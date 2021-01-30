The time to harvest the fruits of steadfastness and legendary resistance to The Yemenis أوان حصاد ثمار الصمود والمقاومة الأسطورية لليمنيّين

Posted on by martyrashrakat

**Machine translation Please scroll down for the Arabic original **

The time to harvest the fruits of steadfastness and legendary resistance to The Yemenis

Hassan Hardan

President Joe and Biden’s administration has decided to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia, freeze the inclusion of Ansar Ullah on the U.S. terror list, and reconsider U.S. strategy toward Yemen. These resolutions were described by followers of the new U.S. administration as steps in the course of inaugurating the U.S. rotation and stopping the continuation of the war on Yemen and withdrawing the cover provided by Washington to the Saudi government in launching and continuing the war, after it entered its sixth year and became a heavy burden on Saudi Arabia and threatens to have serious repercussions will have more negative repercussions on the security and stability of Saudi Arabia, and u.S. colonial influence in the Gulf…

These decisions also put pressure on Riyadh to tame its crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, who led the war and bet on victory in it, and failed, thus helping him to decide to admit failure and drag the cup of defeat, to force him to harmonise with the new directions of Washington if he continues to support it, which sees the U.S.-Saudi interest in the need to quickly stop the war to reduce its repercussions and the losses resulting from it on all sides, which we will come to address in the article.

There is no doubt that the Biden administration felt the danger of continuing a war that failed to achieve the goals for which it was launched, and that its continuation became sterile and has serious negative repercussions on Saudi Arabia and U.S. interests in the Gulf and the region.

The Biden administration’s rationale is part of a review of U.S. strategy in Yemen. Work to calm down and launch the course of negotiations with Ansar Allah to reach a political settlement in Yemen and put an end to the humanitarian catastrophe there… Thus enabling Washington to withdraw the bulk of U.S. forces in the Gulf to mobilize them in the Pacific in the face of China, where the greatest threat to U.S. influence in the face of the growing influence of the Chinese giant in East Asia and the world at large…

But is it true that these are the backgrounds behind the Biden administration’s decision to stop the war, and what are the implications and implications of this decision?

First, the real reasons why the Biden administration made this decision are not due to the eagerness to put an end to human suffering caused by the war to the Yemeni people, or to diminish Yemen’s importance in the calculations of U.S. interests in the Gulf, in the interest of prioritising the face of China’s growing economic, military and political power and expanding its influence at the expense of U.S. influence in the East Asia-Pacific region. which also occupies a priority on the Biden administration’s foreign policy agenda.

The real reasons for the U.S. Democratic Administration’s decision to push for an end to this war are due to the following reasons:

1. The war has reached an impasse and despair of the possibility of achieving its objectives in eliminating the resistance of the Yemenis and re-subjecting Yemen to American-Saudi domination.This is due to the legendary resistance, courage and steadfastness of the Yemeni people, in the face of the war of destruction and extermination carried out by the Saudi-American war machine, the brutal massacres committed against civilians, the destruction of infrastructure and the starvation of Yemenis through the imposition of the suffocating siege by land, sea and air. This has led to a humanitarian catastrophe, widespread poverty and diseases, and the transformation of Yemen into a disaster country. This revealed to the world the ugly and criminal face of the rulers of Saudi Arabia and the administration of aggression in Washington supporting and partnering with them in waging this war. His increased the solidarity of world public opinion with the Yemeni people and their resistance and embarrassed western countries in continuing to provide cover for Saudi Arabia to continue its war and to provide it with the deadly weapons of human kind and the destruction of human civilisation in Yemen…

2 The war turned into a war of heavy-caliber attrition for Saudi Arabia, economically, physically and humanly, where the cost of war is comparable to the cost of what America suffered as a result of its invasion and occupation of Iraq between 2003 and 2011… This is not surprising considering that the war in Yemen has not stopped with its momentum since its first day six years ago, because of the inability of Saudi Arabia to occupy Yemen, and the success of the resistance in moving the war to the Saudi rear and striking vital oil economic sites and installations, in addition to the heavy losses of the Saudi forces with equipment and lives estimated at 0,000 soldiers between the dead and Greg, except of course the losses of the Forces of the Arab Coalition, material and human. As the U.S. war on Iraq ended a month later with the occupation of Iraq, it later turned into resistance operations that drained U.S. forces, forcing them to withdraw in 2011 because America could not continue to bear the cost of continuing the bleeding caused by the escalating resistance strikes.

