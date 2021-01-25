Posted on by samivesusu

JANUARY 19, 2021 BY GILAD ATZMON

by Gilad Atzmon

Finally, it landed on me: WW3 is here and it is an unforgiving battle between the ‘vaccinated’ and the ‘sceptics’. It is a vicious struggle between those who are convinced that Pharma, Gates and Fauci are committed to salvaging humanity and the rest, who insist on believing in the bond between man and the universe (the sun, the soil, the sea, the human organ, the viruses around, Covid-19 included).

WW3, as such, is a vicious confrontation between people who are libidinally thrilled by social distancing and those ‘suicidal’ characters who are actually nostalgic about human interaction, fresh air, and freedom in general.

WW3 is an animus struggle between two groups: the first is those who insist upon the notion of ‘real science,’ probably failing to distinguish between ‘science’ and ‘technology.’ The others seem to understand that while science is an attempt to understand the universe, technology is the art of translating that understanding into profit. There is obviously a difference between understanding what Covid-19 may be (science), and the wall-to-wall attempt to translate it into hard cash (technology). Those who believe in the existence of ‘real scientists’ who ‘agree amongst themselves,’ fail to grasp that such a notion is in itself non-scientific as science is not a matter of consensus. The progress of science is actually defined and determined, like art, by creativity and the defiance of accepted paradigms i.e., consensus. Those who talk to us about ‘real science,’ must be blind to the fact that the history of scientific revolutions is a tale of relentless intellectual dissidence.

In the WW3 in which we live, there is neither ‘Left’ and ‘Right’, nor is there ‘right’ and ‘wrong,’ there are no states and borders. The world is literally divided in the middle. People who believed themselves throughout their entire lives to be ‘Leftists’ and opposed Trump evidently warmed up to his views. This certainly isn’t because they approve of Trump’s abrasive style or politics; They opened up to Trump because he communicated an existential sense they experienced themselves. While many expected Trump to be politically obliterated by Covid-19, it seems that his approach to the pandemic brought him many new supporters.

But it may as well be deeper: people who were devoted peace lovers and Palestine supporters in particular suddenly noticed that the same vile Orwellian measures that were inflicted upon them are now used against pretty much half the American people and Covid dissenters. We basically detect an emergence of an unusual alliance that is yet to be realised, but surely will be exploited, if not by the current Trump, then by Trump 2.0.

In the WW3 in which we live, those who call themselves ‘anti-fascist’ happen to be the fascists of our time , yet those whom they castigate as ‘racists,’ ‘fascists’ and even ‘supremacists’ are often found at the forefront of the battle for universal freedom of thought and elementary human rights. Seemingly, many of the people who, for some reason, still refer to themselves as ‘Leftists’ have bought into the most problematic Hitlerian ideas. They insist that people should be identified politically by their biology (Identitarians), by their skin colour (unless it is white), by their gender (as long as it isn’t male) and by their sexual preference (heterosexuality excluded). Hitler also believed that German speaking people should identify politically by their biology: ‘race,’ so to say, as long as they weren’t Jewish or Romani. In the upside-down world that happens to be our reality, the working class or more accurately, the workless class (defined pretty much by socio-economic conditions) ended up with Trump, Brexit, the Tories (in Britain) and the Yellow Vests (in France and other Western European countries).

In terms of socio-economic political identification, the Left and the Right swapped sides. It wasn’t a political transition; it was actually metaphysical and existential shift. As things stand, the progressives/Left/liberals are bonded with big tech, the mainstream media and Wall Street, while the Right has morphed into a populist movement verging on revolutionary thoughts.

Israel, for one political reason or another, is by far ahead of every other country in the mass vaccination contest. Israel has already injected the Pfizer ‘miracle’ into more than a fifth of its population and is a perfect testing ground for WW3 in terms of the politics, strategies, ‘science’ and human rights issues at play. Despite the mass vaccinations (or because of them), the Covid-19 epidemic is taking a very hard toll on Israel’s citizens. Like Britain, Israel’s health system is on the verge of collapse. Like in Brazil, hospitals are running out of oxygen. Despite government attempts to fiddle with numbers, the number of critical cases in Israel keeps rising every day. It is particularly fascinating to examine the Israeli case in light of the early Zionist promise. Israel’s Zionist founding fathers promised to make the new Hebrews brave and fearless. Zionism vowed to make them organically bond with the soil and the sun.

That Zionist social experiment didn’t work as well as expected. In 2021’s Jewish State, Pfizer’s vaccine has replaced the good old chicken soup. The Israelis have agreed, so far, to act as Guinea pigs for the world to witness. The results are not yet convincing. There are rumours that both Hamas and Hezbollah are considering retirement, admitting that Pfizer achieved far more than they ever wished for. As it seems, the only Israeli communities that seem fearless and actually fulfilled the Zionist dream are the orthodox Jews and the Arabs. It is worth mentioning that neither the Orthodox nor the Israeli Arabs (Palestinians really) were ever suspected of being Zionists, they are just authentic human beings.

I read in the press that there are calls in different countries to impose legislation that restricts those who are subject to quarantine to wear GPS wristbands that will determine their obedience. If I am correct and the WW3 in which we live is an unforgiving battle between the vaccinated and the sceptics, maybe we should apply the same technology and wristband both the vaccinated and the sceptics just to make sure they stay apart. Naturally these two camps do not and should not mix with each other. These two camps seem to be suspicious of each other, and for obvious reasons believe they are existentially threatened by one another.

In previous big wars, people fought over territories, over states’ borders lines, over ideology, often people struggled for freedom. I can’t really see at this point in time how peace can prevail and how this WW3 may come to a harmonious end. I can’t even imagine what defeat or surrender may entail in this war but it doesn’t look good.

