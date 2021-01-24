Biden’s Long History of Abusing Power

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Source

January 20 was a day of mourning for countless numbers of people harmed by Biden that went on for nearly half a century in public office.

The same holds for misery he’ll inflict on countless more ahead —ordinary people exploited so privileged ones can benefit, including himself and family members.

He built a dishonable career on a foundation of shilling for powerful interests that included waging wars on humanity at home and abroad.

His record as US senator and vice president reflects virtually everything disturbing about dirty politics as usual in Washington.

It includes endless examples of breaching the rule of law and betraying the public trust.

In 2002, then-Harvard law professor Elizabeth Warren slammed him, saying:

“His energetic work on behalf of the credit card companies has earned him the affection of the banking industry and protected him from any well-funded challengers for his Senate seat.”

Even the NYT criticized him in 2005 for “vot(ing) against a proposal to require credit card companies to provide more effective warnings to consumers about the consequences of paying only the minimum amount due each month.”

Throughout his public life, he backed predatory corporate interests and the military, industrial, security complex at the expense of peace, equity, justice and the rule of law — notions he always disdained.

He’s one of the ugliest ugly Americans in Washington — past and present, a figure to be despised, never trusted.

Along with his political record of shame, he was accused many times of acting inappropriately toward women and girls.

At least eight women accused him of inappropriate touching and/or violating their personal space — then refusing to apologize for his unacceptable behavior.

He was criticized for offensive remarks about the physical appearance of young girls when campaigning.

Former staffer in Biden’s Senate office Tara Reade accused him of inappropriate touching and more, saying the following:

He “used to put his hand on my shoulder and run his finger up my neck.”

In 1993, she accused him of pressing her up against a wall, kissing her neck, prying her legs open with his knees, and penetrating her digitally — a serious charge.

She filed a police report in Washington, accusing him of sexual assault.

She also filed a Senate complaint. Around half a dozen former Biden staffers said they were told about the assault incident.

Other women accused Biden of sexual assault and harassment.

Reade’s former neighbor in the 1990s Lynda LaCasse said Biden’s assault “happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it.”

Last May, Biden denied the accusation, claiming it “never happened.”

Around the same time, Reade called on Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, adding:

“(I)f Joe Biden takes” a polygraph test, so will she.

Describing the alleged incident, Reade said:

“He’s talking to me and his hands are everywhere and everything is happening very quickly.”

“He was kissing me and he said, very low, ‘Do you want to go somewhere else?’ ”

“He said, ‘Come on, man. I heard you liked me.’ ”

When Biden entered the presidential race last year, eight women publicly accused him of sexual harassment, including unwanted kissing, hugging and inappropriate touching.

Former Nevada state assemblywoman Lucy Flores earlier accused Biden of making her feel uncomfortable by inappropriate touching and kissing.

He’s “not just a hugger,” she said. He “very clearly was invading women’s spaces without their consent in a way that made them feel uncomfortable.”

“Does he potentially have the capacity to go beyond that? That’s the answer everyone is trying to get at.”

On inauguration day January 20, Reade commented on his ascension to power, saying the following:

Viewing the inauguration was “unspeakably hard to watch.”

“Coming forward about being sexually harassed and assaulted in 1993 when I was Joe Biden’s staffer was excruciating on so many levels.”

“Biden used his power and resources with certain media to erase me and silence me.”

“I stand in solidarity with all survivors coming up against such power.”

“I will not be silenced. Instead of talking about saving the country’s soul he should be held accountable for his actions.”

“The hard part is I believe in many policies that will move forward as I am a progressive independent, but it is unspeakably hard to watch the man who assaulted me go to the most powerful position in the land.”

“I’m sorry that I’m politically inconvenient but my perpetrator was Joe Biden. And people need to deal with it.”

Separately, Reade tweeted:

“Today is yet again another difficult day for survivors of sexual violence.”

“While I’m thankful Trump was defeated, the idea of the man who assaulted me as our president is still terribly painful.”

“I will be sharing resources for survivors today for #Inauguration2021.

“Instead of talking about saving the country’s soul he should be held accountable for his actions.”

“The hard part is I believe in many policies that will move forward as I am a progressive independent, but it is unspeakably hard to watch the man who assaulted me go to the most powerful position in the land.”

Trump once bragged about being able to do whatever he wanted with women with remarks like:

“When you’re a star, they let you do it.”

Draw your own conclusions about the duo.

A Final Comment

Psychology Today earlier called sexual assault “any sexual activity that occurs without consent,” adding:

It’s “a pervasive problem. In America, one in three women and one in four men experience sexual violence in their lifetimes, according to the National Institutes of Health.”

“And those numbers are likely an underestimate due to the shame and fear that prevent many survivors from reporting abuse.”

“Sex and violence are closely linked,” notably by “dominant men forcing themselves on women.”

“(S)exual assault is more about power than…sex…motivation stem(ming) from the perpetrator’s need for dominance and control.”

Children and adolescents are affected like adults.

Biden is a political predator many times over, his long record of shame well documented.

Now in the nation’s highest office.

He got there the old-fashioned way — by stealing it.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: America, American Elite, American Politics, American Society | Tagged: Joe Biden |