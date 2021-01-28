Do You Read What They Write? Unstated Policies of Trump in Syria هل تقرأون ما يكتبون؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ARABI SOURI JANUARY 26, 2021

One of the facts that James Jeffrey, former envoy of Trump to Syria, reveals in his recent article is: “Turkey, the (Kurdish) SDF, and the armed terrorist opposition groups have worked hand in hand with the United States and Israel in Syria.”

The following is the English translation from Arabic of the latest article by Bouthaina Shaaban, President Assad Media Advisor and Arab thinker,she published in the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news site Al-Mayadeen Net:

After leaving his position as the US envoy to Syria, James Jeffrey showered us with interviews, statements, and articles, the most important of which was perhaps the article he published in Foreign Affairs on January 15th, 2021, with the title: “Biden Doesn’t Need a New Middle East Policy: The Trump Administration Got the Region Right.”

There is no doubt that this title is an important indication for readers of the direction of James Jeffrey’s discussion and views in the (Arab World) region and the humanitarian catastrophes that befell it as a result of his government’s criminal policies of terrorism, siege, and sanctions.

What is striking in the article are two things: the misleading language, which needs translation, even in the English language, in order to reach the true intended meaning, which the words try to obscure, and the outdated content that was spelled out by events and revealed its falsehood.

Jeffrey says: ‘The goal of the United States’ policy in the Trump administration was to contain Iran and Russia, get rid of the small wars in Iraq and Syria, and hand over the task to our partners in the two countries, but some of his advisers wanted the United States to remain engaged in Syria and Iraq to contain Iran.’

Jeffrey also affirms: “Trump supported Israel and Turkey in Syria and that he would rely primarily on the Gulf states, Jordan, Iraq, and Israel to stand up to Tehran,” and admits that “Trump’s main goal in Syria was to fight the Syrian state and not fight ISIS and in order to achieve these goals the Trump administration ignored the actions of important partners inside their countries, including Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, despite the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Trump administration’s public support for Israel was also a real change in US policy regarding the Golan, Jerusalem, and Western Sahara in order to ripen and bring out the Abraham Accords which are important to Israel.”

Jeffrey says: “Trump’s primary goal in containing Iran is to limit its presence in the region because Trump saw Iran as a regional threat to Israel and considered all other files, including the nuclear file, less important than this Iranian expansion in the region that threatens Israel. Regarding Syria, Trump’s policy has depended on two factors: the attempt to get rid of Assad through armed opposition and terrorism, destroy the infrastructure, impose sieges and sanctions to stifle the economy; and the second factor is reaching a political settlement through the United Nations and this depends on removing Iran from the Syrian and Iraqi equation.

Of course, he describes the plunder of Syrian oil, wheat, and resources: “The Trump administration deprived the Syrian government and its supporters of these resources (to incite the population against their government),” while the Trump administration committed a described criminal theft of the resources of the Syrian people that is no different from its destruction of the country’s resources and capabilities.

But one of the facts that Jeffrey reveals in this article is: “Turkey, the (Kurdish) SDF, and the armed terrorist opposition groups have worked hand in hand with the United States and Israel in Syria.” In other words, the Turkish Kurdish rivalries they claim in northeastern Syria are rivalries over what they plunder, and not on the method and goal of their disgraceful actions. He also reveals that the Israeli attacks on Syria received aid from American intelligence sources and that everything that affects the Syrian people in terms of aggression, murder, and terrorism The impoverishment and theft of resources and the deprivation of fuel, food, and medicine was coordinated between the Trump administration, Israel, Turkey and those who call themselves opposition inside or outside the country, whether armed or unarmed.

In other words, the goal of all that the enemies did was to undermine the Syrian state, weaken it and confiscate its independent decision, and that this war of attrition would continue because it was the only one that was effective against the Soviets in Afghanistan, and that the killing of Qassem Soleimani in Iraq was retaliation against the Iraqi forces that support Tehran and stand hostile to the United States.

What the reader concludes from the outcome of James Jeffrey’s writing and statements is the same that was published by the Israeli National Security Research Center two years ago, which is that the war on Syria has produced a resistance axis from Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Hezb Allah and that the first priority must be focused on striking and dismantling this axis, which is considered an existential threat to “Israel” in the first degree. With a careful look at all the above, it is not difficult to question those who are directing hostility to Iran in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, and about the goals that they hope to achieve. It is clear that these are goals in the interest of who targets all of us in this region.

