Israeli aircraft and resistance deterrence الطائرات الإسرائيلية والردع المقاوم

Posted on by martyrashrakat

**English Machine translation Please scroll down for the Arabic original version **

Israeli aircraft and resistance deterrence

After a series of weeks of intensive Israeli army bombing Syria throughout the period after the election of the U.S. president until his entry into the White House, the IOF intensifies the use of its aircraft to violate Lebanese airspace at low altitude.

In the early period, the Israeli occupation forces expressed their willingness to participate in a major military action that would turn the tables in the region if former President Donald Trump decided to impose new facts before the transfer of power to Biden.

After the Trump administration failed to play the military action card aimed at dragging the region into a major confrontation, and as the new president takes is aware that is useless playing cards of power, and the new return to the nuclear deal with Iran is his focal point, based on the constant Israeli illusion that the resistance response would be controlled by the indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran. The tactics of the Zionist entity and its army have changed towards imposing new rules of engagement by consolidating its hegemony over the Lebanese airspace.

The occupation leadership had already fallen into this illusion when, at the beginning of 2015, it launched raids in Quneitra, southern Syria, targeting groups of the resistance. The martyr Jihad Mughniyeh was martyred at the peak of the Iranian negotiation with the 5 + 1 group. The entity’s leadership expected the resistance’s reluctance to respond, and the surprise was a painful response. Today the resistance shows successively that it understands the objectives of the Israeli plan and deals with it with high readiness and efficiency, decisiveness and firmness that does not leave the field of diligence, for within two days the resistance fighters shot down two aircraft of two different types and in two different locations and two different tasks, and the message is clear. Do not raise the pace of tampering, so the pace of your losses will increase.

The statement of the IOF about the intention to continue similar operations at stake after the downing of the high-quality plane yesterday in an area far from the borders, and likewise talking about thinking of responding to the shooting down of the plane, constitutes a test for the occupation army’s ability to withstand the consequences of a dangerous game that the resistance will not tolerate with the dedication of deterrence rules in facing it. Every day a plane, the hands of the resistance fighters were blessed by the true protectors of sovereignty.

In light of Hezbollah’s silence, “Israel” is concerned about its anti-aircraft missiles

Source: Al-Mayadeen Net

After the occupation army announced that Hezbollah launched an anti-aircraft missile at its Drone, there is continued talk in “Israel” about anti-missiles that the resistance is preparing for the next war.

Hezbollah has not yet commented on the announcement by the occupying army that Hezbollah fired an anti-aircraft missile at its drone on Wednesday.

“The audacity of Hizbullah at the present time to fire an anti-aircraft missile against an Israeli army drone aircraft illustrates the risk that Nasrallah is prepared to take,” said Israel’s Channel 13.

“Hizbullah has a series of anti-aircraft missiles that are mainly prepared for the upcoming war, in order to fire them at air force planes and marches,” channel 13 added, adding that “anti-aircraft fire on an Israeli drone aircraft was flying over Lebanon is “very exceptional.”

“This is an unusual incident for the Israeli army, which has not been witnessed for a long time on the northern border, especially in light of the sensitive period that Lebanon has been through, at a time when Hizbullah has repeatedly threatened to try to strike these aircraft,”the website said.

The incident comes as Hizbullah revealed on Monday that it had shot down an Israeli army drone in southern Lebanon, and the occupation also confirmed the statement, noting that there was no fear of leaking the information contained in the drone.

In the context, Channel 12 said, “The missile was launched today towards a Zik drone, which is a large plane, with wings width of 10 meters. To be lethal in the sense that it carries ammunition. “

“Hezbollah wants to arm itself with capabilities that make it difficult for the Israeli air force to operate, and no one has any doubt that this is not something that will stop the air force, we don’t have the luxury of stopping, these drones gather a lot of relevant intelligence, and they are able to stay for long hours as I mentioned, so it is a very important arm,” said Roni Daniel, a military analyst at Channel 12.

“Now they’re shooting and they’re not injured, they’re definitely going to try again and they’re also likely to succeed on one occasion, and I’m not saying that’s not going to happen, but that’s the direction of skirmishes in this arena,” he said.

“The incident is certainly exceptional, which is hezbollah’s firing of a surface-to-air anti-aircraft missile at an Israeli aircraft,” the channel said, noting that “Hezbollah has (SA-8), a relatively sophisticated anti-aircraft missile that can be dangerous for Israeli aircraft.”

“Hezbollah, by shooting at the drone, wants to establish new rules of the game, and say what is allowed and what is forbidden to do in Lebanese airspace, and this must certainly worry Israel,” the channel said.

“There was something similar to today’s operation in southern Lebanon more than a year ago, and at the time Israel also did not respond because of the existence of a balance of mutual deterrence between Israel, Lebanon and Hezbollah, so the assessment is that this time also Israel will choose not to respond against Lebanon,” said Rowey Sharon, a military correspondent for the channel Cannes.

The occupation announces that a march was subjected to a counter-missile over Lebanon by Hezbollah

Ismail Al-Mayadeen: A party that has legitimacy in targeting an Israeli drone

“The targeting of the Israeli march reflects Hezbollah’s audacity and credibility, and it has internal and external legitimacy in targeting an Israeli drone flying over Lebanon,” Said Abbas Ismail, a researcher on Israeli affairs, told Al-Mayadeen.

