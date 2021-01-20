What is to be Done?

Posted on by indigoblue76

January 19, 2021

By Sushi for the Saker Blog

Above is the sole extant image which conveys the attendance at the Save America rally held in President’s Park on January 6th, 2021. It appears to have been taken from a position high in the Mayflower Hotel. No American news media were troubled to attend. No official estimates of crowd size have been published. If it were not for one curious journalist affiliated with an Asian publication, no one would ever know the Save America rally had ever taken place.

A people ignored by their government have legitimate grounds for complaint. That is true of the Revolution of Dignity which arose in the Maidan Nezalezhnosti; It is equally true of Republic Square, Tahrir Square, Tiananmen Square, ثورة الكرامة (Thawrat al-Karāmah), Wenceslas Square, Place de la Bastille, and the Old South Meeting House. If there is any thread of truth to be found running through the fabric of human history, it is this: A government committing Intolerable Acts against its own people may expect to reap the ripe fruits of its ignorance.

Ignoring the plaint of your citizens is one such intolerable act.

It was precisely this plaint that caused between 150,000 and 300,000 (other ground imagery shows the crowd to extend out the bottom of the frame and to left and right out of frame with large numbers to the left in the area between the Washington Monument and 15th St. NW) American citizens to assemble in President’s Park in support of their elected president and his attempt, to the best of his ability, to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. This multitude acted as representatives of the 78 million other Americans who will have no elected representatives after January 20th, 2021.

Let there exist no doubt in the minds of the freedom loving peoples of the world. America stands on the cusp of an historic moment, one equal in magnitude and effect to December 7th, 1941, to the events of 3 p.m. Friday July 3rd, 1863, or the early minutes of April 19th, 1775 as the sun rose slowly into the dawn sky. Today, in the world of freedom, the proudest boast is “Ich bin ein Berliner!” Kein Amerikaner.

To know what is to be done, we must examine the present. What do we find? A succinct impeachment of the state may be found in the essay “I am Done” an essay far more eloquent than anything I might hope to write.

The one man who heard this plaint, understood it, and sought to act on it, will be removed from office on January 20th, 2021 and then, as a private citizen, he will be impeached for the sole purpose of ensuring he is prevented from holding future office. Such state action against a private citizen does itself constitute high crime and misdemeanor. This is particularly true given the President was, on January 6th, 2021, the sole office holder of the US government acting to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America. (see On Democracy for the detailed argument).

When Trump departs office, one half the American electorate will cease to have legitimate representation. The other half will have equally illegitimate representation. The elites of America take delight in this fact. A sleepy and indifferent elite, as dully incompetent as the powdered and bewigged members of the Ancien Régime, numb to the distress of their fellow citizens, unbelieving of the clamp of the lunette, of the sound of the déclic, until they catch one final momentary glimpse of a rotating heaven and earth as their heads roll away from their bodies.

The competence of the American elite may be judged by their inability to comprehend the preamble to the Declaration of Independence. It may also be judged by their equal inability to understand the requirements imposed upon them by the Constitution.

There is much contemporary talk of a “deep state.” The elite deny its existence and laugh at the witless déplorables for their authentic peasant belief in such a mythic fairy tale. Like the fish unable to see the water in which it swims, the elites look around for the deep state and are unable to anywhere find its workings. For the elite, life is a well-crafted, smoothly operating mechanism which delivers to them their just rewards; they know this is true for they have accumulated an abundance of wealth and they cherish the belief that such accumulation is a marker of superior intellect, a reward for their station in life, their great achievement. Their just desert for doing God’s work. The author of “I am Done” voiced an alternate opinion but no one cared to listen. Except for the one man publicly scorned as the orange ass-clown.

