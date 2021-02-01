Palestinian elections: one path for many goals ‫الانتخابات الفلسطينية: مسارٌ واحد لأهداف كثيرة

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

**English Machine translation Please scroll down for the Arabic original version **

All Palestinian factions have been plunged into a detailed debate about the elections, without even placing them in the balance of need and benefit. Everyone was silent on the way and timing chosen by the authority’s president, Mahmoud Abbas, to hold the elections, Hamas, accepted the decrees. Abbas wants to elect the “Legislative Council”, then the presidency, as the “National Council of the Liberation Organisation”, However, Abbas” wants to ensure that he remains in his chair, and to prepare plans to contain “Hamas” or reduce its representation, Fatah faces serious divisions that could fragment the movement in his life before he leaves, a scenario that he has not been accounted for and is now firmly working to prevent. The only constant is that as long as he is alive, he will not budge from his position, and that what forced him to hold elections is only the American-European, Arab, requests for the considerations of each party. Hamas, which advocates that it is “compelled” to run in elections and pressured it — in a repetition of the 2006 scenario — has decided to work to harvest the majority if possible, while Islamic Jihad remains on its previous position, with the possibility of participating in the “national” elections in whether it will lead to a change in the PLO’s doctrine. Between this and that, the organisation’s factions and “independent” figures assess the proportions they can get to cross the entry threshold, and better alliances if they are forced.

Three-way split threatens Fatah: The Solution in Barghouti’s Hand

Mai Reda

Monday, February 1, 2021

Ramallah | Since PA President Mahmoud Abbas issued a presidential decree setting a date for the elections, as a result of a U.S.-European-Arab request to renew “legitimacy” and arrange the region, internal “Fateh” differences have begun to surface, foreshadowing divisions within the movement that may contest the elections with three lists: one affiliated with the Central Committee and supporting Abbas, the second supported by the prisoner Marwan Barghouti and the youth group, and the third for the current dismissed leader Mohammed Dahlan (reformist) will continue to count on Fatah even if the latter rejects it.

PFLP has not resolved its position on participation because it doubts Abbas’s intentions (APA)

The “Fateh” projections indicate Barghouti’s intention to run for president, and to form a list in the legislative elections that precede it, a “nightmare” that haunts Fatah’s first-grade leaders. But Marwan’s son, Kassam Barghouti, said his father “does not yet have an official position on the matter… On Tuesday, the date of the lawyer’s visit to Barghouti will be conveyed from him, pointing out that “everything that is rumoured in the press is not official.” However, according to well-informed sources in the movement, who preferred not to be named, the subject is “very sensitive”, so within days he will meet the secretary of Fateh’s central committee, Jibril Rajoub, Barghouti in prison to dissuade him from running against Abbas, and to try to satisfy him by putting him at the top of Fateh’s list in the legislative council. The sources add: «Barghouti is very angry with the behaviour of the authority about his case, and feels that he was left alone, especially in the strike of dignity announced years ago,» but «it is unlikely to depart from the framework of the movement because it is one of its founders».

A few days ago, Fateh leaders Azzam al-Ahmad and Jamal Nazzal vowed that the movement would hold accountable any of its members who might fight it by running independently “difficult”, but Al-Ahmad added that “Barghouti is cut off from politics and spent his life in prison, and cannot meet the wishes of our people”! However, Fateh’s legislative member Hatem Abdel Kader told Al-Akhbar that, according to Barghouti’ lawyer, the man would run for president, but we do not know how the “Fateh” pressure will affect him. Barghouti entered his 19th year in Israeli prisons on charges of leading formations of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the military wing of Fateh, while circles close to him are rumoured to have many concerns about his fate, and what he is currently interested in getting out of prison, especially if there is a prisoner exchange at the hands of the resistance.

Away from the man’s position on running for the presidency, there is a “Fateh” approach calling, if the official movement’s list does not meet the conditions that would ensure its success (e.g., including competent, honest, experienced, professional and militant personalities), to create another list that meets the previous conditions, says Abdel Kader, noting that Abbas has threatened to use “force” against any other list called Fateh, a rival to that official. Other sources confirm Abdel Kader’s speech, saying that there is a list led by al-Shabaab ( young people), which will be supported by Barghouti, and that there may be figures from the Central Committee and other authority at the Level of the West Bank and Gaza. This list is “a haven for disgruntled people to power, and by the way they will not ally with Dahlan, but may be coordinated after the elections if they win, with the aim of restoring consideration to Fatah,” the sources added.