3. The growing concern of the ruling establishment in Washington and the Biden administration about Yemen’s transformation into another south Lebanon, in which the armed resistance and popularity is firm and enjoys the embrace and support of the people, is able to turn Yemen into a liberal base and part of the alliance of resistance and liberation in the region, and oversees and controls the most important artery of global trade and oil supplies. Washington is a threat to U.S. colonial influence and interests in the region…

4 The dangers of economic and social repercussions within the Kingdom, and the growing opposition against Saudi rule of America, which is one of the most important pillars of its colonial hegemony in the Arab world, especially as the U.S. reports from within the kingdom point to growing discontent among princes and Saudi society from the policies of Mohammed bin Salman, who squandered Saudi wealth in an unprecedented way, by giving hundreds of billions to President Donald Trump to secure his protection and support in reaching the throne, or by funding America’s military and terrorist wars against Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, etc. Thus, the people of the Arabian Peninsula are deprived of this wealth to achieve development, progress, development and social justice…

Secondly, the consequences and implications of Washington’s decision to stop the war:

1. Enshrining the victory of the resistance of the Arab people in Yemen against the American-Zionist project and its reactionary Arab tools of regimes, rulers, and forces that are waged and subordinate to colonialism and Zionism. Intisar will have repercussions and repercussions on the path of a political solution, in the interest of promoting the option of independence of Yemen, and putting an end to U.S.-Saudi interventions in its internal affairs… Enabling the national forces to reshape power in the interest of this triumphant liberal approach, thereby freeing Yemen’s wealth from plundering Western companies, exploiting them to rebuild what was destroyed by the brutal war, to achieve independent development and social justice…

2 Strengthening the line of resistance and liberation in the region, and enshrining Yemen’s accession to the Resistance Alliance and turning it into a real force supporting the resistance in occupied Palestine against the Zionist occupation, which has already begun to worry the enemy entity, whose leaders have talked about putting Yemen in the resistance front and possessing missile capabilities that can strike the Zionist entity in any war with the Resistance Alliance. In addition to the threat of the movement of Zionist warships in the Gulf and the Bab al-Mandab road …

3 Weakening the role, location, status and influence of Saudi Arabia at the Arab, regional and Islamic levels. Even at the Gulf level. This contributes to limiting the ability of the Saudi government to continue sewing plots against independent governments that reject colonial domination and resistance movements against Zionist occupation…

4 Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s exit from the war defeated, will put him in the position of being accused of direct responsibility for the great losses suffered by the Kingdom at all levels, without result, which may weaken his ability to ascend the throne after the death of his father King Salman, and may push the Biden administration to pressure the king to reconsider the mandate of the Covenant, and the return of consideration to Mohammed bin Nayef, who was placed under house arrest by Ibn Salman after he took the mandate of the Covenant and all his powers…

In short, the time has come for the Arab people in Yemen to reap the fruits of their legendary heroic steadfastness and resistance, and the U.S.-Saudi alliance’s recognition of defeat and failure to break the will of the Yemenis, which has proved to be intractable and subjugated, and it is stronger and harder than the enemy of Yemen imagined and imagined.Therefore, it is time for Salman’s son and his American master to pay the price for the crimes they committed against Yemen and its people…

Related Articles

حسن حردان

قرّرت إدارة الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن تعليق بيع أسلحة للسعودية، وتجميد إدراج حركة انصار الله على لائحة الإرهاب الأميركية، وإعادة النظر في الاستراتيجية الأميركية تجاه اليمن.. هذه القرارات وُصفت من قبل المتابعين لتوجهات الإدارة الأميركية الجديدة بأنها بمثابة خطوات في مسار تدشين استدارة الولايات المتحدة والتوقف عن مواصلة الحرب على اليمن وسحب الغطاء الذي وفرته واشنطن للحكومة السعودية في شنّ الحرب والاستمرار فيها، بعدما دخلت عامها السادس وباتت عبئاً ثقيلاً على المملكة السعودية وتهدّد بتداعيات خطيرة سيكون لها المزيد من الانعكاسات السلبية على أمن واستقرار السعودية، والنفوذ الاستعماري الأميركي في الخليج…

كما وُضعت هذه القرارات في سياق بدء الإدارة الأميركية الجديدة الضغط على الرياض لترويض ولي عهدها محمد بن سلمان، الذي قاد الحرب وراهن على تحقيق النصر فيها، وفشل، وبالتالي مساعدته على اتخاذ قرار الاعتراف بالفشل وتجرّع كأس الهزيمة، وصولاً إلى إجباره على التناغم مع التوجهات الجديدة لواشنطن إذا ما استمرّ في معاندتها، والتي ترى مصلحة أميركية سعودية بضرورة المسارعة إلى وقف الحرب للحدّ من تداعياتها ومن الخسائر الناجمة عنها على الاصعدة كافة، والتي سنأتي على التطرق إليها في متن المقال.

لا شكّ في أنّ إدارة بايدن استشعرت خطورة الاستمرار في حرب فشلت في تحقيق الأهداف التي شنت من أجلها، وبات الاستمرار فيها عقيماً وله تداعيات سلبية خطرة على السعودية والمصالح الأميركية في الخليج وعموم المنطقة..

المبرّرات التي ساقتها إدارة بايدن تندرج في إطار إعادة النظر بالاستراتيجية الأميركية في اليمن.. والعمل على التهدئة وإطلاق مسار المفاوضات مع حركة أنصار الله للتوصل إلى تسوية سياسية في اليمن، ووضع حدّ للكارثة الإنسانية فيه… وبالتالي تمكين واشنطن من سحب القسم الأكبر من القوات الأميركية في الخليج لحشدها في المحيط الهادي في مواجهة الصين، حيث التهديد الأكبر الذي يواجه نفوذ الولايات المتحدة أمام تنامي نفوذ العملاق الصيني في شرق آسيا والعالم عموماً…

لكن هل صحيح أنّ هذه هي الخلفيات التي تقف وراء قرار إدارة بايدن وقف الحرب، وما هي دلالات وتداعيات هذا القرار؟

اولاً، إنّ الأسباب الحقيقية التي تدفع إدارة بايدن إلى أخذ هذا القرار، لا تعود إلى حرص على وضع حدّ للمعاناة الإنسانية التي تسبّبت بها الحرب للشعب اليمني، أو تراجع أهمية اليمن في حسابات المصالح الأميركية في الخليج، لمصلحة إعطاء الأولوية لمواجهة تنامي قوة الصين الاقتصادية والعسكرية والسياسية وتوسع نفوذها على حساب النفوذ الأميركي في منطقة شرق آسيا والمحيط الهادي.. التي تحتلّ أيضاً أولوية على أجندة السياسة الخارجية لإدارة بايدن..

إنّ الأسباب الحقيقية لقرار الإدارة الأميركية الديمقراطية الدفع باتجاه وقف هذه الحرب، إنما يعود للأسباب التالية:

1

ـ وصول الحرب الي طريق مسدود واليأس من إمكانية تحقيق أهدافها في القضاء على مقاومة اليمنيين وإعادة إخضاع اليمن للهيمنة الأميركية السعودية.. وذلك بفعل المقاومة الأسطورية الصلبة والشجاعة وصمود والتفاف الشعب اليمني حولها، في مواجهة حرب التدمير والإبادة التي قامت بها آلة الحرب السعودية الأميركية، والمجازر الوحشية التي ارتكبتها بحق المدنيين وتدمير البنى التحتية وتجويع اليمنيين عبر فرض الحصار الخانق براً وبحراً وجواً.. مما أدّى الى كارثة إنسانية وانتشار الفقر والأمراض وتحوّل اليمن إلى بلد منكوب.. مما كشف للعالم الوجه القبيح والإجرامي لحكام السعودية وإدارة العدوان في واشنطن الداعمة والشريكة معهم في شنّ هذه الحرب.. وهو ما زاد من تضامن الرأي العام العالمي مع الشعب اليمني ومقاومته وإحراج الدول الغربية في مواصلة توفير الغطاء للمملكة السعودية لمواصلة حربها وتزويدها بالسلاح القاتل للبشر والمدمّر للحضارة الإنسانية في اليمن…

2

ـ تحوّل الحرب الى حرب استنزاف من العيار الثقيل، للمملكة السعودية، اقتصادياً ومادياً وبشرياً، حيث باتت كلفة الحرب تضاهي كلفة ما تكبّدته أميركا نتيجة غزوها للعراق واحتلالها له بين أعوام 2003 و2011… وهذا أمر ليس غريباً إذا ما أخذنا بالاعتبار انّ الحرب في اليمن لم تتوقف بزخمها منذ يومها الأول قبل ست سنوات، لعجز السعودية عن احتلال اليمن، ونجاح المقاومة في نقل الحرب إلى العمق السعودي وضرب المواقع والمنشآت الاقتصادية النفطية الحيوية، إلى جانب تكبيد القوات السعودية خسائر جسيمة بالعتاد والأرواح قدّرت بنحو عشرة آلاف جندي بين قتيل وجريج عدا طبعاً عن خسائر قوى التحالف العربي، المادية والبشرية.. فيما الحرب الأميركية على العراق انتهت بعد شهر باحتلال العراق، وتحوّلت في ما بعد إلى عمليات مقاومة استنزفت القوات الأميركية مما أجبرها على الانسحاب عام 2011 لعدم قدرة أميركا على مواصلة تحمّل كلفة استمرار النزف الذي تسبّبه لها ضربات المقاومة المتصاعدة.