It is not difficult to re-read calls under ethnic or racial banners, as the only name Jeffrey gives to these, including the armed opposition and affiliated with Turkey or the Gulf, calls them: “our partners in the region” who complete the role we play there.

For a long time, I have been calling for us to read what they write and to fight back their ideas and plans wherever possible, but unfortunately, we overlook what they reveal and find ourselves in the midst of facing their plans and do not tire of saying that we were surprised or taken by surprise, while if we were following what they write and what they publish we would be able to extrapolate part of the events that were orchestrated for us, and perhaps we would have taken some measures that mitigate the effects of their crimes against us.

Even though people were stunned by the events of what they called the “Arab Spring” from Tunisia to Egypt, Libya, and Syria, I wrote more than once that the research they conducted on the region in 1997 concluded with a very important paper entitled: “Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm.” It describes in detail the tools and mechanisms that were adopted in the events of the Arab Spring and in all Arab countries, but we may not have read, and if we read, we did not take protective steps against the plans they draw and the mechanisms they define to achieve their goals in the region.

It is true that Western media is subject to major companies owned by the Zionists, but in the era of metaphorical media and social media, there are capabilities available to make our voice heard, to put our point of view, to deny their gossip, and impose our vision.

What is important in this regard is monitoring the inside, not just the outside, because their plans and scenarios depend on their agents and their tools within countries and not only on the few thousand soldiers they send here and there.

In this regard, it is necessary to be firm in dealing with proposals that are in the interest of the enemies and not to tolerate doubts about friends and allies because the front is one and the battle is one. It is clear from all the statements made by James Jeffrey, Rayburn, and all those to whom the files of this region were assigned, that their planning and thinking includes all our allies, and they have no difference between those who resist them in Baghdad, Tehran, Damascus or Beirut, they ignore all the minor issues in order to undermine this solidarity and alliance, which they see as a major threat to their interests in the region, especially to the usurping entity (Isreal) that belongs to them.

And before Trump’s departure, he placed Israel as a member of the joint forces responsible for the Middle East region, and this predicts stronger future alliances between it and Turkey and the (Kurdish) SDF in Syria, and between all the forces opposing the axis of resistance in Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

What we have read and interpreted reveals a sample only for what they are doing that the targeting of national figures and resistance paths by some groupings is not spontaneous or arbitrary, but is part of a plan to serve the enemies and harm our countries, our friends and our allies.

Today the battle is no longer only on the borders but has become inside our country, in every institution and specialization, and in every aspect of thought, action, and evaluation, and throughout history, enemies of the interior, traitors, and insurgents have been more dangerous to national issues and goals than the enemies of the outside.

هل تقرأون ما يكتبون؟

بثينة شعبان

إحدى الحقائق التي يكشف عنها جيمس جيفري في مقاله الأخير هي: “أن تركيا وقسد والمعارضات الإرهابية المسلحة عملوا يداً بيد مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل في سوريا”.

بعد مغادرته منصبه كمبعوث أميركي إلى سوريا أتحفنا جيمس جيفري بمقابلات وتصريحات ومقالات كان أهمها ربما المقال الذي نشره في مجلة “الشؤون الخارجية” (فورين أفيرز) بتاريخ 15 كانون الثاني/يناير9 2021 وبعنوان: “لا يحتاج بايدن إلى سياسة شرق أوسطية: إدارة ترامب وضعت المنطقة على السكة”.

ولا شك أن هذا العنوان مؤشر هام للقراء عن توجهات نقاش جيمس جيفري وآرائه في المنطقة، وما حلّ بها من كوارث إنسانية بسبب سياسات حكومته الإجرامية من الإرهاب والحصار والعقوبات.

واللافت في المقال أمران: اللغة المضلّلة والتي تحتاج إلى ترجمة، حتى باللغة الإنكليزية، لتصل إلى المعنى الحقيقي المقصود والذي تحاول الألفاظ التعمية عليه، والمضمون الذي تجاوزه الزمن والذي لفظته الأحداث وكشفت زيفه.

يقول جيفري: “إن هدف سياسة الولايات المتحدة في إدارة ترامب كان احتواء إيران وروسيا والتخّلص من الحروب الصغيرة في العراق وسوريا وتسليم المهمة لعملائنا في البلدين، ولكن بعض مستشاريه رغبوا أن تبقى الولايات المتحدة منخرطة في سوريا والعراق لاحتواء إيران”.

