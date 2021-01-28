Kochavi’s threats and claims, what are their background, and what is the path and response? تهديدات كوخافي وادّعاءاته ما خلفيّتها وما المسار والردّ؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

**Machine translation Please scroll down for the Arabic original **

Kochavi’s threats and claims, what are their background, and what is the path and response?

*University Professor – Strategist

Whoever listened to the chief of staff of the Israeli army at the Zionist “Institute for National Security Studies” conference would almost imagine that “Israel” is on the verge of launching a comprehensive open war that would lead to the establishment of an empire for itself on the territory of the Middle East and West Asia after destroying, all its opponents from states, entities and organizations opposed to the Zionist-Western occupation project of the region. Where is this perception and perception of reality?

Kochavi claims that “Israel” now has full strategic military plans to completely destroy Iran’s nuclear program, which is reminiscent of israel’s destruction of iraq’s July nuclear reactor and an end to Iraq’s nuclear ambitions, despite the fact that it had modest ambitions that did not exceed limited civilian affairs and under foreign supervision that did not allow any development towards the limits of the military threat, yet Israel destroyed the reactor and no one in the world has ever mentioned a lip to the aggression and treated as if Israel was exercising its acquired right to prevent others from developing.

He claimed that “Israel” knows very well the locations, stores and missile silos in Lebanon and Gaza, which are accurate and ordinary, places that he claims are located within the populated places, so “Israel” prepared plans to destroy those bases or warehouses and will not dissuade them from carrying out the destruction of the presence of civilians and killing them no matter what. “It’s not like we’re going to be able to do that,” he said.

Kochavi then brags about what “Israel” is doing publicly in pursuing the Iranian presence and the resistance factions from Iran’s allies in Syria and Iraq, and claims that “Israel” continues with a policy of seeking to eradicate that presence and put an end to its effectiveness against the Israeli colonial project, and that “the strategy of working in the battle between wars “It will continue and will not stop.

What is more strange is Kochavi’s claim that Israel will carry out its tasks without slipping into a large-scale open war and that it will remain in control of the field so that the war will stop after the end of the specific mission in Iran, Lebanon and Gaza as well as Syria and Iraq, a task that will not Israel is alone in its implementation, as it claims, and there is a newly emerging military alliance led by Israel, which is in the middle of it and extends from Greece and Cyprus in the west to the UAE and Bahrain in the east and with them, as stated, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt,etc…

Whoever heard what came in the words of Kochavi almost thought that he heard the words of a superficial amateur who has no experience with military science, military plans and military alliances, as reality belies Kochavi’s contempt and expectations in more than one place, including:

1 The chief of staff of the aggression imagines the keys of the field is in his hand to open his doors of his own volition and close it by his decision, and this he thought of the most naive and foolish, and jumping over reality, “Israel” launches the first shot but the last shot is not in its hands, and it is enough to remind him of the war of 33 days in 2006, where “Israel” persisted in asking for a cease-fire, and brought in the major powers and the Security Council to reach that for nothing except because it was no longer able to continue the war on the security and social levels as well as the military and political, and Kochavi forgets that the Axis of Resistance that he will face is practising on long wars, whether they are Confrontations that lead to resolution or attrition operations, and “Israel” is unable to do both, as it cannot now resolve a war and cannot engage in a war of attrition.

2 The enemy chief of staff claims that only a few dozen civilians in “Israel” will be killed while the enemy’s missiles fall on them, and he forgets that the enemy’s entity in all occupied Palestine is under fire and that there are accurate missiles that can destroy the 25 major strategic objectives and important strategic objectives. The 50’s, destroying it 5 times, and that if it opens its squares, the fire will not stop until it achieves all its destructive goals, as there is no opportunity or room for the enemy to move, especially as he failed miserably to implement the saying “a people working under fire.”

3 As for the so-called alliance, Kochavi seems to have ignored that his Gulf alliance is a weak, weak cartoon alliance, a rapidly cracking glass entity on the one hand and a rapidly combustible entity on the other, but in the West, relying on Cyprus and Greece to fight the resistance is objectively and subjectively misplaced.

4 The hope of “Israel” in America remains to protect it from the reaction of the Resistance and its Axis and its participation in the war against it. Here, objectively, we say that if America were ready for the war promoted by Kochavi, it would have started under the reckless fool Trump, who saw a personal interest in it, but under Biden, the matter is so unlikely that it will not happen. Biden’s strategy in his Middle Eastern relations in general and with The axis of resistance in particular is not based on a “hard power strategy,” as it appears from more than one behaviour, not the last of which is the appointment of Robert Malley as a special American representative to Iran, an appointment that made Iran’s enemies describe it as an unfortunate event on them.