There is an official list of “central” and another for Dahlan and a third supported by Barghouti





As for the “reformist”, he intends to participate in a parallel list and promote it with leaders Dahlan is working to buy the loyalty of some of them inf the West Bank and Gaza, and he appointed a few days ago two spokespersons of the current, the owners of the “shocking names of Fatah and the Authority”, according to sources close to his current. “Dahlan has monitored this list and its success in tens of millions of dollars with UAE funding.” The current spokesman, Imad Mohsen, has already said that if Fateh does not include them in its list, “we will go to the elections with an independent list of legal and academic Fateh figures, because the free Fateh will not be driven like a herd based on the whims of one person,” referring to Abbas.



Commenting on these divisions, Fatah leader Abdullah Abdullah told Al-Akhbar that Dahlan is no longer Fatah, and therefore his descent into the elections does not affect the unity of the movement. Barghouti will be contacted by the Central Committee, stressing that it is the frameworks of the movement (the central, the revolutionary council and the advisory council) that decide the presidential candidate, “and if you decide a name, everyone should abide by it… I don’t think Barghouti sings outside Fatah.” With regard to the electoral map and the official list, Abdullah said: “After the Cairo meeting, we will determine who will be at the top of the list based on the ideas that will be presented at the meeting, and we will decide whether the movement will be at the top of the list alone or with other factions of the PLO, and we will not anticipate the events.”

Dahlan’s current realises that Fatah’s polarisation will be a factor in his favour in the elections, as there has already been a split in the movement’s leaders’ statements about its presidential candidate. However, The Kaban’s egg remains in Barghouti’s hand, which public opinion polls show is the most popular Palestinian in the West Bank at least, the most recent of which was conducted by the Palestinian Center for Political and Research Research (PSR) a few days ago, with Barghouti winning 61% of the vote if he was placed not in front of Abbas, but in front of Hamas’ political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh. According to the same poll, if Haniyeh is placed in front of Abbas, the former will get 50% against 43% for the second. The Center also estimated that if Barghouti forms an independent list, he will get 25% of the public vote, while 19% of the public said that in this case they will vote for the official Fatah list, which is confirmed by a source in the Ramallah government who said that «50% of the official Fatah prefers Barghouti for the presidency over Abbas». As for Dahlan, the poll predicted that his current list would get 7% of the public, while in this case 27% would vote for Fateh’s official list against him.

Hamas seeks majority… And “Jihad” is studying its options

Rajab Al-Madhoun

Recommendations have been issued to the government in Gaza to improve dealing with people and avoid any problems (AFP)

Hamas continues to prepare and prepare its initial list for legislative elections, while Islamic Jihad continues to consider the possibility of contesting elections of its origin and any parts it may participate in, and the two issues remain awaiting the outcome of the Cairo Dialogues

Gaza | As part of Palestinian preparations for the first part of the elections next May, a Hamas source told Al-Akhbar that the movement has prepared its initial list of legislative elections, including Gaza and the West Bank, but is “considering options other than entering a single list in its name,” including “the possibility of a list of alliances with resistance factions, and with independents, to achieve an appropriate number of seats,” stressing that the directives of the Political Bureau and the Shura Council approved the entry of the elections strongly and work to win more than 2006 elections.

Although Hamas has not begun to “mobilise the organisational cadre” for the elections and implement the popular mobilisation plan to vote for it in Gaza, it has completed the formation of its central and sub-committees to implement its campaign based on the Program of Resistance and Resilience in the Face of Occupation, the source says, which reveals instructions to the Government branch in Gaza to “complete the efforts that have been strengthened over the past two years to improve the reality of government work with the population, prevent any current crises, and provide all necessary services to citizens.” The initial list includes symbolic figures in the movement, as well as the young faces whose number swelled, noting that the largest share will be professional and community figures with a large presence within Gaza and the West Bank, as the movement seeks to avoid the problems of 2006, when the main criticism was that its list consisted mostly of sheikhs and graduates of sharia colleges.

Regardless of the nature of the list, Hamas has resolved its intention to participate strongly



At the same time, the source says, the movement has developed a number of scenarios for the elections, including a single list or a list with Fatah, a list with resistance factions or even a list with “independents,” but will wait for the outcome of the Cairo dialogues next week to determine the nature of their participation, and which scenarios will result in the biggest victory. These dialogues, it seems, will be a watershed in evaluating the elections and their seriousness, the source explains, adding that “we have formed committees to process the files for dialogue in the issues of justice, security, personnel and the reality of the situation in Gaza, the West Bank and freedom of expression… We have also formed a central high committee in the political bureau to follow up on the legislative elections.”



