The Battle Of The Deep State: Psychological Warfare Turns Nasty

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Sonja Van Den Ende

Source

Capitol Hill is under siege for the online inauguration of Joe Biden. Is the deep state a conspiracy theory? No, it‘s there and it‘s visible, due to the coup d‘etat on Trump, the collapse of the Italian and Dutch governments, and many more events which are developing at full speed these days.

The US Case

We saw it on TV or the Internet, the so-called attack on Capitol Hill, which was obviously set up as a false flag. The deep state, as I wrote many times before, is not just Republicans or Democrats, or politicians for that matter, but both of them, in cooperation with the Pentagon, NSA, and as it turned out now, Big Tech too. There is a battle going on in the US, maybe worse then the civil war which started in 1861 or perhaps never ended. But this is different, this is about power, the six richest men against us, the people, who want to take away our liberties and freedom.

We know by now, even the most ignorant one among us, that we the people are up against an evil force, the multi-billionaires, Big Tech, Big Pharma and the big lobbies like the World Economic Forum (WEF) and many more. Now they are fighting openly with each other, Trump and his followers against the deep state. As from the beginning it was clear, it was all a mistake, even the deep state can make mistakes and that is our strength, to discover their weakness. Trump was not the chosen one and could have destroyed all their plans.

He is impeached now by whom, you might ask? Well the answer is very easy, the deep state, not the Democrats, no, the people, who blasted Trump in their impeachment speech, full of hatred and craziness. People like Nancy Pelosi (Democrat rumors have it that her father was with the mob), Chuck Schumer (Democrat) a criminal first-class, who voted for the Iraq War and is fierce opponent of President Assad of Syria, and the daughter of Dick Cheney (Republican, Liz) who wanted to protect her father’s oil business which steals the oil in Syria and Iraq – the Halliburton Company. Or take Rex Tillerson (Republican), CEO from ExxonMobil, again stealing oil from Syria and Iraq and even buying oil from ISIS (DAESH).

Of course, we have the Russia hoax fueled by the opponents of Trump, the warmonger Hilary Clinton (Democrat), and the leaking of her emails. The Steele Dossier was paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the D.N.C. by their law firm, Perkins Coie, which hired Fusion GPS, who in turn hired Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence agent who is responsible for the 35-page report. The FBI offered Steele $50,000 to uncover his sources of the document which he hasn’t yet done. Senator John McCain (Republican +) then personally delivered the Steele Dossier directly to the FBI Director James Comey. The Steele Dossier was a fraudulent report invented by the Deep State to remove Trump. John McCain (+), the criminal brain behind ISIS (DAESH), even met and instructed Abu-Bakr-al-Baghdadi in Syria and CNN made the mistake of showing it live on TV. Also, the trigger, together with his partner-in-crime, Victoria Nuland (who will most likely be in Biden‘s government), of the coup d‘etat in Ukraine. Now the US is having its own Osama-bin-Laden and Abu-Bakr-al-Baghdadi, called Donald al-Trump, a home-made US terrorist. Maybe they will all sit in the Situation Room during the hunt for the worst terrorist of the US like they did with Osama bin-Laden and Saddam Hussein of Iraq. This is American politics in 2021, a dangerous laughingstock and the American people are stuck in the middle of this madness and warmongering. They live in poverty, we are looking at a Hollywood show paid for at our expense.

The European Case

The European case is unfolding right before our eyes. They have a problem, the so-called politicians. The US is falling apart and most Western European countries rely on the US. So what do you do? You use a virus as a weapon of terror, a virus which is deadly for the elderly and the sick (you call that collateral damage) and scare the hell out of the people. Meanwhile, they collaborate with the deep state. Like the Italian government which is now exposed for helping the deep state with the election fraud, they resigned under the pretext of not knowing how to spend the EU money, but the real cause is their illegal fraud in manipulating the US election as proven. According to US and Italian investigative sources, it was the US Embassy in Rome which coordinated the data manipulation of votes cast for President Trump to Joe Biden. Complicit are the Italian government and Leonard SpA, a tech company 31% owned by the Italian government. The CEO of this company is the deep state politician William Lynn III (Democrat).

The fight for the vaccination is unfolding, many companies are now put into the play. Big Pharma and the stock markets are going up and down, with at least five companies vying to win the race. Seven billion was collected by the EU to buy vaccinations from these Big Pharma fraudster. Many of these companies are financed or had donations from the Melinda and Bill Gates Foundation. The European people are not trusting their own governments anymore, it is getting very clear it‘s not about a virus or health, but big business with a vaccine tested only eight months. This turned into a medical experiment on us the people, the elderly first (collateral damage). The willingness of the people to vaccinate is getting less and less, so more lockdowns, curfews (like WWII) and a broken economic system. Their goal to implement the Green New Deal or Great Reset will become more difficult, the people are now waking up. It‘s only a matter of time for a coup d‘etat in Europe, with grave consequences . We will see more things unfolding in the coming weeks…

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: America, American Politics | Tagged: American Deep State, Capitol Hill Seige |