Any person with a smidgeon of history knows the “deep state” exists. The nation’s founders were keenly aware of its shackles. They confronted it daily in its most malevolent form: great Imperial tentacles which not only sought to bind them in subservience, but also demanded the witless, uneducated, colonial peasants pay the cost of their own chains. It was precisely this experience of the deep state, and the pernicious effects it wrought upon the welfare of the polity, that caused the Framers to exert great care and deliberation in writing the key documents intended to govern the independent colonies. The Framers were aware of the pernicious elixir to be found in raw power, to have command over other men, to place them in service. They knew the great temptations of status and rank and its capacity to overcome even those of the best character. Knowing the foibles of all men, the Framers sought to craft and impose a new set of chains, bonds that served only the interests of a free people, united and equal before God.

The strictures they enacted were such that any person who inspects the mechanism of American power will discover it is hopelessly weak, a mode of governance that has puzzled the world ever since. For the American system of governance was designed to hamper and occlude, to ensure that every party was equally weak and balanced by the weight of the other. They succeeded in their attempt to the degree that no outside observer can understand how, or why, it works. The outsider can only marvel at its effects over the past 245 years. Let the strongest man come into office and he will be chained down and held like Gulliver in Lilliput. Allow a free people to engage in free enterprise and they will generate an endless cornucopia.

American governance is like a game of chess or, better yet, go. The rules are simple, the pieces are few, but the level of complexity is extremely high. Success in American politics requires years of learning and a subtle and cunning intellect. And then the unsubtle Mr. Trump came to Washington and overthrew the entire donkey cart, left the place in a shambles, and threatened to break a great many rice bowls. How did he do it, this orange buffoon? How did a bombastic péquenaud from Queens upstage the power elite of the nation? Simple. He spoke to the author of I am Done and every similarly afflicted citizen of America, all 78 million of them. He was able to speak to them because he listened to them. Because he understood them. Because he committed to represent them. Committed to create a voice for them in the steamy swamplands of the capital. To make their case heard. To defend their plaint.

Spend 49 years cooking in the steamy bottomlands of the Potomac and your ears fill with mud, your skin toughens from the endless leach and mosquito bites, and your eyes sting if not shielded from the bright disinfectant of sunlight. You become a creature of the Animal Farm that is the swamp, and the revolution is betrayed.

Sometimes the simplest of things are the hardest to observe and understand. It may take years to unravel the motive and intent of the orange man. His purpose arose from these three words: “We the People.” The author of “I am Done” has been excluded from America, so alienated that she has elected to divorce America entirely. Seventy-Eight million others may do the same thing. They no longer believe themselves encompassed by the phrase “We the people.” They find themselves cast adrift. Abandoned. Outcast. Left in desperate straits they may decide the revolution has been betrayed and seek succor in the words of the Declaration of Independence and the protections of the Second Amendment. It has been forever thus throughout human history. Even among peoples who lack the security of words on parchment.

A great communicator once said “Almost all the world’s constitutions are documents in which governments tell the people what their privileges are. Our Constitution is a document in which “We the People” tell the Government what it is allowed to do.”

That is promise of the Constitution. The betrayal of this promise caused the 45th President of the United States to convene the Save America rally. The identical betrayal caused free citizens of America, the rejected deplorables, the outcasts written off as “Insurrectionists,” and “Domestic Traitors,” to travel to President’s Park to support not Trump, but to support a great idea, an idea that will never die because it lives on the breath of every living human being, it rings out with each heartbeat, an idea that was scratched on parchment 245 years ago, an idea that inspired the march on the Capitol of January 6th, 2021.

The great communicator knew that ideas, great ideas, never die. Because he understood this, the great communicator never died. Each day at dawn he looks from of his bedroom out toward President’s Park, past the Jefferson Memorial, to the misted waters of the Potomac on which floats a small wooden boat sculled by a freedom man. And then he raises his eyes and looks beyond that small wooden boat, past the mists of the Potomac, toward a shining city on the hill.

Were he to have been in his house on January 6th, 2021, the great communicator would have gone downstairs and walked over to President’s Park to help save America. Thomas Jefferson would have left his memorial and strolled across the mall to join him, accompanied by the Committee of Five. Lincoln, with his lanky legs, would have quickly joined them and Washington would have descended his monument to lead the group onto The Ellipse.