Although it seeks to win the most seats, Hamas does not want to form a government alone if it wins a majority, but rather favours a government of national unity or a competent government to avoid a new blockade. The “Hamas” position on the mobilisation for the National Assembly elections remains the same, but the decision to enter the presidential elections has not yet been decided, to be discussed after the results of the “legislative”



In contrast, The Islamic Jihad has not resolved its position on participating in the legislative council elections, preferring to discuss the move after the Cairo dialogues, according to statements by its leaders. However, sources said that there are opinions within the movement pushing towards partial participation, as opposed to a majority rejecting the origin of participation that the movement has avoided many times before while announcing that it continues to adopt the option of resistance, away from the secretions of the Oslo Agreement all. While Jihad has a strong desire to enter the National elections under certain conditions, it has postponed discussions on these conditions until it is sure that these elections, scheduled for the end of the eighth month, can take place, and the movement has not resolved its position on the presidential elections and any figures that could support them through its cadres.

«PFLP» hesitating… The rest are afraid to fall.

Rajab Al-Madhoun

Monday, February 1, 2021

PFLP has not resolved its position on participation because it doubts Abbas’s intentions (APA)

Palestine (PFLP), has not resolved its position on participating in the elections. This is because he continues to question the intentions of the authority’s president, Mahmoud Abbas, and the possibility of using the Constitutional Court against his opponents if Fatah does not win. Al-Shaabia (PFLP) shares its participation with consensus in Cairo on the points of contention, most notably “the formation of the electoral court by national consensus away from the uniqueness and manipulation that took place in the Supreme Council for the Elimination of Abbas”, as confirmed by the Deputy Secretary-General of the Front, Abu Ahmed Fouad.

A leading source in al-Shaabia (PFLP), told Al-Akhbar, that the Central Committee and the Political Bureau have not yet decided on the decision to participate, but confirms that “all options are available, including participation in a national list of all factions, alliance with Hamas, or a single list similar to the 2006 elections” in which the FRONT won 4.2% by three seats. The source points out that there is internal opposition to entering into a unified list with the organization’s factions, including Fatah, for fear of exploiting the list, strengthening its uniqueness with the Palestinian decision, strengthening its political program based on negotiations with the occupation, as well as differences with Fatah that have not been resolved at all.

The front refused to be under the umbrella of Fateh and shared one list



In parallel, Fatah is seeking to bring together PLO factions to enter into a single list with them in the legislative elections. Since the decision to hold the elections, the organisation’s factions have held meetings, most recently in the middle of last month, to discuss how they will enter the elections and achieve good results that will cover their weak popularity. Fearing the exposure of its low popularity, a number of them are seeking to form a unified list to bypass the threshold and entry of the Legislative Council, which was called for by The Democratic Front’s Central Committee member, Mahmoud Khalaf.



DPFLP meetings include the People’s Party, the Popular Struggle Front, the Palestine Liberation Front, the Palestine Arab Front, and the Palestinian Arab Front, factions that did not get the decisive percentage in the 2006 elections, and fear that their presence would end because some of them adhered to the positions of the authority, the latter’s use of them in many positions, as well as their ineffectiveness in the popular arena. Therefore, it wants to boost its chances now to achieve more than 10% for all of them, but the fear of disagreements over the formation of a unified list among them has led some to demand a reduction of the discount rate to 1% unlike the previous rate, 2%. Democracy wants to expand the alliance of the organisation’s factions this time to achieve better results than it did in 2006, when it allied itself with the People and Fida and garnered 2.7% of the vote, and is now struggling to include the Liberation Front, which won the last election 0.3%, in addition to the Palestinian Arab, which received 0.4%, and the Palestinian Initiative (Mustafa Barghouti and others.) which got 2.72%.

Rajab Al-Madhoun

The presidential decree on legislative elections does not allow “independents” to run individually, prompting a number of them to form their own lists, leaving themselves as a rival and alternative to factions, taking advantage of the decline in popular confidence of the majority of the organisations. “Independent” figures in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip are preparing to form several lists, while a number of factions are considering an alliance with those including Hamas and Fatah to consolidate the seats they will win in the elections.

With the “Gathering of Independent Personalities” welcomed the election decree, sources in the group revealed that a number of figures under his banner are seriously considering running in the elections on a special list, amid expectations that this list will get “satisfactory results with the high popularity of a number of them and the desire of the street to change and end the division.”

Al-Akhbar learned that the former prime minister, Salam Fayyad, is preparing to enter the elections at the top of a list of independents that includes personalities from Gaza and the West Bank, as happened in the 2006 elections in which he won two seats, but his partner in the last elections, Hanan Ashrawi, announced that she would not run This election, as well as her disagreement with him.

