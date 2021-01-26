13 years after the Departure of the Palestinian Revolution’s Hakim 13 عاماً على رحيل حكيم الثورة الفلسطينيّة

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

“Revolutionaries never die.”

Watan: Today marks the anniversary of the departure of the national, national and international leader, founder of the Movement of Arab Nationalists and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), “Hakim” George Habash.

Born in the Palestinian city of Lod on August 2, 1926,to an affluent Christian Orthodoxfamily.

-He completed his studies for the primary and secondary stages in Jaffa and Jerusalem, and in 1944 enrolled in the Faculty of Medicine at the American University of Beirut, where he graduated as a doctor in 1951, and during his studies he was a prominent political figure who worked through the association “Al-urwa al-Wuthqa” at the university, and through the “Resistance to Reconciliation with Israel” association.

– One of the activists of the””Al-urwa al-Wuthqa”” association at the American University of Beirut, whose main engine was Dr. Constantine Zureik, then co-founded the “Arab Youth Organisation”, which was established in 1951 and then issued the publication “Revenge”, and held its first conference in 1954 under the chairmanship of George Habash and emerged from it the Movement of Arab Nationalists, and was the most prominent members of the movement, Wadih Haddad, Hani Al Hindi, Ahmed Al Yamani, Ahmed Al Khatib, Saleh Shibl, Hamad Al Farhan and Hamed Al Jubouri

– Nominated for parliamentary elections in Jordan in August 1956.

-The Movement of Arab Nationalists in Jordan was banned in 1957 and Habash was forced to hide and live in secret, and in 1958 he moved to Damascus.

– He married in Damascus in early 1961, and remained there throughout the period of unity with Egypt, and in the meantime the Movement of Arab Nationalists strongly supported President Gamal Abdel Nasser, and one of its founders (Hani al-Hindi) took over one of the ministries under unity.

– Following the defeat of June 1967, he and a group of his colleagues in the Movement of Arab Nationalists established the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which was officially declared on 11 December 1967, and since then the Front has not ceased its nationalist origins with a Marxist vision. Habash declared his affiliation and the Popular Front affiliation with the Marxist-Leninist ideology,

-His relationship with President Gamal Abdel Nasser remained very close, but began to break in in July 1970 when President Nasser approved the Rogers project.

–In 1971, confrontations known as “Black September” broke out between the revolution and the resistance on the one hand and the Jordanian regime on the other hand, which resulted in the expulsion of the Fedayeen forces from Amman and the Ahrash later on.

– In 1971 after the movement of the Palestinian Resistance Forces to the south Lebanon and the camps of Beirut, Habash moved to Lebanon.

– On March 14, 1972, he announced the cessation of the hijacking strategy.

– The Popular Front announced the withdrawal from the Executive Committee of the PLO in September 1974 in protest against the new political direction of the PLO, known as the 10-point program approved by the 10th Palestinian National Council.

– He made a significant contribution to the establishment of the Arab Socialist Action Party in Lebanon and other Arab countries.

– Israel tried to arrest him and kill him more than once, most notably the attempt to hijack one of the planes immediately after taking off from Beirut airport for Baghdad because it believed that he was among the passengers and the incident took place on 10 August 1973.

-He left Beirut in August 1982 with Palestinian forces and resided in Damascus.

– He was significant in the establishment of the Palestinian National Salvation Front, made up of organisations opposed to the Leadership of PLO, which was based in Damascus.

– Opposed the Amman Agreement between PLO. and Jordan, which was signed in February 1986 and called for its cancellation.

-He suffered a stroke in Tunisia on 01/17/1992, as a result of which he was transferred to a hospital in Paris. His transfer sparked an internal political crisis in France, after which three Frensh officials resigned.

– Resigned from the General Secretariat of the PFLP in September 2000 during the sixth general conference of the Front.

-Founded the “Arab Ghad Center” in Damascus in 2002.

– Lived the last stage moving between Damascus and Amman.

-He was admitted to a hospital in Amman on 17 January 2008 for a heart attack and died on 26 January 2008.

From the sayings and sayings of the late Hakim (wise leader) George Habash

Willpower:

“Enemy aircraft can bomb our cities and camps and kill children, the elderly and women, but they cannot kill the will to fight against us.”

-“Don’t be afraid of the path of truth because of the few who walk in it.”

-“There is no excuse for those who realized the idea and abandoned it.”

Self-talk:

-I left home to study in Beirut to rise up, and I hope and insist on returning to it with my hopes, dreams and determination to continue my journey in my country. It is the most difficult moment in my life that has transformed me from a country-loving person and a life to a politician looking for a homeland. And at a distinct historical moment that cannot be erased from my memory .. I lost lost homeland .. !! I missed my being … and the wound deepened in my whole body.. It is the most difficult moment in my life that transformed me from a person who loved a homeland and life to a politician looking for a homeland..and a better life, that is the secret that prompted me to employ all my years of life in order to restore this homeland. , and regain all my dreams and hopes.

