Syria categorically denies the false news spread by some media about Syrian-Israeli meetings

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 12:31

Damascus, (ST) – Syria categorically denied the false news that some dishonest media outlets spread about convening the Syrian-Israeli meetings, affirming that the forces that stand behind these lies are the same ones that that are eager to seek normalization with this entity.

An official source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement on Monday that, “the Syrian Arab Republic categorically denies the false news spread by some mass media about holding any Syrian-Israeli meetings in anywhere,”

The source added that, “Syria affirms that its’ policy and decisions, are still clear and they serve the national interest and just causes of the Arab nation, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause. The liberation of the entire occupied Syrian Arab Golan and the occupied Arab lands in accordance with the relevant international decisions are also into its initial consideration”.

The source concluded that, Syria stresses that the forces behind these lies are the same ones that are seeking normalization with the Israeli entity and are trying to to draw the whole region into Western Zionist alliances. When these forces fail, they resort to such naive methods by spreading false news.

Raghda Sawas

Related Videos

Related news

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Syria, Syria Golan Heights, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: Fake News, Normalization with Israel, Zionist entity |