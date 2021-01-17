Dozens of Deaths from Covid Vaxxing

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Source

Virtually everything reported about covid, face masks, PCR tests, social distancing, and vaccines by Big Government, Pharma, and their Big Media press agents are bald-faced Big Lies or distortions.

An all-out mass deception campaign has been ongoing throughout most of 2020, continuing in the new year, to manipulate the public mind with rubbish that’s harmful to our health, well-being, safety and future.

Vaccines don’t protect. Too often, they cause diseases they’re promoted to protect against, along with risking illness from numerous others.

High-risk, experimental Pfizer and Moderna DNA altering mRNA vaccines are especially dangerous.

The risk contraction of serious illnesses near-or-longer-term.

The especially risk death, notably to the elderly and infirm.

What government officials, Pharma, and Big Media suppress about the dangers of these vaccines is essential for everyone to know.

Around a month after mass-vaxxing for covid (aka seasonal flu/influenza) in the US began, at least 55 individuals died.

That’s what is known. Perhaps the true number is much higher to be learned later after widespread damage was done.

If dozens or more Americans died from vaxxing already, will thousand more suffer the same fate, notably among the elderly and infirm?

After all-out brainwashing to push mass-vaxxing, notably by Big Media, will what’s coming unleash a tsunami of serious illnesses and deaths ahead — including among normal adults who’d be alive and well if not vaxxed.

According to the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) — that greatly downplays numbers of adverse health events — 55 Americans already died from covid vaxxing.

VAERS is disturbingly inaccurate. According to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Children’s Health Defense:

“VAERS is an abysmal failure, (a) designed to fail” system.”

It lets “regulators and industry (maintain) their pretense that current vaccine risk profiles are acceptable.”

“A 2010 study funded by HHS concluded that VAERS captured ‘fewer than 1% of injuries.’ ”

“In other words, the actual injury rates from mandated vaccines are more than 100x (greater than) what HHS has been telling the public!”

“The 2010 HHS study found that the true risk for serious adverse events was 26/1,000, or one in 37.”

The high risk applies to potential numbers ahead from covid vaxxing.

For Pfizer and Moderna experimental, inadequately tested, genetically modifying mRNA technology covid vaccines, the risk of serious illnesses and deaths may be much higher.

What’s already known is alarming. What’s yet to be known may reveal catastrophically large numbers of people harmed from mass-vaxxing for covid.

Even former FDA chief, incoming Biden/Harris regime chief science advisor Dr. David Kessler acknowledged that VAERS doesn’t work as claimed.

The VAERS website admits that reported adverse events “often lack details and sometimes can have information that contains errors.”

By letter to Kessler in December, Kennedy said the following:

“I am writing on behalf of Children’s Health Defense to request that you consider the long-overdue need for a comprehensive, high-integrity system to monitor adverse outcomes following” mass-vaxxing for covid.

“(A)s someone who has repeatedly called attention to the structural deficiencies of our nation’s (VAERS) drug adverse event (system), you are uniquely qualified to articulate (its) shortcomings and recommend badly needed improvements.”

VAERS “co-administered by FDA and CDC since 1990 is a well-documented public failure.”

“You have said yourself that the vaccine injury reports received by FDA ‘represent only a fraction of the serious adverse events’ that occur.”

In your earlier “Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), “you noted that MEDWatch would not affect VAERS nor attempt to remedy underreporting of adverse events associated with vaccines.”

“At the time, even vaccine manufacturers were estimating (confidentially) ‘a fifty-fold underreporting of (vaccine) adverse events.’ ”

Double this number is more accurate. Mass-vaxxing for covid poses an unacceptably high threat to public health and well-being.

ZeroHedge.com reported that large numbers of “calls (are urging) suspension of the use of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines” because of alarming numbers of reported deaths.

Norwegian health authorities said covid vaccines may be too high-risk for elderly individuals.

Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine is being used in the country.

A company statement downplayed numbers of deaths in Norway after vaxxing, saying:

“(T)he number of incidents so far is not alarming, and in line with expectations” — showing indifference toward public health and well-being, along with mass deception about the high risk its covid vaccine poses.

Along with increasing numbers of reported deaths from covid vaxxing, they’ve been thousands of reported adverse events, including life-threatening ones, in the US alone.

They’ve also been about two dozen reported cases of vaxxed individuals becoming permanently disabled, along with numerous emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

RT reported that over a dozen vaxxed Israelis experienced facial paralysis.

As of mid-January, over 10 million Americans were vaxxed for covid.

CDC National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases director Nancy Messonnier’s claim that Pfizer and Moderna covid vaccines “are safe and effective” is part of a state-sponsored, Big Media mass deception campaign.

It’s more evidence that we’re being lied to by indifferent to public health and well-being government officials and their media press agents.

If mass-vaxxing for continues unchecked in the US and elsewhere without interruption — what’s most likely — the toll on public health and welfare may increase exponentially.