‫الانتخابات الفلسطينية: مسارٌ واحد لأهداف كثيرة

غرقت الفصائل الفلسطينية كافة في النقاش التفصيلي حول الانتخابات، من دون وضعها أصلاً في ميزان الحاجة والفائدة. سكت الكلّ على الطريقة والتوقيت اللذين اختارهما رئيس السلطة، محمود عباس، لإجراء الانتخابات، وتحديداً «حماس» التي قبلت «المراسيم» كما هي من دون اعتراض. يريد عباس انتخاب «المجلس التشريعي»، ثمّ الرئاسة، فـ«المجلس الوطني لمنظمة التحرير»، والأخيران تحصيل حاصل لخريطة القوى التي ستظهر في الأول. لكن مع احتياطات «أبو مازن» لضمان بقائه على كرسيّه، وإعداده خططاً لاحتواء «حماس» أو تقليل نسبة تمثيلها، تواجه «فتح» انقسامات خطيرة قد تُشظّي الحركة في حياته قبل رحيله، وهو السيناريو الذي لم يكن يحسب له حساباً ويعمل الآن بقوة على منعه. الثابت الوحيد أنه ما دام حيّاً، فلن يتزحزح عن منصبه، وأن ما اضطره إلى إجراء الانتخابات ليس سوى الطلبَين الأميركي – الأوروبي، والعربي، لاعتبارات كلّ طرف. أمّا «حماس»، التي تدافع بأنها «مضطرة» لخوض الانتخابات وأن ضغوطاً تمارَس عليها – في تكرار لسيناريو 2006 -، فقرّرت العمل على حصاد الغالبية لو أمكن، فيما لا تزال «الجهاد الإسلامي» على موقفها السابق، مع إمكانية للمشاركة في انتخابات «الوطني» في ما إذا كانت ستؤدي إلى تغيير في عقيدة «منظّمة التحرير». بين هذا وذاك، تُقيّم فصائل المنظّمة والشخصيات «المستقلّة» النسب التي يمكن أن تحصل عليها لتتخطّى عتبة الدخول، والتحالفات الأفضل في حال اضطّرت لها.

انقسام ثلاثي يهدّد «فتح»: الحسم بيد البرغوثي

مي رضا الإثنين 1 شباط 2021

رام الله | منذ أن أصدر رئيس السلطة الفلسطينية، محمود عباس، مرسوماً رئاسياً بتحديد موعد للانتخابات، جرّاء طلب أميركي ــــ أوروبي ــــ عربي تحت عنوان تجديد «الشرعيات» وترتيب الإقليم، بدأت الخلافات «الفتحاوية» الداخلية تطفو على السطح، ما ينذر بانقسامات داخل الحركة التي قد تخوض الانتخابات بثلاث قوائم: الأولى تابعة لـ«اللجنة المركزية» وتدعم عباس، والثانية يدعمها الأسير مروان البرغوثي وفئة الشباب، والثالثة لتيار القيادي المفصول محمد دحلان (الإصلاحي) ستبقى تُحسب على «فتح» حتى لو رفضتها الأخيرة.

لم تحسم «الشعبيّة» موقفها من المشاركة لأنها تشكّك في نيّات عبّاس (أي بي أيه )

تشير التوقّعات «الفتحاوية» إلى نية البرغوثي ترشيح نفسه للرئاسة، وتشكيل قائمة في انتخابات المجلس التشريعي التي تسبقها، وهو «كابوس» يؤرّق قيادات الصف الأول في «فتح». لكن نجل مروان، قسام البرغوثي، قال إن أباه «ليس لديه حتى الآن موقف رسمي حيال الأمر… غداً الثلاثاء موعد زيارة المحامي للبرغوثي وسينقل عنه موقفه»، مشيراً إلى أن «كلّ ما يشاع في الصحافة ليس رسمياً». مع ذلك، تقول مصادر مطّلعة في الحركة، فضّلت عدم ذكر اسمها، إن الموضوع «حسّاس جداً»، ولذلك سيلتقي خلال أيام أمين سرّ «اللجنة المركزية لفتح»، جبريل الرجوب، البرغوثي في السجن ليثنيه عن الترشّح ضدّ عباس، ولمحاولة إرضائه بوضعه على رأس قائمة «فتح» في المجلس التشريعي. تضيف المصادر: «البرغوثي غاضب جداً من سلوك السلطة حيال قضيته، ويشعر بأنه تُرك وحيداً وخاصةً في إضراب الكرامة الذي أعلنه قبل سنوات»، لكن «يُستبعد أن يخرج عن إطار الحركة لأنه من مؤسِّسيها».