There they would have been joined by John Jay, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, the fifty-five Framers and a multitude of others including a sorry group of wet and bedraggled young men who looked as if they had just pulled themselves from the sands of Bloody Omaha, some older men arisen from the cornfields of Antietam, still others from the bright sands of Tarawa and the misery of the Bois de la Brigade de Marine.

All these freedom men will attend a Save America rally to be held on January 20th, 2021. At some point on that day the entire congregation will march from President’s Park along the route of the deplorables toward the Capitol and the sounds of inauguration. And once arrived in the vicinity of a Capitol still scented with spicy bromoacetone, the group will be halted before great walls and barricades guarded by armed troops, weapons at the ready.

Observing this defensive complex, the group will be unsure if it has been built to keep the elites in, or to keep the citizens out. As they puzzle over the prison camp architecture surrounding the peoples house, the great communicator will walk up until he is face to face with the massive barrier. There he will halt for a moment, head bowed, as if he is uncertain as to what his eyes are telling him. After a long moment of silence, he will lift his head and solemnly command: “Mr. Biden. Tear down these walls.”

This essay is titled What is to be Done? To those persons who voted for Donald Trump, I have three suggestions.

The first thing to be done is to recognize that while injustice may darken the nation, it will never prevail. That is another key lesson to be drawn from the warp and woof of human history.

Persons who are alienated and cast out, those who feel they have nothing more to lose, frequently act out of despair. Should they do so, they may cause great harm to themselves, and to others.

The truth of January 6th, 2021 is that what the media claim was a putsch was not led by Trump supporters but by the violent affiliates of other organizations. The affidavits, and charge sheets, against them make this fact clear. They expressed motive and intent to debase President Trump and his supporters. Details of this are to be included in the third essay of this series.

Despite the revelations found in any indictment, the alleged perpetrators remain innocent until proven guilty. Such an outcome will take time. We must have patience and allow the truth to emerge. Time is on our side.

The Trump supporters who marched on the Capitol had no malign intent. They had legitimate grievance. That too will be demonstrated in this series of essays. Citizens engaged in the lawful exercise of their First Amendment rights are being painted by the Bidenists as guilty of serious crimes. The Bidenists have also abused their powers and falsely accused the President. The media celebrate this injustice.

The best response you can make at this point is to distribute this essay as far and wide as possible. The Bidenists and the deep state are real. They are powerful. They will stop at nothing. They seek to crush you to dust, rewrite the Constitution, and remake America as a permanent one-party blue state. They will not achieve their goals. This you must know. You should communicate this fact to any person contemplating an act of violence today, or on any other day. The Bidenists seek to destroy America. The best means to avoid that outcome is to refuse them the ammunition with which to destroy us.

The second thing to be done is to talk to your neighbors. It is entirely possible your neighbor is the author of “I am Done.” It is possible your neighbor experiences an even greater sense of injustice and alienation. Speak with them. Powerful corporate entities have acted to terminate the freedom of speech of the President. If they can do that to the President, then what about you, me, or your neighbor? Ask your neighbor about this. How do they feel? What are their views? Where do they sit on the political spectrum? You may be surprised to find they also voted for Trump. You may even learn they are registered Democrats who can no longer stomach the party of which they once were a part. This topic is further addressed in a future essay.

The third thing to be done is to contact your elected representative. If she or he is a Republican advise him or her that you support President Trump and you will continue to support President Trump even if your representative does not. As Trump stated in one of his pre-election rallies, “I will always speak for you.” This is the precise reason the Bidenists seek to destroy him. The Bidenists also want to co-opt and undermine any resistance.

If you wish, give your representative a copy of this essay, or send the link by email. A few thousand such emails will cause any turncoat to contemplate their political future. Let your representative know President Trump may have had the wind taken out of his sails, but he has not yet begun to fight. He is not defeated. He grew up Queens. They build them tough over there.

While President Trump is not defeated, I suspect he may be disheartened by his recent experience. It will help him bounce back if he knows you stand with him. If we stand together, we remain a powerful force for good. One that can never be defeated.

Part 1 – http://thesaker.is/on-democracy/

Part 3 of this series is in draft and will appear first on The Saker blog site.

