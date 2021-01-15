Israeli Media Joins Lebanese-Arab Campaign against Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, Mossad Detecting Depositors’ Accounts

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Zionist media outlets joined the Lebanese-Arab campaign against Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, highlighting the importance of the anti-Hezbollah propaganda with respect to the Zionist enemy.

The Israeli media considered that Hezbollah had built a parallel economy, adding that Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association attempts to be an alternative for the banking system in Lebanon.

A Mossad officer was quoted by the Zionist media as reporting plans to detect the depositors’ accounts at the association and betting on the Lebanese campaign on its role in the context of pressing Hezbollah.

The Lebanese media’s role in portraying Hezbollah as the main culprit involved the Lebanese economic collapse as well as accusing the party of causing Beirut port blast would instigate more Lebanese citizens against it, according to the Mossad officer.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

