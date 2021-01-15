Israeli Media Joins Lebanese-Arab Campaign against Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, Mossad Detecting Depositors’ Accounts

Posted on January 15, 2021 by martyrashrakat

 January 15, 2021

Capture

The Zionist media outlets joined the Lebanese-Arab campaign against Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, highlighting the importance of the anti-Hezbollah propaganda with respect to the Zionist enemy.

The Israeli media considered that Hezbollah had built a parallel economy, adding that Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association attempts to be an alternative for the banking system in Lebanon.

A Mossad officer was quoted by the Zionist media as reporting plans to detect the depositors’ accounts at the association and betting on the Lebanese campaign on its role in the context of pressing Hezbollah.

The Lebanese media’s role in portraying Hezbollah as the main culprit involved the Lebanese economic collapse as well as accusing the party of causing Beirut port blast would instigate more Lebanese citizens against it, according to the Mossad officer.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: , , , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: