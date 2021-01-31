When the Revolution Council in Homs Governorate participates in the Tripoli fires عندما يشارك مجلس الثورة في محافظة حمص في حرائق طرابلس!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

**Machine translation Please scroll down for the Arabic original **

Paris Nidal Hamada

Lebanese security forces have released two leaders of takfirist fighting groups who entered Lebanon under the cover of a journalist and were arrested in Tripoli during demonstrations Thursday night and Friday.

It is not known how these fighters in the Al-Faruq Brigade in Qusayr and in the neighbourhoods of Homs were allowed to enter Lebanon, although we knew from their Facebook pages that the Samir Kassir Center intervened to release them, i.e. the U.S. Embassy in Aoker and The Arab TV of Azmi Bishara.

The Information Branch arrested Anas Idris, a former spokesman for the Revolutionary Command Council in Homs province, Fadi Gargouz, a fighter of the Farouk Brigades in Qusayr and one of the founders of the Al-Qusayr Media Center, which belonged to this brigade, and the two reside in Gaziantep, Turkey.

In a quick browsing of the page of the Revolution Council in Homs Governorate on the social networking site for short tweets «Twitter» in the years when Anas Idris was his official spokesman, we find Anas Idris promoting and supporting:

Killings and terrorist operations,

sectarian incitement

Support for the Zionist enemy strikes on Syria

And an explicit declaration in the fight against Hezbollah,

Using expressions of Nusra and ISIS describing Hezbollah, as the party of Satan.

Though calling Lebanon a corrupted state, under pressure from the US embassy and the Qatari embassy in Beirut, the security forces released him yesterday, Friday.

Anas Idris and Fadi Gargouz are leaders of armed groups that fought the Syrian army and the Lebanese resistance for years in Syria and Lebanon, bombed Lebanese villages and towns with rockets, and sent dozens of car bombs into Lebanon, which killed hundreds of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians in the streets of Lebanese cities, entered and left Lebanon without being held accountable.

We are content with publishing some of the tweets of the Revolutionary Council in the Homs governorate during the period when Anas Idris was its official spokesman, so that the Lebanese know what kind of people were in Tripoli on the night of the great riot, and how these people left Lebanon without anyone asking them one question about the crimes they committed.

It is an issue similar to releasing Criminal Amer al-Fakhouri.

باريس ـ نضال حمادة

أفرج الأمن اللبناني عن قياديّيْن اثنين في الجماعات التكفيرية المقاتلة دخلا الى لبنان بغطاء صحافيّ، وتمّ توقيفهما في طرابلس أثناء التظاهرات ليل الخميس – الجمعة.

ولا يُعرَف كيف سُمح لهذين المقاتلين في لواء الفاروق في القصيْر وفي أحياء حمص بدخول لبنان، وإنْ كنا عرفنا من صفحتيهما على «الفيسبوك» أنّ «مركز سمير قصير» تدخّل لإطلاق سراحمها، يعني السفارة الأميركيّة في عوكر والتلفزيون العربي التابع لعزمي بشارة.

وفي التفاصيل أنّ فرع المعلومات أوقف كلاً من أنس إدريس الناطق الرسمي السابق في مجلس قيادة الثورة في محافظة حمص، وفادي قرقوز أحد مقاتلي كتائب الفاروق في القصيْر ومن مؤسسي مركز القصيْر الإعلامي الذي كان يتبع لهذا اللواء، ويقيم الإثنان في غازي عنتاب في تركيا.

وفي تصفّح سريع لصفحة مجلس الثورة في محافظة حمص على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي للتغريدات القصيرة «تويتر» في الأعوام التي كان فيها أنس إدريس ناطقاً رسمياً باسمه نجد ما يدين أنس إدريس بالترويج والتأييد لأعمال قتل وعمليات إرهابيّة، فضلاً عن تحريض طائفي وتأييد للعدو الصهيونيّ في ضرب سورية، وإعلان صريح في قتال حزب الله، واستخدام تعابير النصرة وداعش في وصف الحزب بحزب الشيطان. وللمفارقة اتهام بالفساد للدولة اللبنانية التي قامت أجهزتها الأمنيّة يوم أمس الجمعة بإطلاق سراحه، كما بضغوط من السفارة الأميركيّة والسفارة القطريّة في بيروت.

أنس إدريس وفادي قرقوز قياديان في جماعات مسلحة قاتلت الجيش السوري والمقاومة اللبنانيّة سنوات في سورية ولبنان، وقصفت قرى وبلدات لبنانية بالصواريخ، وأرسلت عشرات السيارات المفخّخة الى لبنان التي قتلت مئات اللبنانيين والسوريين والفلسطينيين في شوارع المدن اللبنانية دخلا لبنان وخرجا منه من دون أن يحاسبهما أحد، ونحن هنا سوف نكفي أنفسنا وقرانا عناء البحث ونقوم بنشر بعض تغريدات مجلس الثورة في محافظة حمص خلال الفترة التي كان فيها أنس إدريس ناطقاً رسمياً باسمه حتى يعرف اللبنانيون نوعية الأشخاص الذين كانوا في طرابلس ليلة الشغب الكبير، وكيف أنّ هؤلاء خرجوا من لبنان من دون أن يسألهم أحد سؤالاً واحداً عن الجرائم التي ارتكبوها.

إنها قضيّة يمكن وضعها في مصاف قضية عامر الفاخوري.