كما يؤكد جيفري: “أن ترامب دعم إسرائيل وتركيا في سوريا وأن اعتماده الأساسي كان على دول الخليج والأردن والعراق وإسرائيل للوقوف في وجه طهران”، ويعترف بأن “هدف ترامب الأساسي في سوريا كان محاربة الدولة السورية وليس محاربة داعش، ومن أجل إحراز هذه الأهداف فقد تجاهلت إدارة ترامب تصرفات الشركاء المهمين داخل بلادهم، بمن فيهم مصر وتركيا والسعودية رغم مقتل الصحفي جمال خاشقجي. كما كان الدعم العلني لإدارة ترامب لإسرائيل تغييراً حقيقياً في سياسة الولايات المتحدة بالنسبة للجولان والقدس والصحراء الغربية من أجل إنضاج وإخراج اتفاقات إبراهيم المهمة لإسرائيل”.

يقول جيفري: “إن هدف ترامب الأساسي من احتواء إيران هو الحدّ من وجودها في المنطقة لأن ترامب رأى إيران كخطر إقليمي على إسرائيل واعتبر كلّ الملفات الأخرى بما فيها الملف النووي أقلّ أهمية من هذا التمدّد الإيراني في المنطقة المهدّد لإسرائيل. أما بالنسبة لسوريا فقد اعتمدت سياسة ترامب على عاملين: محاولة التخلص من الأسد بواسطة المعارضة المسلحة والإرهاب وتدمير البنى التحتية وفرض الحصار والعقوبات لخنق الاقتصاد، والعامل الثاني التوصل إلى تسوية سياسية من خلال الأمم المتحدة وهذا يعتمد على إخراج إيران من المعادلة السورية والعراقية”.

وطبعاً يصف نهب النفط والقمح والموارد السورية: “بأن إدارة ترامب حرمت الحكومة السورية ومؤيديها من هذه الموارد (لتأليب السكان ضدّ حكومتهم)”، بينما ارتكبت إدارة ترامب سرقة إجرامية موصوفة لموارد الشعب السوري لا تختلف أبداً عن تدميرها لموارد البلاد ومقدراتها.

ولكنّ إحدى الحقائق التي يكشف عنها جيفري في هذا المقال هي: “أن تركيا وقسد والمعارضات الإرهابية المسلحة عملوا يداً بيد مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل في سوريا”؛ أي أن ما يدّعونه من خصومات كردية تركية في شمال شرق سوريا هي خصومات على ما ينهبون، وليس على طريقة وهدف أعمالهم المشينة، كما يكشف أيضاً أن الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على سوريا تلقت العون من مصادر الاستخبارات الأميركية، وأن كل ما ينال الشعب السوري من عدوان وقتل وإرهاب وإفقار وسرقة موارد وحرمان من الوقود والغذاء والدواء كان منسّقاً بين إدارة ترامب وإسرائيل وتركيا ومن يسمون أنفسهم معارضات داخل أو خارج البلد مسلحة كانت أو غير مسلحة.

أي أن الهدف من كل ما قام به الأعداء هو النيل من الدولة السورية وإضعافها ومصادرة قرارها المستقل، وأن حرب الاستنزاف هذه ستستمر لأنها الوحيدة التي كانت ناجعة ضد السوفييت في أفغانستان، وأن قتل قاسم سليماني في العراق كان انتقاماً من القوى العراقية التي تؤيد طهران وتقف موقف العداء من الولايات المتحدة.

ما يستنتجه القارئ من حصيلة كتابة وتصريحات جيمس جيفري هو ذاته الذي نشره مركز أبحاث الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي منذ سنتين وهو أن الحرب على سوريا قد أنتجت محوراً مقاوماً من إيران والعراق وسوريا وحزب الله، وأن الأولوية الأولى يجب أن تنصّب على ضرب وتفكيك هذا المحور الذي يعتبر تهديداً وجودياً لـ “إسرائيل” في الدرجة الأولى. وفي نظرة متأنية لكلّ ما تقدّم ليس من الصعب أن نتساءل عن الذين يناصبون العداء لإيران في العراق وسوريا ولبنان وعن أهدافهم التي يرجون تحقيقها؛ إذ من الواضح أنها أهداف تصبّ في مصلحة من يستهدفنا جميعاً في هذه المنطقة.