In summary, we say that an enemy army, like any other army, may have multiple plans to address the dangers it expects. This is self-evident at the military level, but we must distinguish between the existence of the plan as a military duty that must be implemented and the effectiveness of the plan and the ability to implement it and achieve its objectives on the other.

In our opinion, there are a number of facts and concerns that led the Israeli enemy official to launch these positions and to announce these plans and perceptions, both internal and external, some of which can be mentioned as follows:

1 To send a message of reassurance to the interior that “Israel” has become a level of self-strength and alliance reassuring, a force reached as a result of its military effort and political success, which was represented by normalization with some Arab regimes and the ability to forge regional military alliances with it and others for the first time in the history of “Israel.”

2. Withholding the reality of the Israeli army in terms of deteriorating morale, which the Israeli studies confirm that it is at a moral level that does not qualify it to go to war, especially in terms of the forces of land and the weapon of paratroopers, as well as the failure of the Iron Dome and the like to achieve the objectives for which it was established.

3 To send a message to Biden to dissuade him from returning to the Iran nuclear deal, considering that the alternative military solution to address this issue is ready in Israel and awaits understanding, timing and the U.S. green light.

4 Tightening the nerve of the “new – old allies” of the Arab regimes, especially in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, who fear that America will review its relationship with them, especially after Biden decided to freeze the supply of weapons to them as a matter of the Yemen war.

5 To humiliate the Axis of Resistance that achieved its strategic victory in Syria and Iraq, and to inform the Axis that “Israel” and those with it are ready to prevent the Axis from investing victory, and that “Israel” are ready to return to the field effectively and decisively to make up for the previous losses.



The axis of resistance, with all its components, is well aware of the size, value, truth, and goals of what Kochavi said, and deals with these positions as should be an objective and intelligent deal, and although he realizes that it is a psychological war and intimidation that is not applicable, it is also working on the guidance of saying that “Israel” is at the end will dig her grave with its grave with its own hand, and it will spark the fire that burns it and end it. No one thinks that what was said by the Iranian military official in response to Kochavi that “Haifa and Tel Aviv will be annihilated if Israel implements something of its threats.”

العميد د. أمين محمد حطيط

*أستاذ جامعي – خبير استراتيجي

مَن استمع إلى كلام رئيس أركان جيش العدو الإسرائيلي في مؤتمر “معهد دراسات الأمن القومي” الصهيوني يكاد يتصوّر بأنّ “إسرائيل” باتت على قاب قوسين أو أدنى من الانطلاق في حرب مفتوحة شاملة تقود الى إقامة امبراطورية لها على مساحة الشرق الأوسط وغربي آسيا بعد أن تدمّر كلّ معارضيها من دول وكيانات وتنظيمات مقاومة للمشروع الصهيونيّ – الغربيّ الاحتلاليّ للمنطقة. فأين موقع هذا التصوّر والظنّ من الحقيقة والواقع؟

يدّعي كوخافي بانّ “إسرائيل” باتت لديها خطط عسكرية استراتيجية كاملة لتدمير البرنامج النووي الإيراني بشكل كامل، يحدوه في هذا القول ما يذكّر بقيام “إسرائيل” بتدمير مفاعل تموز النووي العراقي ووضع حدّ لطموحات العراق النووية رغم أنها كانت طموحات متواضعة لا تتعدّى الشأن المدني المحدود وبإشراف أجنبيّ لا يسمح بأيّ تطوير نحو حدود الخطر العسكري، ومع ذلك دمّرت “إسرائيل” المفاعل ولم ينبس أحد في العالم ببنت شفة استنكاراً للعدوان وتعامل الجميع وكأنّ “إسرائيل” تقوم بممارسة حق مكتسب لها هو منع الآخرين من تطوّر علميّ لا توافق عليه.

وزعم كوخافي بأنّ “إسرائيل” تعلم جيداً مواقع ومخازن ومرابض الصواريخ في لبنان وغزة الدقيقة منها والعادية، وهي أماكن بزعمه تقع ضمن الأماكن الآهلة، ولذلك فإنّ “إسرائيل” أعدّت الخطط لتدمير تلك القواعد او المخازن ولن يثنيها عن تنفيذ عملية التدمير وجود مدنيّين وقتلهم مهما كانت أعدادهم، ثم انه “يمنّ” على هؤلاء بأنه سيعلِمهم قبل ساعات بقرار “إسرائيل” البدء بالقصف التدميريّ ليغادروا المنطقة ويخلوا،الأمر بينه وبين مقاتلي حزب الله في لبنان أو المقاومة الفلسطينية في غزة (لم يقل كوخافي الى أين سيغادر المدنيون خاصة أهل غزة).

