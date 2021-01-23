Barbed Wire And Witch Hunt: Globalist Joe Took Power In United States

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

21.01.2021

The moment of destiny has finally arrived – Joe Biden is now US President, and Kamala Harris the very first black, Asian and woman Vice President.

As Biden himself proclaimed: Democracy won. And he couldn’t be more right.

After all former US President Donald Trump is now gone, disgraced, deemed a puppet of Putin, having even almost, allegedly, led his supporters to attempt and carry out a coup.

The Republican party capitulated in its entirety, and true Democracy has finally come. Likely, not the kind that most people are expecting – it is simply the kind in which Democrats are in power. And not just any Democrats, but only the most hardcore neo-liberal clique.

Joe Biden’s inauguration as president was spectacular – it is likely a unique event. Not that other US Presidents haven’t been inaugurated, or that they’ve not been Democrats, but it’s likely the first time there’s more National Guardsmen than actual audience.

The impressive event featured everything that true Democracy signifies: barbed wire, armed troops, censorship, and a good, old-fashioned witch hunt for “dissidents” – or as they are now called “Kremlin Agents.”

In contrast, Donald Trump, who was elected after alleged Russian meddling, a “puppet of evil overlord Vladimir Putin” was greeted with a significant crowd, with a mere one third of the number of National Guardsmen and much fewer creative decorations.

Until the end Trump refused to accept that he had lost the election, and it would surprise no one if even his farewell words turn out to be in denial of the results.

Times sure have changed.

And they are changing even more, as Biden’s first undertaking was to issue 17 executive orders. This turned the United States’ policy direction almost 180 degrees on a plethora of issues such as immigration, climate and more. The primary objective declared by the new president is to undo all that was done by his predecessor.

The novelties are of an impressive nature, such as including the first transgender federal official – Rachel Levine. She will assume the post of assistant secretary of health. Finally, Biden officially promised to “promote diversity and accountability in leadership”. So more to come.

Biden’s election and inauguration appears to be a gift that keeps on giving, and it is still in its infancy.

One should remember that nothing speaks of confidence in legitimate election results quite like the presence of the National Guard in such extreme numbers, a barbed wire fence around the Capitol building, the complete shut down of the country’s capital, and the blocking all negative or simply differing opinions on social media. The future is now.

