the American empire and the loss of its serum

By Hassan Hardan

The storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump to overthrow the election results and ensure his stay in the White House after the 20th of this month marked a turning point in the political, economic and social structural crisis plaguing the American Empire, which worsened under the Trump administration.



If the world considered this scene as a sign of the cracking in the American empire and a sign of its entry into a path of intensification of internal conflicts, exacerbated by the end of the stage of the rise and prosperity of the empire, and its entry into the stage of decline, decline and decay, similar to the empires that preceded it in history .. However, this scene was shocking to America’s allies, which depend on its international power and hegemony, especially the Zionist enemy, whose continued existence and military and economic superiority relies on the American serum, which, if cut off, will deprive the entity of this serum vital to its artificial existence based on the power of terror and oppression.

And the importance of this American vaccine in the presence of the enemy entity was finally expressed, before the event of the storming of Congress, the enemy’s deputy prime minister, Moshe Ya’alon, who considered that the decline of American hegemony in the region raises concern in “Israel”, which considers the United States an important component of its security vehicles … Therefore, “Israel” is concerned about the erosion of America’s standing, and that this erosion is reflected in the difficulties Washington faces in curbing its its regional rivals and maintaining the trust of its allies.

This “Israeli” concern about the decline of American hegemony and position in the region and the world indicates the extent of the organic relationship that binds “Israel” to America. If America is strong and dominant, then this will be reflected positively by strengthening the power of “Israel”, but if America weakens and recedes its hegemony, ” Israel » will weaken, and the power of its occupation will retreat.

“If the sky gets cloudy in Washington, the Israelis have to carry umbrellas for fear of getting wet,” said one commentator, eloquently referring to the vitality of US support for “Israel”.

Hence, America’s continued decline and weakness and the erosion of its power will lead to significant and shocking negative repercussions on the Zionist occupation entity, in all respects, military, economic and political.

However, the retreat of US power and hegemony and its preoccupation with its explosive domestic crises, in which the Resistance Alliance played a fundamental role, by draining American power and thwarting the objectives of its direct and indirect wars, this constitutes the appropriate opportunity to achieve the following:

First, to intensify the resistance strikes against the U.S. occupation forces and their tools and aides to speed up their final defeat and force the administration of President Joe Biden to take the decision to withdraw from Syria and Iraq.

Secondly, changing the balance of power in favour of the Resistance Alliance, in order to direct its efforts towards confronting the Zionist enemy entity in order to escalate the armed resistance against it in order to exhaust it and exacerbate its internal crises and force it to retreat after retreat.

The explosion of the American model and its cracking would not have been possible without:

1 – The fierce resistance that confronted the American colonial power, Zionist Arab reactionary, in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Yemen and in the face of Iran, and the success of the resistance in inflicting successive defeats on the American project to dominate the region.

2 – The resistance of Russia, China, Latin American countries, North Korea, etc. In the face of unilateral American hegemony. Were it not for the resistance that Russia, China, the Latin American countries, the DPRK, etc. waged against US hegemony.

Therefore, the continuation of this resistance is the guarantor of the inevitable defeat of the project of colonial domination in the world and the acceleration of the birth of a new multi-polar world order, the overthrow of the Zionists’ dreams of liquidating the Palestine cause, liberation of Palestine and all Arab lands from Zionist occupation on the way to achieving the liberation of the nation and its true political and economic independence, and all its aspirations for unity, development and progress