وليس من الصعب أن نعيد قراءة مطالبات تحت عناوين إثنية أو عرقية، إذ أن الاسم الوحيد الذي يطلقه جيفري على هؤلاء بمن فيهم المعارضات المسلحة والتابعة لتركيا أو الخليج يسميهم: “عملاءنا في المنطقة” والذين يكملون الدور الذي نقوم به هناك.

منذ زمن وأنا أدعو أن نقرأ ما يكتبون وأن نقارع أفكارهم وخططهم حيثما أمكن ذلك، ولكن وللأسف فإننا نغفل ما يكشفون عن أنفسهم ونجد أنفسنا في خضمّ مواجهة مخططاتهم ولا نتعب من أن نقول إننا فوجئنا أو أُخذنا على حين غرّة، بينما لو كنا نتابع ما يكتبون وما ينشرون لتمكنّا من استقراء جزءٍ من الأحداث التي تمّ تدبيرها لنا، ولاتّخذنا ربما بعض الإجراءات التي تخفف من آثار جرائمهم المرتبكة بحقنا.

فمع أن الناس بُهتت بأحداث ما أسموه بـ “الربيع العربي” من تونس إلى مصر وليبيا وسوريا، فقد كتبتُ أكثر من مرة أن الأبحاث التي أجروها عن المنطقة في العام 1997 والتي خلصت إلى ورقة هامة جداً بعنوان: “الاختراق النظيف؛ الاستراتيجية الجديدة للسيطرة على المكان” تصف بالتفصيل الأدوات والآليات التي تمّ اعتمادها في أحداث الربيع العربي وفي كافة الدول العربية، ولكننا ربما لم نقرأ، وإذا قرأنا لم نتخذ الخطوات الواقية من المخططات التي يرسمونها والآليات التي يحددونها لإنجاز أهدافهم في المنطقة.

صحيح أن الإعلام الغربي خاضع لشركات كبرى يملكها الصهاينة ولكن وفي عصر الإعلام المجازي ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي هناك إمكانات متاحة لإسماع صوتنا ولوضع وجهة نظرنا ولتكذيب أقاويلهم وفرض رؤيتنا نحن.

والمهم في هذا الصدد هو رصد الداخل وليس رصد الخارج فقط، لأن خططهم وسيناريواتهم تعتمد على عملائهم وأدواتهم داخل البلدان وليس فقط على بضعة آلاف من الجنود يرسلونها هنا وهناك.

وفي هذا الصدد لابدّ من الحزم في التعامل مع الطروحات التي تصبّ في مصلحة الأعداء وعدم التسامح بالتشكيك بالأصدقاء والحلفاء أو تناولهم لأن الجبهة واحدة والمعركة واحدة، ومن الواضح من كلّ ما أدلى به جيمس جيفري ورايبورن وكل الذين تُوكل إليهم ملفات هذه المنطقة، أن تخطيطهم وتفكيرهم يشمل كل الحلفاء، لا فرق لديهم بين من يقاومهم في بغداد أو طهران أو دمشق أو بيروت، وهم يتجاهلون كل المسائل الصغرى في سبيل النيل من هذا التعاضد والتحالف الذي يرون فيه خطراً كبيراً على مصالحهم في المنطقة وخاصة على الكيان الغاصب التابع لهم.

وقبل مغادرة ترامب وضع “إسرائيل” عضواً في القوات المشتركة المسؤولة عن منطقة الشرق الأوسط، وهذا ينبئ بتحالفات مستقبلية أقوى بينها وبين تركيا وقسد في سوريا، وبين كل القوى المناهضة لمحور المقاومة في إيران والعراق وسوريا ولبنان.

يكشف ما قرأناه وفنّدناه كنموذج فقط عمّا يقومون به أن التصويب داخل بلداننا على شخصيات وطنية وعلى مسارات مقاومة من قبل بعض التجمعات ليس عفوياً ولا اعتباطياً، ولكنه يندرج ضمن خطة خدمة الأعداء وإلحاق الأذى ببلداننا وأصدقائنا وحلفائنا.

لم تعد المعركة اليوم فقط على الحدود، بل أصبحت داخل بلدنا وفي كل مؤسسة واختصاص وفي كل مفصل من مفاصل الفكر والعمل والتقييم، وعبر التاريخ كان أعداء الداخل والخونة والمخترقون أشدّ خطورة على القضايا والأهداف الوطنية من أعداء الخارج. إن الآراء المذكورة في هذه المقالة لا تعبّر بالضرورة عن رأي الميادين وإنما تعبّر عن رأي صاحبها حصراً

