Hezbollah Condemns the Murder of Political Activist Luqman Slim

Translated by Staff, Media Relations

Hezbollah slammed the murder of the Lebanese political activist Luqman Slim and issued the following statement:

Hezbollah condemns the killing of political activist Luqman Salim. It calls on the competent judicial and security apparatuses to work quickly to expose and punish the perpetrators and combat the criminal activities in more than one area in Lebanon, as well as the political and media exploitation that accompanies them at the expense of internal security and stability.