وقبل أيام، توعّد القياديان في «فتح»، عزام الأحمد وجمال نزال، بأن الحركة ستحاسب أيّاً من أعضائها الذين قد يحاربونها بترشّحهم مستقلّين «حساباً عسيراً»، لكن الأحمد زاد على ذلك بالقول إن «البرغوثي منقطع عن السياسة وأمضى عمره في السجون، ولا يستطيع تلبية أمنيات شعبنا»! مع ذلك، يقول عضو «التشريعي» عن «فتح»، حاتم عبد القادر، لـ«الأخبار»، إنه وفقاً لما نُقل عن البرغوثي عبر محاميه، سيُرشّح الرجل نفسه للرئاسة، لكن لا ندري كيف ستؤثّر الضغوط «الفتحاويه» عليه. يُذكر أن البرغوثي دخل عامه الـ 19 في سجون الاحتلال بتهمة قيادة تشكيلات لـ«كتائب شهداء الأقصى»، الجناح العسكري المحلول لـ«فتح»، فيما تشيع أوساط مقرّبة منه أن لديه هواجس كثيرة حيال مصيره، وما يهمّه حالياً الخروج من السجن، وخاصة إن كان هناك تبادل أسرى على يد المقاومة.

بعيداً من موقف الرجل من الترشّح للرئاسة، ثمّة توجّه «فتحاوي» يدعو، في حال كانت قائمة الحركة الرسمية لا تلبّي الشروط الكفيلة بإنجاحها (كأن تضمّ شخصيات ذات كفاءة ونزاهة وخبرة وسيرة مشرّفة مهنياً ونضالياً)، إلى إنشاء قائمة أخرى تُلبّي الشروط السابقة، كما يقول عبد القادر، علماً بأن عباس هدّد باستخدام «القوة» ضدّ أيّ قائمة أخرى باسم «فتح» منافِسة لتلك الرسمية. وتؤكّد مصادر أخرى حديث عبد القادر، قائلة إن هناك قائمة يقودها الشباب، وسيدعمها البرغوثي، ويُحتمل أن تكون فيها شخصيات من «اللجنة المركزية» وأخرى من السلطة على مستوى الضفة وغزة. وهذه القائمة «ملاذ الساخطين على السلطة، وهم بالمناسبة لن يتحالفوا مع دحلان، لكن ربّما يجري التنسيق معه بعد الانتخابات في حال فوزهم، بهدف إعادة الاعتبار إلى فتح»، تضيف المصادر.

ثمّة قائمة رسميّة من «المركزية» وأخرى لدحلان وثالثة يدعمها البرغوثي



أمّا «الإصلاحي»، فينوي المشاركة بقائمة موازية وتعزيزها بقيادات يعمل دحلان على شراء ولاء بعضهم على مستويَي الضفة وغزة، وهو قد عيّن قبل أيّام متحدّثَين رسميَّين للتيار، هما من أصحاب «الأسماء الصادمة لفتح والسلطة»، كما تقول مصادر مقرّبة من تيّاره. وتضيف: «دحلان رصد لهذه القائمة وإنجاحها مبالغ ضخمة بعشرات الملايين من الدولارات بتمويل إماراتي». وسبق أن قال المتحدّث باسم التيار، عماد محسن، إنه في حال لم تُدخلهم «فتح» في قائمتها، «فسنذهب إلى الانتخابات بقائمة مستقلّة تحتوي على شخصيات فتحاوية اعتبارية وأكاديميين، لأن الفتحاوي الحر لن يساق مثل القطيع بناءً على أهواء شخص واحد»، في إشارة إلى عباس.

تعقيباً على هذه الانقسامات، يقول القيادي في «فتح»، عبد الله عبد الله، لـ«الأخبار»، إن «دحلان لم يعد من فتح، ولذلك نزوله في الانتخابات لا يؤثّر في وحدة الحركة. أمّا البرغوثي، فستتواصل معه اللجنة المركزية»، مؤكّداً أن أطر الحركة (المركزية والمجلس الثوري والمجلس الاستشاري) هي التي تُقرّر مرشح الرئاسة، «وإذا قرّرت اسماً، على الجميع أن يلتزم بذلك… لا أعتقد أن يغرّد البرغوثي خارج فتح». وفي ما يتعلّق بالخريطة الانتخابية والقائمة الرسمية، يقول عبد الله: «بعد لقاء القاهرة، سنُحدّد مَن يكون على رأس القائمة بناءً على الأفكار التي ستُطرح في اللقاء، وسنقرّر هل ستكون الحركة على رأس قائمة وحدها أم مع غيرها من فصائل منظّمة التحرير، ولن نستبق الأحداث».