Speaking to young people:

– The most important thing I can convey to the younger generations is the summary of my experience, and the lessons it contains, whether it be the lessons of failure or the lessons of success, they have to start from where we arrived, not to repeat our experience, but based on its precious lessons, for they are lessons paid for by sacrifices and precious and dear blood, And to strive and strive to overcome our failures and their causes, and this is conditional on possessing awareness, knowledge and knowledge as tools without which progress is impossible, and that they possess self-confidence and in the future, and that defeats do not mean compromising our goals, as they are true, scientific, just and humane to the greatest extent.

The tasks are great and the challenges are enormous, and our youth must sharpen their minds, roll up their sleeves and rush to work, they must overcome the dangers of marginalisation, alienation and develop a positive spirit of rebellion and overcome the mentality of submission, and strive to liberate women from everything that hinders their progress and limits their initiative and creativity, and to link always between its originality and the necessity to possess modernity and not to put it in a deadly confrontation, and to master production in order to be worthy of consumption, the production of thought, knowledge and civilisation, and material production in its various fields, and I hope in this context that the failure of the parties and the severity of defeats will not constitute a force to destroy the spirit of regularity and belonging among our young people, there is no room for progress and multiplication of action without broad regularity within parties, institutions, unions, associations and clubs, to raise social regularity to the level of comprehensive unification of energies, and to reduce their waste and direct them within a comprehensive strategy.

– I am confident that the successive and ascending generations of our youth will not need someone to teach them what to do. No one, individual or party, has the right to forfeit their right to define their ambitions and goals in advance. This is a fact, but an equally important fact stands next to it. The life of nations and peoples, their history and their future is not a disjointed chain that is not connected by a link, but rather it is a continuous, cumulative process, and whoever does not realise his history and is aware of it will not be able to comprehend his present and thus his future.

Conflict with occupation:

– We are in a state of open conflict, a continuous struggle, and a historical process in the face of the aggressor .. It is not surprising that on the sidelines of this struggle appear those who, consciously or unconsciously, tamper with the Palestinian right. Every attempt to tamper with these national rights, is a political and practical brake on the march of the Palestinian national struggle, and therefore all conferences, documents that detract from the Palestinian right will not succeed due to the Palestinian people’s adherence to all their rights and constants. Was Oslo and its documents able to end the Palestinian right, or restore part of the Palestinian right? “Israel” can say its nos. However, every one of these nos will be confronted by our people fiercely, militarily, politically and strategically .. Everyone must realise that the Palestinian issue is not confined to the headings of these nos .. it is the land and the people together, that is, historical Palestine.

-The struggle with an enemy, such as Zionism, Israel and imperialism, is an open historical struggle that will not be reduced to moments of of retreat, this understanding practically pushes towards the necessity of managing the conflict in a comprehensive manner, in a way that supports and intertwines the national liberation struggle with the democratic social struggle, and this means awareness of democracy as a tool for advancement There are values ​​of behaviour, thought, and practice for the liberation of society. Democracy, in itself, is not the solution, but rather a gateway to the solution. As for the solution, it is the strength and freedom of society capable of setting goals and ambitions and striving to achieve them.

Hakim and organizational issue (party):

– A Marxist-based organisation, guided by dialectic systematic thought, and adhering to the interest of the exploited and oppressed majority that lies in liberation, democracy and social justice, will prevail, while the organisation that is based on a petty-bourgeois foundation will fail.

-However, the need to build the self-factor/party is, until now, the central issue, that occupies an important and fundamental position in the hierarchy of priorities necessary for activating the dialectical relationship between the objective circumstance and the subjective factor as a condition that must be met to overcome the current reality.

-The pause of positive reflection that we want is – from my point of view – an invitation to delve into the critical vision of what we are and to diagnose our reality without any frills or falsity, far from being underestimated or arrogant, a meditation that does not call for stillness, but rather starts from the heartbeat of our forehead and its rising movement within the framework of the general political, social, national and democratic movement at the Palestinian level, with its close organic connection with the progressive Arab national project, as there is no longer any possibility to talk about the development and progress of the Palestinian national project by separating it from the Arab nationalist carrier, I say that, despite the severity of the current divergence or or separation between the national and the national.

– The most important merit of a system at the organisational level is our ability in the Popular Front to develop its buildings and institutions and perform them in accordance with the function and historical role that it must play in relation to what it represents historically and the ideological, political, social and combat vision it presents.

– The integration of different forms of struggle political, economic, struggle, media and mass all shovels must be used in a conscious and scientific way and invested in the highest possible capacity of efficiency and clarity of vision.

Hakim and right of return:

– The right of return is a natural, legal, collective and individual right, which no one in the world can tamper with, because the issue is as clear as the sun, there are refugees who have been forced to leave their land and homes. They have the right to return as a natural right, and they have the right to return in accordance with UN Resolution 194, a resolution that allows them to return.

George Habash and the question of the national struggle against imperialism:

– The process of national liberation and the process of social emancipation are linked to each other, and this brings us to talk about the fronts of the future confrontation, namely: the cultural front, which must address the causes of this reality and analyse it and think about solutions and alternatives, it is the front that secures the systematic intellectual basis for the awareness of the past, present and the future. Without it, underdevelopment and emotion will remain, and secondly the political front, where parties and fronts must govern the cultural front, and participate in the development of vision, analysis, treatment, and the transfer of awareness to the power of organised socio-political action, and there is a third social front, it is not permissible, no matter how focused on the Zionist side, to neglect the social issue that addresses the living concerns of people, and in this context, too, and whatever the reality is bitter and I agree with the diagnosis of this reality, I look forward to achieving a great Arab renaissance commensurate with the size of the energies of the Arab nation and its potential, heritage and civilisation.

-The rush to which the enemies of this nation, American imperialism and “Israel” are driving us, under the guise of globalisation, and through tools that control or control this country. This impulse or push must stop, because it leads us to dangers and disasters in front of which all risks or defeats will be neglected. Or the calamities throughout our modern and contemporary history, but we all aware that this crisis and defeated reality that we are living in today is due in one of its most important direct causes, to the accumulation of the crisis of the Arab liberation movement for many decades, which is an accumulation in which the factors of political decline, societal distortion and general backwardness are renewed, with increasing dependency in all its forms, but the major problem is that the inflation of this crisis would otherwise not have been possible by the political failure of the parties of the Arab Liberation Movement, and the failure of its parties and factions to lead the process of change in order to overcome the current reality.

– The first reason for the victory of the Zionist project is that its leaders managed the conflict comprehensively, and on the basis of an advanced strategy of conflict, and the mistake of those who think that the Zionist movement is just an uncontrolled gang, can be described morally by our side as gangs, but in fact they have done their part and their function in relation to their objectives from the point where Europe and the industrialised countries have reached the level of development. The other topic, in this context, is the formulation of criteria that fit the best interests of the project, which went beyond individuals and parties, and the need to raise individuals to the level of the need for the job and the role to be performed, not the other way around.

– While deepening my belief in the need for the unity of the Arab nation as a whole, and the importance of this to achieve the conditions for the liberation of Palestine, I do not see unity today as a slogan, nor as it was done between Syria and Egypt, but through the process of accumulation and integration, and through the smaller units: the unity of Egypt and Sudan, the unity of Morocco, the unity of the Fertile Crescent States, the unity of the Gulf states, but it is necessary to focus on the importance of Syria’s role in relation to the Asian section, and the importance of Egypt to the African section. The essence of socialism is that a society is not based on exploitation, and the failure of socialist systems does not mean a failure of socialist theory and all socialists in the world must be concerned with studyingthe reasons for the failure of the first socialist experiment.

Hakim and attitude of Oslo and national unity:

– The Oslo tragedy is not due to a particular event, it is in fact a historical outcome of the previous stages, but it can be said that it is the result of the defeats accumulated in the Arab and Palestinian areas, and I mean defeats not only the military defeat in front of “Israel”, but also , and more importantly, its own elements, i.e. the interior, in the sense of our inability to secure the advances of political, economic, scientific and cultural victory, and our inability to secure the advances of political, economic, scientific and cultural victory, and our inability, so how can it be imagined that a people will succeed in defeating an advanced enemy that has the causes of power such as the Zionist enemy as long as that people does not know the meaning of their inner freedom, and where the occult, ignorance and self-closing prevail, here lies the reference of the defeat of Oslo and other Arab-Palestinian defeats.

-National unity is an urgent necessity to confront the Zionist cancer, provided that it is based on a clear political basis, on a democratic basis, and not at the mercy of individual leadership.

The current political phase is not the same as the start of the contemporary Palestinian revolution. It must not make concessions under the weight of this unipolar world.

Hakim words before leaving:

– In the end I say that our generation tried to do its duty well, or less, or badly, and certainly could have done better, and give better, and was able to overcome some big mistakes, but this is what happened,

– In the end, I say that our generation tried to do its duty well, less, or badly, and it was certainly able to do better, give better, and it was in its ability to overcome some big mistakes, but this is what happened, and we are ready and we are ready to take responsibility for the people and history no matter how harsh, the goal in the end is not to protect the head, but not to waste the experience of years, decades and irreplaceable sacrifices that cannot be compensated.

– My word to the Palestinian people at this stage .. I remind them that colonialism in all its forms will depart from our land and we have in history a lesson .. but the matter first needs unity, then unity, then unity .. and Palestine is the goal, the current and strategic goal, so we do not make of our differences our internal struggles over phantom power, which are under occupation, are a field for the other to triumph over us.

Source: Target Portal

13 عاماً على رحيل حكيم الثورة الفلسطينيّة

“الثوريون لا يموتون أبدا”

وطن: يصادف اليوم، ذكرى رحيل القائد الوطني والقومي والأممي، مؤسّس حركة القوميين العرب، والجبهة الشعبية لتحرير فلسطين، “الحكيم” جورج حبش .

– ولد في مدينة اللد الفلسطينية يوم 2/8/1926 لعائلة مسيحية أرثوذكسية ميسورة.

-أنهى دراسته للمرحلتين الابتدائية والثانوية في يافا و القدس ، ثم التحق سنة 1944 بكلية الطب في الجامعة الأمريكية في بيروت، تخرج فيها طبيبًا سنة 1951، وفي أثناء دراسته كان من البارزين في المجال السياسي الذين عملوا من خلال جمعية “العروة الوثقى” في الجامعة، ومن خلال “هيئة مقاومة الصلح مع إسرائيل”.

-من ناشطي “جمعية العروة الوثقى” في الجامعة الأمريكية في بيروت التي كان الدكتور قسطنطين زريق محركها الأساسي، ثم شارك في تأسيس “منظمة الشباب العربي” التي نشأت سنة 1951 ثم أصدرت نشرة “الثأر”، وعقدت هذه المنظمة أول مؤتمر لها سنة 1954 برئاسة جورج حبش وانبثق عنها “حركة القوميين العرب”، وكان أبرز أعضاء الحركة وديع حداد وهاني الهندي وأحمد اليماني وأحمد الخطيب وصالح شبل وحمد الفرحان وحامد الجبوري.

– ترشح للانتخابات النيابية في الأردن في آب 1956.

-منعت حركة القوميين العرب في الأردن سنة 1957 فاضطر إلى التخفي والعيش في السر، وفي سنة 1958 ذهب إلى دمشق.

– تزوّج في دمشق في أوائل سنة 1961، وبقي فيها طوال فترة الوحدة، وكانت حركة القوميين العرب في هذه الأثناء قد أيدت بقوة الرئيس جمال عبد الناصر، وتولى أحد مؤسسيها (هاني الهندي) إحدى الوزارات في عهد الوحدة.

-على اثر هزيمة حزيران 1967، قام مع مجموعة من رفاقه في حركة القوميين العرب بتأسيس “الجبهة الشعبية لتحرير فلسطين” التي تم الإعلان عن تأسيسها رسميًا يوم 11/12/1967، ومنذ ذلك التاريخ لم تنقطع الجبهة عن منطلقاتها القومية برؤية ماركسية، حرص الحكيم على صيرورتها وتطورها كتوجه ومنهج عمل رئيسي للجبهة الشعبية.

– أعلن انتماءه وانتماء الجبهة الشعبية إلى الفكر الماركسي – اللينيني وذلك بعد هزيمة حزيران 1967.

– استمرت علاقته بالرئيس جمال عبد الناصر وثيقة جدًا لكنها بدأت بالفتور في تموز 1970 عندما وافق الرئيس عبد الناصر على مشروع روجرز.

– عام 1971 اندلعت مواجهات عرفت بـ “أيلول الأسود” بين الثورة والمقاومة من جهة والنظام الأردني من جهة ثانية أسفرت عن إخراج قوات الفدائيين من عمان والأحراش فيما بعد.

– جاء إلى لبنان سنة 1971 بعد انتقال قوات الثورة الفلسطينية إلى الجنوب ومخيمات بيروت.

– أعلن في 14/3/1972 التوقف عن إستراتيجية خطف الطائرات.

– أعلن انسحاب الجبهة الشعبية من اللجنة التنفيذية لمنظمة التحرير الفلسطينية في أيلول 1974 احتجاجًا على الاتجاه السياسي الجديد للمنظمة والذي عرف ببرنامج النقاط العشر الذي أقره المجلس الوطني الفلسطيني العاشر.

– كان له إسهام بارز في تأسيس “حزب العمل الاشتراكي العربي” في لبنان وبلدان عربية أخرى.

– حاولت إسرائيل اعتقاله وقتله أكثر من مرة وكان أبرزها محاولة اختطاف إحدى الطائرات فور إقلاعها من مطار بيروت متجهة إلى بغداد لاعتقادها انه كان بين الركاب وجرت الحادثة في 10/8/1973.

-غادر بيروت في آب 1982 مع القوات الفلسطينية وأقام منذ ذلك الحين في دمشق.

– كان له شأن في تأسيس جبهة الإنقاذ الوطني الفلسطيني المؤلفة من المنظمات المعارضة لقيادة م.ت.ف والتي اتخذت دمشق مقرًا لها.

-عارض اتفاق عمّان بين م .ت.ف والأردن الذي وقع في شباط 1986 ودعا إلى إلغائه.

– أصيب بجلطة دماغية في تونس في 17/1/1992 نقل على أثرها إلى أحد مستشفيات باريس، وأثار نقله أزمة سياسية داخلية في فرنسا استقال في أعقابها ثلاثة مسئولين.

– استقال من الأمانة العامة للجبهة الشعبية في أيلول عام 2000 أثناء عقد المؤتمر العام السادس للجبهة.

– أسس “مركز الغد العربي” في دمشق سنة 2002.

– عاش المرحلة الأخيرة متنقلاً بين دمشق وعمان.

– أدخل إلى إحدى مستشفيات عمان في 17/1/2008 لإصابته بجلطة قلبية وتوفى يوم 26/1/2008.

من مأثورات ومقولات القائد الراحل الحكيم جورج حبش

قوة الإرادة:

– “تستطيع طائرات العدو أن تقصف مدننا ومخيماتنا وتقتل الأطفال والشيوخ والنساء ولكن لا تستطيع قتل إرادة القتال فينا”.

– “لا تستوحشوا طريق الحق لقلة السائرين فيه”.

– “لا عذر لمن أدرك الفكرة وتخلى عنها”.

حديث عن الذات:

-لقد غادرت الوطن للدراسة في بيروت لأجل الارتقاء، وكلّي أمل وإصرار على العودة إليه حاملاً معي آمالي وأحلامي وعزمي لأكمل مشواري بين أحضان وطني.. وفي لحظة تاريخية فارقة لا يمكن أن تمحى من ذاكرتي.. افتقدت هذا الوطن..!! افتقدت كياني.. وغار الجرح عميقًا في كل جسدي.. إنها اللحظة الأصعب في حياتي التي حولتني من إنسان عاشق لوطنٍ وحياة إلى سياسي يبحث عن وطن.. وحياة أفضل، ذلك هو السر الذي دفعني إلى أن أوظف كل سنوات عمري لأجل استعادة هذا الوطن. وأستعيد معه كل أحلامي وآمالي.

حديثه إلى الشباب:

– إن أهم ما يمكن أن أنقله للأجيال الصاعدة هو خلاصة تجربتي، وما احتوته من دروس، سواء كانت دروس الإخفاق أو دروس النجاح، عليهم أن ينطلقوا من حيث وصلنا، لا لتكرار تجربتنا وإنما بالاستناد إلى دروسها الثمينة كونها دروسًا دُفعت أثمانها تضحيات ودماء غالية وعزيزة، وأن يجتهدوا ويجاهدوا لتخطي إخفاقاتنا وأسبابها، وهذا مشروط بامتلاك الوعي والعلم والمعرفة كأدوات من دونها يستحيل التقدّم، وأن يملكوا الثقة بالذات، وبالمستقبل وبأن الهزائم لا تعني المساس بأهدافنا، فهي صحيحة وعلمية وعادلة وإنسانية إلى أبعد حد.

– إن المهمات كبرى والتحديات جسيمة، وعلى شبابنا أن يشحذ عقله ويشمر عن ساعده ويندفع للعمل، عليه أن يتخطى أخطار التهميش والاستلاب والاغتراب، وأن ينمّي روح التمرد الايجابي وتخطي نفسية الخضوع، وأن يجاهد لتحرير المرأة من كل ما يعوق تقدمها ويحد من مبادرتها وإبداعها، وأن يربط دائمًا بين أصالته وضرورة امتلاك الحداثة وعدم وضعها في مواجهة مميتة، وأن يجيد الإنتاج ليصبح جديرًا بالاستهلاك، إنتاج الفكر والمعرفة والحضارة، والإنتاج المادي بمختلف ميادينه، وآمل ضمن هذا السياق، ألا يشكّل فشل الأحزاب وقساوة الهزائم قوة تدمير لروح الانتظام والانتماء لدى شبابنا، فلا مجال للتقدم ومضاعفة الفعل من دون الانتظام الواسع ضمن أحزاب ومؤسسات ونقابات وجمعيات ونواد، للارتقاء بالانتظام الاجتماعي إلى مستوى التوحيد الشامل للطاقات، وتقليص هدرها وتوجيهها ضمن رؤية إستراتيجية شاملة.

– انني على ثقة بأن أجيال شبابنا الصاعدة والمتتالية لن تحتاج إلى من يلقّنها ما يجب أن تفعله، فليس من حق أحد، فردًا أو حزبًا، أن يصادر حقها في تحديد طموحاتها وأهدافها مسبقًا، هذه حقيقة، لكن تقف إلى جانبها حقيقة لا تقل أهمية، وهي أن حياة الأمم والشعوب وتاريخها ومستقبلها ليست سلسلة مفككة لا يربطها رابط، إنما هي عملية تراكمية متواصلة، ومن لا يدرك تاريخه ويعيه لن يستطيع إدراك حاضره، وبالتالي مستقبله.

الصراع مع الاحتلال:

-إننا في حالة صراع مفتوح، ونضال مستمر، وصيرورة تاريخية في مواجهة المعتدي.. وليس مستغربًا أن يظهر على هامش هذه الصيرورة النضالية من يعبث بالحق الفلسطيني بصرف النظر عن الأسماء والمسميات، وكل محاولة للعبث بهذه الحقوق الوطنية عن وعي أو بدون وعي هي بمثابة كوابح سياسية وعملية لمسيرة النضال الوطني الفلسطيني، وعليه فإن كل المؤتمرات واللاءات والوثائق التي تنتقص من الحق الفلسطيني لن يكتب لها النجاح بفعل تمسك الشعب الفلسطيني بكافة حقوقه وثوابته. هل استطاعت أوسلو ووثائقها أن تنهي الحق الفلسطيني، أو تعيد جزءًا من الحق الفلسطيني؟ إن «إسرائيل» تستطيع أن تقول لاءاتها. ولكن كل واحدة من هذه اللاءات سيواجهها شعبنا بضراوة كفاحيًا وسياسيًا واستراتيجيًا.. ويجب أن يدرك الجميع أن القضية الفلسطينية لا تنحصر في عناوين هذه اللاءات الأربع.. إنما هي الأرض والشعب معًا، أي فلسطين التاريخة.

– أن الصراع مع عدو، كالصهيونية – وإسرائيل – والامبريالية، هو صراع تاريخي مفتوح لن تختزله لحظات انكفاء عابرة، هذا الفهم يدفع عمليًا نحو ضرورة إدارة الصراع بطريقة شمولية، وبصورة يتساند ويتشابك فيها النضال التحرري القومي مع النضال الاجتماعي الديمقراطي، وهذا يعني وعي الديمقراطية كأداة للنهوض وقيم للسلوك والفكر والممارسة لتحرير المجتمع، فالديمقراطية، هي في حد ذاتها، ليست هي الحل وإنما بوابة للحل، أما الحل فهو قوى المجتمع وحريته القادرة على تحديد الأهداف والطموحات والنضال من أجل تحقيقها.

الحكيم والمسألة التنظيمية (الحزب):

– إن التنظيم الذي يقوم على أساس ماركسي، أي بمعنى الاسترشاد بالفكر المنهجي الجدلي، ويلتزم مصلحة الأغلبية المستغَلة والمضطهدة التي تكمن في التحرّر والديمقراطية والعدالة الاجتماعية، سينتصر بينما التنظيم الذي يقوم على أساس برجوازي صغير سيفشل.

– إلا أن الحاجة إلى بناء العامل الذاتي/ الحزب، تشكّل حتى اللحظة القضية المركزية التي تحتل موقعًا هامًا أساسيًا في سلم الأولويات الضرورية من أجل تفعيل العلاقة الجدلية بين الظرف الموضوعي والعامل الذاتي كشرط لا بد من توفره لتجاوز الواقع الراهن.

– إن وقفة التأمل الايجابي التي نريدها، – من وجهة نظري – دعوة إلى التعمق في رؤية ما نحن عليه بصورة نقدية وتشخيص واقعنا بلا أية رتوش أو زيف، بعيدًا كل البعد عن الاستخفاف أو المكابرة، تأمل لا يدعو إلى السكون، بل ينطلق من نبضات قلب جبهتنا وحركتها الصاعدة في إطار الحراك السياسي الاجتماعي العام، الوطني والديمقراطي على الصعيد الفلسطيني بارتباطه العضوي الوثيق بالمشروع التقدمي القومي العربي، إذ لم يعد هناك أية إمكانية للحديث عن تطور وتقدم المشروع الوطني الفلسطيني بانفصاله عن الحامل القومي العربي، أقول ذلك، رغم شدة التباعد أو الانفصام الراهن بين الوطني والقومي.

– إن أهم استحقاق نظام على الصعيد التنظيمي يتمثل في قدرتنا في الجبهة الشعبية على تطوير بناها ومؤسساتها وأدائها بما يلبي الوظيفة والدور التاريخي الذي يجب أن تقوم به ارتباطًا بما تمثله تاريخيًا وما تطرحه راهنًا من رؤية أيدلوجية وسياسية واجتماعية وكفاحية.

– إن تكامل أشكال النضال المختلفة السياسية والاقتصادية والكفاحية والإعلامية والجماهيرية كلها معاول يجب أن تستخدم بطريقة واعية وعلمية واستثمارها بأعلى طاقة ممكنة من الكفاءة ووضوح الرؤية.

الحكيم وحق العودة:

-حق العودة هو حق طبيعي، وقانوني، وجمعي وفردي، ليس لأحد في العالم أن يعبث به، فالمسألة واضحة كالشمس، هناك لاجئون أرغموا على ترك أرضهم وديارهم.. لهم الحق في العودة كحقٍ طبيعي، ولهم الحق في العودة وفق قرار الأمم المتحدة 194، وهو قرار يجيز لهم العودة. والمنطق الطبيعي أن يعودوا لا أن يحل مكانهم مستوطنون قادمون من آفاق الأرض، وعليه فنحن ننظر إلى حق العودة كأساس وجوهر للمسألة الفلسطينية، ولا حلّ سياسيًا بدون ربط حق العودة بالأرض والوطن والكيان السياسي للشعب الفلسطيني.

جورج حبش ومسألة النضال القومي ضد الامبريالية:

-ترتبط عملية التحرّر القومي وعملية التحرر الاجتماعي إحداهما بالأخرى، وهذا ينقلنا إلى الحديث عن جبهات المواجهة المستقبلية، وهي أولاً: الجبهة الثقافية التي يجب أن تتناول أسباب هذا الواقع وتحليله والتفكير في الحلول والبدائل، إنها الجبهة التي تؤمن الأساس الفكري المنهجي لوعي الماضي والحاضر والمستقبل، ومن دونها سيبقى التخلف والانفعال، وهناك ثانيًا الجبهة السياسية، إذ يجب أن تقوم أحزاب وجبهات حكمًا بالجبهة الثقافية، وتشاركها في بلورة الرؤية والتحليل والعلاج، وتنقل الوعي إلى قوة فعل سياسي – اجتماعي منظم، وهناك ثالثًا الجبهة الاجتماعية، فلا يجوز، مهما نركز على الجهة الصهيونية، أن نهمل الموضوع الاجتماعي الذي يتصدى لمعالجة هموم الناس المعيشية، وفي هذا الإطار، أيضًا، ومهما يكن الواقع مرًّا وأنا أوافق على تشخيص هذا الواقع، فإنني أتطلّع إلى تحقيق نهضة عربية كبيرة تتلاءم مع حجم طاقات الأمة العربية وإمكاناتها وتراثها وحضارتها.

-إن الاندفاع الذي يسوقنا إليه أعداء هذه الأمة، الامبريالية الأمريكية و”إسرائيل”، تحت ستار العولمة، وعبر أدوات تحكم هذا الوطن أو تتحكم فيه، هذا الاندفاع أو الدفع لا بد له أن يتوقف، لأنه يسوقنا إلى مخاطر وكوارث ستهون أمامها كل المخاطر أو الهزائم أو النكبات على امتداد تاريخنا الحديث والمعاصر، لكننا جميعًا نُدرك أن هذا الواقع المأزوم والمهزوم الذي نعيشه اليوم يعود في أحد أهم أسبابه المباشرة، إلى تراكم أزمة حركة التحرّر العربية منذ عقود طويلة، وهو تراكم تتجدّد فيه عوامل الهبوط السياسي والتشوه المجتمعي والتخلف العام، مع تزايد التبعية بكل أشكالها، ولكن الإشكالية الكبرى أن تضخم هذه الأزمة لم يكن ممكنًا لولا ذلك القصور السياسي لأطراف حركة التحرّر العربية، وقصور أحزابها وفصائلها عن قيادة عملية التغيير من أجل تجاوز الواقع الراهن.

– ان أول أسباب انتصار المشروع الصهيوني يكمن في أن قياداته أدارت الصراع بصورة شمولية، وعلى أساس إستراتيجية صراعية متقدمة، ويخطئ من يظن أن الحركة الصهيونية مجرد عصابات منفلتة، يمكن وصفها خلقيًا من جانبنا بالعصابات، لكنها في الواقع قامت بدورها ووظيفتها ارتباطًا بأهدافها من النقطة التي وصلت إليها أوروبا والدول الصناعية على صعيد التطور. هذا عنوان أول، العنوان الثاني هو تركيم مكونات القوة. الموضوع الآخر، في هذا السياق، يتمثل في صوغ معايير تتلاءم مع مصلحة المشروع العليا، وهي معايير كانت تتخطى الأفراد والأحزاب، وفي ضرورة الارتقاء بالأفراد إلى مستوى حاجة الوظيفة والدور المطلوب تأديتها، وليس العكس.

– مع تعميق إيماني بضرورة وحدة الأمة العربية ككل، وأهمية ذلك لتحقيق شروط تحرير فلسطين، لا أنظر إلى الوحدة اليوم كمجرد شعار، ولا كما تمت بين سورية ومصر، وإنما من خلال عملية التراكم والتكامل، ومن خلال الوحدات الأصغر: وحدة مصر والسودان، وحدة المغرب، وحدة دول الهلال الخصيب، وحدة دول الخليج، لكن من الضروري التركيز على أهمية دور سورية فيما يتعلق بالقسم الآسيوي، وعلى أهمية دور مصر بالنسبة إلى القسم الإفريقي. جوهر الاشتراكية ألاً يقوم مجتمع على أساس الاستغلال، وفشل الأنظمة الاشتراكية لا يعني فشلاً للنظرية الاشتراكية ويجب أن يكون كل الاشتراكيين في العالم معنيين بدراسة أسباب فشل التجربة الاشتراكية الأولى.

الحكيم والموقف من أوسلو والوحدة الوطنية:

– مأساة أوسلو لا تعود إلى حدث بعينه، إنها في الواقع حصيلة تاريخية لما سبقها من مراحل، بل يمكن القول إنها حصيلة الهزائم المتراكمة عربيًا وفلسطينيًا، ولا أقصد بالهزائم فقط الانهزام العسكري أمام “إسرائيل”، بل أيضًا – وهذا هو الأهم – عناصرها الذاتية، أي الداخلية، بمعنى عجزنا عن تركيم وتأمين مقدمات الانتصار السياسية والاقتصادية والعلمية والثقافية، وعجزنا عن انطلاق فاعلية المجتمع العربي في كل الدول، وإبقاؤه تحت رحمة الاستلاب والخضوع وقمع الأنظمة البوليسية، فكيف يمكن تصوّر أن ينجح شعب في الانتصار على عدو متقدم يملك أسباب القوة كالعدو الصهيوني، ما دام ذلك الشعب لا يعرف معنى حريته الداخلية، وتسود فيه الغيبية والجهل والانغلاق على الذات، هنا تكمن مرجعية هزيمة أوسلو وغيرها من الهزائم العربية – الفلسطينية.

-الوحدة الوطنية ضرورة ملحّة لمواجهة السرطان الصهيوني، شرط أن تقوم على أساس سياسي واضح، وعلى أساس ديمقراطي، وألاّ تكون تحت رحمة قيادة فردية.

-إن المرحلة السياسية الراهنة ليست ذاتها التي انطلقت منها الثورة الفلسطينية المعاصرة.. وبالتالي الشيء الطبيعي أن تختلف وسائل وأشكال النضال، وأولويات النضال وفقًا للظروف المناسبة، وعلى القيادات الفلسطينية المناضلة أن تقرأ اللوحة الدولية بكل تضاريسها كي تعرف أين موقعها في هذا الصراع الدائر على مستوى العالم.. وابتداع الأشكال النضالية المناسبة، كما عليها أن تدرك أن هذا التوازن الآن، بل الاختلال بتوازن القوى الدولية ليس إلا مرحلة سياسية قد تقصر أو تطول. فلا يجب على هذه القيادات أن تقدم على تنازلات تحت وطأة هذا العالم الأحادي القطبية.. فهو عالم ليس سرمديًا وأبديًا.. إنما عليها أن تؤسّس لحركة وعي وطنية وقومية جديدة لدى الإنسان الفلسطيني والعربي، مضمونها بعث الهوية الوطنية والقومية لجهة عدم الاندماج في ما يسمى الهوية العالمية.. هذا تضليل من قبل الآخر لتسهيل مهمته في احتلال الأرض والعقل والثقافة.

كلمات الحكيم قبل الرحيل:

– في النهاية أقول إن جيلنا حاول أن يقوم بواجبه بصورة جيدة، أو أقل، أو سيئة، وبالتأكيد كان في إمكانه أن يعمل أفضل، وأن يعطي أفضل، وكان في قدرته أن يتخطى بعض الأخطاء الكبيرة، لكن هذا ما حدث، ونحن مستعدون لتحمل مسؤوليتنا وتحمل محاكمة الشعب والتاريخ مهما تكن قاسية، فالهدف في النهاية ليس حماية الرأس، وإنما عدم تبديد خبرة أعوام وعقود وتضحيات لا يمكن تعويضها.

– كلمتي إلى الشعب الفلسطيني في هذه المرحلة.. أذكّرهم بأن الاستعمار بكافة أشكاله سيرحل عن أرضنا ولنا بالتاريخ عبرة.. لكن الأمر يحتاج أولاً إلى الوحدة، ثم الوحدة، ثم الوحدة.. وإن فلسطين هي الهدف، والهدف الراهن والاستراتيجي، فلا نجعل من خلافاتنا وصراعاتنا الداخلية على السلطة الوهمية والتي هي تحت الاحتلال مجالاً لانتصار الآخر علينا.

المصدر: بوابة الهدف