ثم يتباهى كوخافي بما تقوم به “إسرائيل” علناً من ملاحقة الوجود الإيراني وفصائل المقاومة من حلفاء إيران في سورية والعراق، ويدّعي انّ “إسرائيل” مستمرّة بسياسة السعي لاجتثاث ذاك الوجود ووضع حدّ لفعاليته ضدّ المشروع الإسرائيلي الاستعماري، وأنّ “استراتيجية العمل بالمعركة ما بين الحروب” سيستمرّ العمل بها ولن تتوقف.

اما الأكثر غرابة في الأمر فهو ادّعاء كوخافي بأنّ “إسرائيل” ستنفذ مهامها دون أن تنزلق الى حرب واسعة مفتوحة وأنها ستبقى مسيطرة على زمام الأمور في الميدان بحيث توقف الحرب بعد أن تنتهي المهمة المحدّدة في كلّ من إيران ولبنان وغزة فضلاً عن سورية والعراق، وهي المهمة التي لن تكون “إسرائيل” وحيدة في تنفيذها كما يدّعي، بل انّ هناك حلفاً عسكرياً ناشئاً حديثاً بقيادة “إسرائيل” التي تتوسّطه ويمتدّ من اليونان وقبرص في الغرب الى الإمارات والبحرين في الشرق ومعهم كما جاء في تخصّصات كوخافي الأردن والسعودية ومصر إلخ…

مَن سمع ما جاء على لسان كوخافي كاد يظنّ بأنه يسمع كلام هاوٍ سطحيّ لا عهد له بالعلم العسكري والخطط العسكرية والأحلاف العسكرية، حيث إنّ الواقع يكذب تخرّصات كوخافي وتوقعاته في أكثر من محلّ نذكر منها:

1 ـ يتصوّر رئيس أركان العدوان مفاتيح الميدان هي بيده يفتح أبوابه بإرادته ويغلقه بقراره، وهذا ظنّ فيه منتهى السذاجة والحمق، والقفز فوق الواقع، فـ “إسرائيل” تطلق الطلقة الأولى لكن الطلقة الأخيرة ليست بيدها، ويكفي أن نذكره بحرب الـ 33 يوماً في العام 2006، حيث استماتت “إسرائيل” مستجدية وقف إطلاق النار وأدخلت القوى الكبرى ومجلس الأمن للوصول الى ذلك لا لشيء إلا لأنها لم تعد قادرة على الاستمرار في الحرب على الصعد الأمنية والاجتماعية فضلاً عن العسكرية والسياسية، وينسى كوخافي انّ محور المقاومة الذي سيواجهه تمرّس على الحروب الطويلة سواء كانت مواجهات تفضي الى حسم او عمليات استنزاف، و”إسرائيل” لا تقدر على الأمرين فهي لا تستطيع الآن أن تحسم حرباً ولا تستطيع ان تنخرط في حرب استنزاف.

2

ـ يدّعي رئيس أركان العدو أنه فقط بضعة عشرات من المدنيين في “إسرائيل” سيُقتلون خلال هطول صواريخ العدو عليهم، وينسى انّ كيان العدو في فلسطين المحتلة كلها بات تحت النار وانّ هناك من الصواريخ الدقيقة ما يمكن من تدمير الأهداف الاستراتيجية الأساسية الكبرى الـ 25 والأهداف الاستراتيجية الهامة الـ 50، تدميرها 5 مرات، وانّ النار إذا فتحت أساطينها لن تتوقف إلا بتحقيق أهدافها التدميريّة كلها حيث لا يبقى للعدو فرصة او مجال لحركة خاصة أنه فشل فشلاً ذريعاً في تطبيق مقولة “شعب يعمل تحت النار”.

3

ـ أما عن الحلف المزعوم، يبدو أنّ كوخافي تجاهل أنه حلف كرتوني واهن ضعيف، ففي الخليج هو كيان زجاجي قابل للتكسير السريع من جهة وكيان سريع الالتهاب قابل للاحتراق السريع من جهة أخرى، اما في الغرب فإنّ التعويل على قبرص واليونان لمحاربة المقاومة ظنّ في غير محله موضوعياً وذاتياً.