يدرك تيار دحلان أن حالة الاستقطاب التي تعيشها «مركزية فتح» ستكون عاملاً لمصلحته في الانتخابات، إذ سبق أن ظهر انقسام في تصريحات قادة الحركة حول مرشّحها للرئاسة. مع ذلك، تبقى بيضة القبّان بيد البرغوثي، الذي تُظهر استطلاعات الرأي العام أنه الأكثر شعبية «فتحاوياً» وفلسطينياً ــــ في الضفة على الأقل ــــ، وآخرها استطلاع أجراه «المركز الفلسطيني للبحوث السياسية والبحثية» قبل أيام، وكانت نتيجته تفوّق البرغوثي بحصوله على 61% من الأصوات في حال وُضع ليس أمام عباس، بل أمام رئيس المكتب السياسي لـ«حماس»، إسماعيل هنية. وبحسب الاستطلاع نفسه، فإنه في حال وُضع هنية أمام عباس، يحصل الأول على 50% مقابل 43% للثاني. كما قَدّر المركز أنه إذا شَكّل البرغوثي قائمة مستقلّة، فسيحصل على 25% من أصوات الجمهور، فيما قال 19% من الجمهور إنهم سيصوّتون في هذه الحالة لقائمة «فتح» الرسمية، وهو ما يؤكّده مصدر في حكومة رام الله قال إن «50% من فتح الرسمية تُفضّل البرغوثي للرئاسة على عباس». أمّا بشأن دحلان، فتَوقّع الاستطلاع أن تحصل قائمة تيّاره على 7% من الجمهور، في حين أن 27٪ سيُصوّتون في هذه الحالة لقائمة «فتح» الرسمية ضدّه.

«حماس» تسعى للغالبية… و«الجهاد» تدرس خياراتها

رجب المدهون الإثنين 1 شباط 2021

صدرت توصيات للحكومة في غزة بتحسين التعامل مع الناس وتجنّب أيّ إشكالات (أ ف ب )

تُواصل «حماس» استعداداتها وتجهيز قائمتها الأوّلية للانتخابات التشريعية، فيما لا تزال «الجهاد الإسلامي» تتدارس إمكانية خوض الانتخابات من أصلها وأيّ أجزاء يمكن أن تشارك فيها، والمسألتان تبقيان في انتظار ما ستفرزه «حوارات القاهرة»غزة | في إطار الاستعدادات الفلسطينية للانتخابات المنوي عقد الجزء الأول منها (البرلمان) في أيار/ مايو المقبل، يقول مصدر في «حماس»، لـ«الأخبار»، إن الحركة أعدّت قائمتها الأوّلية للانتخابات التشريعية بما يشمل غزة والضفة، لكنها «تدرس خيارات أخرى غير الدخول بقائمة منفردة باسمها»، ومنها «إمكانية عقد قائمة تحالفات مع فصائل المقاومة، وأخرى مع مستقلّين، بما يحقق لها عدداً مناسباً من المقاعد»، مؤكداً أن «توجيهات المكتب السياسي ومجلس الشورى أقرّت بضرورة دخول الانتخابات بقوة والعمل على الفوز بنسبة أكبر من انتخابات 2006».

ومع أن «حماس» لم تبدأ «استنهاض الكادر التنظيمي» للانتخابات، وتنفيذ خطّة التحشيد الشعبي للتصويت لها في غزة، فإنها أكملت تشكيل لجانها المركزية والفرعية لتنفيذ حملتها القائمة على «برنامج المقاومة والصمود في وجه الاحتلال»، كما ينقل المصدر، الذي يكشف عن صدور تعليمات للجهاز الحكومي في غزة بـ«استكمال الجهود التي تَعزّزت خلال العامين الماضيين في تحسين واقع العمل الحكومي مع السكّان، ومنع ظهور أيّ أزمات حالياً، وتقديم كلّ ما يَلزم من خدمات إلى المواطنين». وتشمل القائمة الأوّلية شخصيات رمزية في الحركة، إلى جانب الوجوه الشابّة التي ازداد عددها، علماً بأن الحصّة الكبرى ستكون لشخصيات مهنية ومجتمعية ذات حضور كبير داخل غزة والضفة، إذ تسعى الحركة بوجودهم إلى تلافي إشكالات 2006، حين تمحور الانتقاد الرئيسي حول أن قائمتها تتشكّل غالبيتها من الشيوخ وخرّيجي الكلّيات الشرعية.

