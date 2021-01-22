Boycott US Products: How To Confront America’s Brutal Practices Economic Wise

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Al-Ahed Exclusive

As part of shedding more light on one form of resistance that is able to cause pain to the nation’s enemy, Al-Ahed News managed to have an exclusive interview with the spokeswoman of Boycott US Products [BUP] organization, who underscored that the journey of boycotting begins with a person choosing not to make business with the US.

How did BUP start?

Boycotting has shown its effectivity in a number of causes throughout history; it’s a means for pressure on establishments, companies and governments, the spokeswoman explained. “As we witness the horrors of US military and economic hegemony against many countries around the world, we find ourselves between two choices: either to wallow in silence or assume the duty to take a stance and defend our homelands.”

The United States has enforced economic blockades and sanctions on countries, waged wars and carried out assassinations around the globe. An economic boycott is the way we chose to confront these brutal practices, Ms. Issa emphasized.

BUP participants, countries

We are a group of young people, intellectuals, media professionals and researchers. We share a common goal which is to defend our homelands and confront all unfair practices against us and the rights of our peoples, Ms. Issa said.

“We have several branches in a number of countries such as Sweden, Russia, Turkey, Lebanon, Tunisia, Iraq, Syria, Azerbaijan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia,” she added.

BUP goal

The US economy to America is what the jugular vein is to the human being: boycotting US products could affect the economy one way or another, which will on the first level enforce the US government to re-examine its practice against nations, the organization’s representative said.

“On another level, it will pressure the American people —as they do not care about their state’s foreign politics; their only concern is the state’s domestic politics and economy— for if we are able to affect the economy through boycott, this will raise awareness among the American people over their government’s aggressive foreign politics which are deemed criminal for their murderous nature.”

Perhaps this will lead the American people to pressure their government to change these policies that are now affecting their economy. “We certainly do not aim to punish a people for their government’s actions but the people must know the consequences of their government’s policies over other nations. We believe in humanity and that people can change the political track of their governments for their brothers/sisters in humanity especially that the American government misleads its citizens through its biased media, keeping them ignorant from the atrocities they commit and the suffering of other people,” she indicated.

Financial support

The organization depends on donations from businessmen who believe in its cause. It accepts donations from people who share its thoughts and empathize with its project.

People’s response

Ms. Issa was clear to point out that reactions vary from one person to another. Some believe in the goals of the movement but view them as impossible to reach. They are still under the effect of the media that the US is a “powerful country that cannot be overpowered nor defeated,” she said, noting that others care about American interest more than their own country.

However, there are people who share our faith and enthusiasm, eagerly working to achieve the goals of the boycott through active participation, Ms. Issa said.

“They reach out asking “What are American products?” “Give us a list with American products so that we start boycotting.” Such reactions push us to work harder as they increase our faith and fuel the project to continue. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step and the journey of boycotting begins with a person choosing not to make business with the US,” she concluded.