4

ـ يبقى أمل “إسرائيل” بأميركا لتحميها من ردّ فعل المقاومة ومحورها وتشاركها في الحرب عليها. وهنا وبشكل موضوعي نقول لو كانت أميركا جاهزة للحرب التي يروّج لها كوخافي لكانت باشرتها في ظلّ الأحمق الأرعن ترامب الذي كان يرى له مصلحة شخصية فيها، أما في ظلّ بايدن فإنّ الأمر مستبعَد الى حدّ القطع بعدم إمكان حدوثه، فاستراتيجية بايدن في علاقاته الشرق أوسطية عامة ومع محور المقاومة خاصة لا تقوم على “استراتيجية القوة الصلبة”، كما يبدو من اكثر من تصرف او سلوك ليس آخرها تعيين روبرت مالي ممثلاً أميركياً خاصاً لدى إيران، التعيين الذي جعل أعداء إيران يصفونه بأنه واقعة شؤم عليهم.

في الخلاصة نقول بأنّ جيش العدو كأيّ جيش قد تكون لديه خطط متعددة لمعالجة الأخطار التي يتوقعها. وهذا أمر بديهي على الصعيد العسكري، ولكن يجب ان نميّز بين وجود الخطة كواجب عسكري لا بدّ من تنفيذه وبين فعالية الخطة والقدرة على تنفيذها وتحقيق أهدافها من جانب آخر، ومع هذا التمييز قد نسلّم بوجود الخطط، ولكن موقفنا من النتائج يختلف، وهنا نقول بأنّ العراضة القوليّة التي جاء بها كوخافي، مقرونة بالأعمال الجوية الاستعراضيّة في الأجواء اللبنانية بما في ذلك إدخال طائرات F35، كلها من قبيل الحرب النفسية او عمليات الضغط لتحقيق مآرب أخرى، فما هي هذه الأهداف التي يرمي اليها رئيس أركان العدوان؟

برأينا إنّ هناك جملة من وقائع ومخاوف حملت مسؤول العدو الإسرائيلي على إطلاق هذه المواقف والإعلان عن هذه الخطط والتصوّرات منها الداخلي ومنها الخارجي ويمكن ذكر بعضها كالتالي:

1

ـ توجيه رسالة طمأنة للداخل بأنّ “إسرائيل” باتت في مستوى من القوة الذاتية والتحالفية مطمئن وهي قوة وصلت اليها نتيجة جهدها العسكري ونجاحها السياسي الذي تمثل بالتطبيع مع بعض الأنظمة العربية والقدرة على صياغة تحالفات إقليمية عسكرية معها ومع غيرها لأول مرة في تاريخ “إسرائيل”.

2

ـ حجب حقيقة الجيش الإسرائيلي من حيث المعنويات المتردّية والتي تؤكد الدارسات الإسرائيلية بأنه في مستوى معنوي لا يؤهّله لخوض حرب، خاصة على صعيد قوى البرّ وسلاح المظليين فضلاً عن فشل القبة الحديدية وما شابهها في تحقيق الأهداف التي من أجلها أنشئت.

3

ـ توجيه رسالة الى بايدن لثنيه عن العودة الى الاتفاق النووي الإيراني، باعتبار انّ الحلّ العسكري البديل لمعالجة هذا الأمر جاهز في “إسرائيل” وينتظر التفاهم والتوقيت والضوء الأخضر الأميركي.

4

ـ شدّ عصب منظومة “الحلفاء الجدد – القدامى” من الأنظمة العربية خاصة في السعودية والإمارات الذين يخشون من مراجعة أميركا للعلاقة معهم خاصة بعد أن قرّر بايدن تجميد تزويدهم بالأسلحة من باب حرب اليمن.

5

ـ التهويل على محور المقاومة الذي حقق انتصاره الاستراتيجي في سورية والعراق، وإعلامه بأنّ “إسرائيل” ومن معها جاهزون لمنعه من استثمار الانتصار، وأنهم جاهزون للعودة للميدان بشكل فاعل وحاسم لتعويض الخسائر السابقة.

انّ محور المقاومة بكلّ مكوّناته يدرك جيداً حجم وقيمة وحقيقة وأهداف ما جاء على لسان كوخافي ويتعامل مع هذه المواقف كما يتوجب ان يكون التعامل الموضوعي الفطن، ورغم انه يدرك أنها حرب نفسية وتهويل غير قابل للتطبيق فإنه يعمل أيضاً على هدي القول بانّ “إسرائيل” في نهاية المطاف ستحفر قبرها بيدها وستقتدح النار التي تحرقها وتنهيها ولا يظنّن أحد أنّ ما جاء على لسان المسؤول العسكري الإيراني رداً على كوخافي بأنّ “حيفا وتل أبيب ستبادان إنْ نفّذت إسرائيل شيئاً من تهديداتها”.