بغضّ النظر عن طبيعة القائمة، حسمت «حماس» نيّتها المشاركة بقوّة



بموازاة ذلك، يقول المصدر إن الحركة وضعت عدداً من السيناريوات للانتخابات، منها الدخول بقائمة منفردة أو بقائمة مع «فتح» أو بقائمة مع فصائل المقاومة أو حتى قائمة مع “المستقلّين”، لكنها ستنتظر ما ستفضي إليه حوارات القاهرة الأسبوع المقبل لتحديد طبيعة مشاركتها، وأيّ السيناريوات ستُحقّق لها أكبر فوز. هذه الحوارات، كما يبدو، ستكون محطّة فاصلة في تقييم الانتخابات وجدّيتها، كما يشرح المصدر، مضيفاً «(أننا) شَكّلنا لجاناً لتجهيز الملفّات الخاصة بالحوار في قضايا القضاء والأمن والموظفين وواقع الحال في غزة والضفة وحرية التعبير… أيضاً شَكّلنا لجنة عليا مركزية في المكتب السياسي لمتابعة الانتخابات التشريعية».

وعلى رغم سعيها إلى الفوز بأكبر قدر من المقاعد، إلا أن «حماس» لا ترغب في تشكيل الحكومة وحدها مجدّداً في حال نيلها الغالبية، بل هي تُفضّل تأليف حكومة وحدة وطنية أو حكومة كفاءات لتلافي حصار جديد. أمّا الموقف “الحمساوي” في شأن الحشد لانتخابات «المجلس الوطني» فلا يزال هو نفسه، لكن لم يُحسم بعد القرار بالدخول في الانتخابات الرئاسية، على أن يناقَش ذلك بعد نتائج “التشريعية”.

في المقابل، لم تحسم حركة «الجهاد الإسلامي» موقفها بخصوص المشاركة في انتخابات «المجلس التشريعي»، مُفضِّلة أيضاً مناقشة هذه الخطوة بعد حوارات القاهرة، طبقاً لتصريحات قياديين فيها. لكن مصادر قالت إن هناك آراء داخل الحركة تدفع نحو المشاركة الجزئية، مقابل غالبية ترفض أصل المشاركة التي تَجنّبتها الحركة مرّات سابقاً مع إعلان استمرارها في تبنّي خيار المقاومة، بعيداً من إفرازات “اتفاقية أوسلو” كافة. وبينما لدى «الجهاد» رغبة كبيرة في دخول انتخابات «الوطني» ضمن شروط معينة، أرجأت التباحث في هذه الشروط حتى التأكّد من إمكانية حدوث هذه الانتخابات المُقرَّرة نهاية الشهر الثامن، كما لم تحسم الحركة موقفها من الانتخابات الرئاسية وأيّ شخصيات يمكن أن تدعمها عبر كوادرها.



«الشعبية» متردّدة… والبقية يخشون السقوط

رجب المدهون الإثنين 1 شباط 2021

لم تحسم «الشعبيّة» موقفها من المشاركة لأنها تشكّك في نيّات عبّاس (أي بي أيه )

لم يحسم الفصيل الأكبر في «منظّمة التحرير الفلسطينية» بعد حركة «فتح»، «الجبهة الشعبية لتحرير فلسطين»، موقفه من المشاركة في الانتخابات. مردّ ذلك أنه لا يزال يُشكّك في نيّات رئيس السلطة، محمود عباس، وإمكانية استخدامه المحكمة الدستورية ضدّ خصومه في حال لم يحالف الفوزُ «فتح». وتربط «الشعبية» مشاركتها بالتوافق في القاهرة على النقاط الخلافية، وأبرزها «تشكيل محكمة الانتخابات بتوافق وطني بعيداً من التفرّد والتلاعب الذي جرى في المجلس الأعلى للقضاء على يد عباس»، كما أكد نائب الأمين العام للجبهة، أبو أحمد فؤاد.

يقول مصدر قيادي في «الشعبية»، لـ«الأخبار»، إن اللجنة المركزية والمكتب السياسي لم يحسما بعد قرار المشاركة، لكنه يؤكد أن «الخيارات كافة متاحة بما في ذلك المشاركة في قائمة وطنية تضمّ جميع الفصائل، أو التحالف مع حماس، أو قائمة منفردة على غرار انتخابات 2006» التي حصلت فيها الجبهة على 4.2% بواقع ثلاثة مقاعد. ويشير المصدر إلى وجود معارضة داخلية للدخول في قائمة موحّدة مع فصائل المنظّمة تضمّ «فتح»، خشية من استغلال الأخيرة تلك القائمة، وتعزيز تفرّدها بالقرار الفلسطيني، وتقوية برنامجها السياسي القائم على التفاوض مع الاحتلال، فضلاً عن وجود خلافات مع «فتح» لم يتمّ حلّها أصلاً.