3

ـ تنامي قلق المؤسسة الحاكمة في واشنطن ومعها إدارة بايدن من تحوّل اليمن إلى جنوب لبنان آخر، فيه مقاومة مسلحة وشعبية راسخة وتحظى باحتضان وتأييد شعبي كبير، باتت قادرة على تحويل اليمن إلى قاعدة تحرّرية وجزء من حلف المقاومة والتحرر في المنطقة، وتشرف وتتحكم بأهم شريان للتجارة العالمية وإمدادات النفط.. مما يشكل بنظر واشنطن تهديداً للنفوذ والمصالح الاستعمارية الأميركية في المنطقة…

4

ـ مخاطر حصول تداعيات اقتصادية واجتماعية في داخل المملكة، وتنامي المعارضة ضدّ الحكم السعودي التابع لأميركا، والذي يشكل أحد أهمّ مرتكزات هيمنتها الاستعمارية في الوطن العربي، لا سيما أنّ التقارير الأميركية الواردة من داخل المملكة تؤشر إلى تزايد السخط في أوساط الأمراء والمجتمع السعودي من سياسات محمد بن سلمان، الذي أهدر ثروة السعودية على نحو لم يسبق له مثيل، انْ كان من خلال منح مئات المليارات للرئيس دونالد ترامب لتأمين الحماية له ودعمه في الوصول إلى العرش، أو عبر تمويل حروب أميركا العسكرية والإرهابية ضدّ اليمن والعراق وسورية ولبنان إلخ… وبالتالي حرمان أبناء الجزيرة العربية من الاستفادة من هذه الثروة لتحقيق التنمية والتقدّم والتطور والعدالة الاجتماعية…

ثانياً، النتائج والتداعيات المترتبة على قرار واشنطن وقف الحرب:

1

ـ تكريس انتصار مقاومة الشعب العربي في اليمن ضدّ المشروع الأميركي الصهيوني وأدواته العربية الرجعية من أنظمة وحكام وقوى مأجورة وتابعة للاستعمار والصهيونية.. انتصار سيترك انعكاسات وتداعيات على مسار الحلّ السياسي، في مصلحة تعزيز خيار استقلال اليمن، ووضع حدّ للتدخلات الأميركية السعودية في شؤونه الداخلية… وتمكين القوى الوطنية من إعادة تشكيل السلطة لمصلحة هذا النهج التحرّري المنتصر، وبالتالي تحرير ثروات اليمن من نهب الشركات الغربية، واستغلالها لإعادة بناء ما دمّرته الحرب الوحشية، وتحقيق التنمية المستقلة والعدالة الاجتماعية…

2

ـ تعزيز خط المقاومة والتحرّر في المنطقة، وتكريس انضمام اليمن إلى حلف المقاومة وتحوّله قوة حقيقية داعمة للمقاومة في فلسطين المحتلة ضدّ الاحتلال الصهيوني، وهو أمر بدأ منذ الآن يقلق كثيراً كيان العدو الذي تحدّث قادته عن توضع اليمن في جبهة المقاومة وامتلاكه قدرات صاروخية بإمكانها ضرب الكيان الصهيوني في أيّ حرب تحصل مع حلف المقاومة.. إلى جانب تهديد حركة السفن الحربية الصهيونية في الخليج وطريق باب المندب…

3

ـ إضعاف دور وموقع ومكانة وتأثير المملكة السعودية على المستويات العربية والإقليمية والإسلامية.. وحتى على المستوى الخليجي.. وهو أمر يسهم في الحدّ من قدرات الحكم السعودي على مواصلة حياكة المؤامرات ضدّ الحكومات المستقلة الرافضة للهيمنة الاستعمارية، وحركات المقاومة ضدّ الاحتلال الصهيوني…

4 ـ خروج ولي العهد محمد بن سلمان من الحرب مهزوماً، سوف يجعله في موقع المتهم بالمسؤولية المباشرة عن الخسائر الكبيرة التي مُنيت بها المملكة على كلّ الصعد، من دون نتيجة، مما قد يضعف قدرته على اعتلاء العرش بعد وفاة والده الملك سلمان، وقد يدفع إدارة بايدن للضغط على الملك لإعادة النظر بولاية العهد، وردّ الاعتبار لمحمد بن نايف الذي وضعه ابن سلمان في الإقامة الجبرية بعد أن انتزع منه ولاية العهد وكلّ سلطاته…

خلاصة القول، لقد آن الأوان كي يقطف الشعب العربي في اليمن ثمار صموده ومقاومته البطولية الأسطورية، وإقرار التحالف الأميركي السعودي بالهزيمة والفشل في كسر إرادة اليمنيّين، التي أثبتت أنها عصية على الانكسار والإخضاع، وانها أقوى وأصلب مما تصوّر وتوهّم أعداء اليمن.. وبالتالي آن الأوان لأن يدفع ابن سلمان وسيده الأميركي ثمن الجرائم التي ارتكباها بحق اليمن وشعبه…

مقالات ذات صلة

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: USA, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: Ansarullah, Biden, MBS |