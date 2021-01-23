Five Supply Convoys Attacked In Iraq, US-led Coalition Personnel Allegedly Injured

Posted on by martyrashrakat

22.01.2021

US armored vehicles on the key M4 highway in Syria’s northeast, via AFP.

On January 22, five convoys carrying supplies and equipment for the US-led coalition came under attack in different parts of Iraq.

According to the Sabereen News, a telegram channel with links to Shiite armed groups in Iraq, the attacks occured as it follows:

The first attack took place in the southern city of Nasiriyah. Five out of 18 containers, which were being moved by the convoy’s trucks, were completely destroyed as a result of the attack. A 4×4 vehicle was also damaged. Three Iraqi private military contractors, who were guarding the convoy, and a female engineer of the coalition’s Spanish forces were allegedly injured.

The second attack took place in the central province of Babylon. No details on the attack were provided.

The third attack took place in the central city of al-Diwaniyah. A number of military advisors from the coalition’s Spanish forces were allegedly injured.

The fourth attack also took place in Babylon. No details on the attack were provided.

The fifth attack took place near Abu Ghraib, west of the capital Baghdad. No details on the attack were provided.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq – ‘Ashab al-Kahf claimed responsibility for all five attacks, has vowed to carry out even more operations against US-led coalition troops in Iraq.

“We planted explosive devices through the South road and on the road from northern Baghdad to Nineveh,” the group said in a brief statement. “When the total count is completed, we will issue a statement claiming responsibility for everything.”

‘Ashab al-Kahf is one of several pro-Iran armed groups which began carrying out attacks against US troops in Iraq after the assassination of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Deputy-Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and Iranian Quds Force Commander Maj. Gen. Qassim Soleimani more than a year ago.

So far, the US-led coalition has failed to identify and confront these groups, which are supposedly embedded within the PMU’s ranks.