رفضت الجبهة أن تكون تحت مظلّة «فتح» وتشاركها قائمة واحدة



على خطّ موازٍ، تسعى «فتح» إلى تجميع فصائل «منظّمة التحرير» للدخول في قائمة واحدة معها في الانتخابات التشريعية. ومنذ قرار إجراء الانتخابات، عقدت فصائل المنظّمة لقاءات، آخرها منتصف الشهر الماضي، للتباحث في كيفية دخولها الانتخابات وتحقيق نتائج جيدة تغطّي ضعف شعبيتها. وأمام خوف عدد منها من انكشاف شعبيّتها المتدنّية، فهي تسعى إلى تشكيل قائمة موحّدة لتجاوز نسبة الحسم ودخول «المجلس التشريعي»، الأمر الذي دعا إليه عضو اللجنة المركزية لـ«الجبهة الديموقراطية»، محمود خلف.

تضمّ تلك اللقاءات حزب «الشعب» و«جبهة النضال الشعبي» و«جبهة التحرير الفلسطينية» وحزب «فدا» و«الجبهة العربية الفلسطينية»، وهي فصائل لم تحصل على نسبة الحسم في انتخابات 2006، وتخشى من انتهاء حضورها بسبب التصاق بعضها بمواقف السلطة، واستخدام الأخيرة لها في مواقف كثيرة، فضلاً عن انعدام فعاليتها في الساحة الشعبية. ولذلك، تريد تعزيز فرصها الآن لتحقيق أكثر من 10% لها جميعاً، لكن الخشية من الخلافات حول تشكيل قائمة موحّدة بينها دفع بعضها إلى المطالبة بخفض نسبة الحسم إلى 1% بخلاف النسبة السابقة، 2%. أمّا «الديموقراطية»، فتريد توسيع تحالف فصائل المنظّمة هذه المرّة لتحقيق نتائج أفضل من التي حصلت عليها في 2006، عندما تحالفت مع «الشعب» و«فدا» وحصدت 2.7% من الأصوات، وهي الآن تجهد لضمّ «جبهة التحرير» التي حصلت في الانتخابات الماضية على 0.3%، إضافة إلى «العربية الفلسطينية» التي حصلت على 0.4%، و«المبادرة الفلسطينية» (مصطفى البرغوثي وآخرين) التي حصلت على 2.72% .

«المستقلّون» يجدون فرصتهم

رجب المدهون الإثنين 1 شباط 2021

لا يتيح المرسوم الرئاسي الخاصّ بالانتخابات التشريعية، لـ«المستقلّين»، الترشّح بصورة منفردة، ما يدفع عدداً من هؤلاء إلى تشكيل قوائم خاصة بهم، طارحين أنفسهم منافساً وبديلاً من الفصائل، مستغلّين في ذلك تراجع الثقة الشعبية لغالبية التنظيمات. وتستعدّ شخصيات «مستقلّة» في الضفة المحتلة وقطاع غزة لتشكيل قوائم عدّة، فيما يدرس عدد من الفصائل التحالف مع هؤلاء بِمَن فيها «حماس» و«فتح»، لتعزيز المقاعد التي ستحصل عليها في الانتخابات.

ومع ترحيب «تجمّع الشخصيات المستقلّة» بمرسوم الانتخابات، كشفت مصادر في التجمّع أن هناك عدداً من الشخصيات المنضوية تحت لوائه تبحث بجدّية خوض الانتخابات ضمن قائمة خاصة، وسط توقعات بأن تحصل هذه القائمة على «نتائج مرضية مع ارتفاع شعبية عدد منهم ورغبة الشارع في التغيير وإنهاء الانقسام».

وعلمت «الأخبار» أن رئيس الوزراء الأسبق، سلام فياض، يستعدّ لدخول الانتخابات على رأس قائمة من المستقلّين تضمّ شخصيات من غزة والضفة، كما جرى في انتخابات 2006 والتي حصل فيها على مقعدين، لكن شريكته في الانتخابات الماضية، حنان عشراوي، أعلنت أنها لن تخوض هذه الانتخابات، فضلاً عن خلافها معه.

