Five Supply Convoys Attacked In Iraq, US-led Coalition Personnel Allegedly Injured

22.01.2021
On January 22, five convoys carrying supplies and equipment for the US-led coalition came under attack in different parts of Iraq.
According to the Sabereen News, a telegram channel with links to Shiite armed groups in Iraq, the attacks occured as it follows:
- The first attack took place in the southern city of Nasiriyah. Five out of 18 containers, which were being moved by the convoy’s trucks, were completely destroyed as a result of the attack. A 4×4 vehicle was also damaged. Three Iraqi private military contractors, who were guarding the convoy, and a female engineer of the coalition’s Spanish forces were allegedly injured.
- The second attack took place in the central province of Babylon. No details on the attack were provided.
- The third attack took place in the central city of al-Diwaniyah. A number of military advisors from the coalition’s Spanish forces were allegedly injured.
- The fourth attack also took place in Babylon. No details on the attack were provided.
- The fifth attack took place near Abu Ghraib, west of the capital Baghdad. No details on the attack were provided.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq – ‘Ashab al-Kahf claimed responsibility for all five attacks, has vowed to carry out even more operations against US-led coalition troops in Iraq.
“We planted explosive devices through the South road and on the road from northern Baghdad to Nineveh,” the group said in a brief statement. “When the total count is completed, we will issue a statement claiming responsibility for everything.”
‘Ashab al-Kahf is one of several pro-Iran armed groups which began carrying out attacks against US troops in Iraq after the assassination of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Deputy-Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and Iranian Quds Force Commander Maj. Gen. Qassim Soleimani more than a year ago.
So far, the US-led coalition has failed to identify and confront these groups, which are supposedly embedded within the PMU’s ranks.
