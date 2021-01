Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 19, 2021

The following exhibition is supposed to be, quote, “Twerk on Washington is a declaration of freedom and healing”.

I want to sincerely congratulate all the Apostles for Diversity who made this possible: thank you for showing us your idea of the future of the USA!

The Saker