Ismail added that “experts in Israel are treating Hezbollah as having advanced missile capabilities, and israel’s development of nuclear weapons is not a secret but it has international cover.”

“If Israel loses its air force, it loses its most important power,” said Hassan Lafi, a researcher on Israeli affairs.

Ayman Samir, an expert on international relations, told Al-Mayadeen that “the entry of Israeli aircraft into Lebanese airspace gives legitimacy to bring them down.”

الطائرات الإسرائيلية والردع المقاوم

المصدر

بعد جولة أسابيع متتالية من استخدام مكثف للطائرات الحربية لجيش الاحتلال الأجواء اللبنانية لقصف العمق السوري طيلة فترة ما بعد انتخاب الرئيس الأميركي حتى دخوله إلى البيت الأبيض، انتقل جيش الاحتلال إلى استخدام مكثف لطائراته المسيَّرة بأنواعها المختلفة العادية والمتطوّرة لانتهاك الأجواء اللبنانية على علو منخفض.

في الفترة الأولى كان جيش الاحتلال ينفذ ضمن أعماله العدوانيّة توجيهاً سياسياً بإظهار الجهوزية للشراكة في عمل عسكريّ كبير يقلب الطاولة في المنطقة إذا استطاعت إدارة الرئيس الأميركي السابق دونالد ترامب ترتيب أوراقها لفرضه كخيار هادف لفرض حقائق جديدة تستبق تسلم الرئيس الأميركي المنتخب.

بعدما أخفقت إدارة ترامب في لعب ورقة العمل العسكري الهادف لجر المنطقة الى مواجهة كبرى تجد الإدارة الأميركية الجديدة أنها متورّطة فيها ولا تملك غير المضي في خوضها، وتسلم الرئيس الجديد مهامه وتبلور سياساته الجديدة على قاعدة الاعتراف بلا جدوى اللعب بأوراق القوة والحاجة لتهدئة تنتج تفاهمات وقواعد اشتباك جديدة تشكل العودة إلى الاتفاق النووي مع إيران نقطته المحورية تغيرت تكتيكات كيان الاحتلال وجيشه نحو فرض قواعد اشتباك جديدة يشكل تكريس هيمنتها على الأجواء اللبنانية جوهرها عبر ضخّ حركة مكثفة للمسيرات في الأجواء اللبنانية تفادياً لأي حركة برية تدرك ان الردّ المقاوم عليها سيكون جاهزاً ويحملها مسؤولية التصعيد وفقاً لقواعد الاشتباك المعمول بها، وسعياً الى تحويل نقطة الأجواء الى خاصرة رخوة لم تلحظها قواعد الاشتباك السابقة، ورهاناً على تفادي المقاومة الدخول في ردود تؤدي الى التصعيد انطلاقاً من الوهم الإسرائيلي الدائم بخضوع عمل المقاومة لمقتضيات ما تعتقده قيادة الاحتلال من موجبات التفاوض غير المباشر بين واشنطن وطهران.

سبق ووقعت قيادة الاحتلال في هذا الوهم عندما شنت في مطلع عام 2015 غارات في القنيطرة جنوب سورية واستهدفت مجموعات للمقاومة، استشهد بنتيجتها الشهيد جهاد مغنيّة، في ذروة التفاوض الإيراني مع مجموعة 5+1، وتوقعت قيادة الكيان إحجام المقاومة عن الرد، وكانت المفاجأة برد موجع ونوعي في مزارع شبعا، واليوم تظهر المقاومة بالتتابع أنها تدرك أهداف الخطة الإسرائيلية وتتعامل معها بجهوزية وكفاءة عاليتين وحسم وحزم لا يتركان مجال الاجتهاد، فخلال يومين أسقط المقاومون طائرتين من نوعين مختلفين وفي موقعين مختلفين ومهمتين مختلفتين، والرسالة واضحة، لا ترفعوا وتيرة العبث فترتفع وتيرة خسائركم.

بيان جيش الاحتلال عن العزم على مواصلة العمليات المشابهة على المحكّ بعد إسقاط الطائرة النوعية أمس في منطقة بعيدة عن الحدود، ومثله الحديث عن التفكير بالردّ على إسقاط الطائرة، يشكلان امتحاناً لقدرة جيش الاحتلال على تحمل تبعات لعبة خطرة لن تتهاون المقاومة مع تكريس قواعد الردع في مواجهتها، وكل يوم طائرة، بوركت أيدي المقاومين حماة السيادة الحقيقيين.

في ظلّ صمت حزب الله.. “إسرائيل” قلقة من صواريخه المضادة

المصدر: الميادين نت

بعد إعلان جيش الاحتلال إطلاق حزب الله صاروخاً مضاداً للطائرات على مسيرة له، يتوالى الحديث في “إسرائيل” عن صواريخ مضادة تعدها المقاومة للحرب المقبلة.

لم يعلق حزب الله حتى اللحظة على إعلان جيش الاحتلال إطلاق حزب الله صاروخاً مضاداً للطائرات على مسيرة له اليوم الأربعاء.

“القناة 13” الإسرائيلية بنت على تهديد أمين عام حزب الله السيد حسن نصر الله بإسقاط الطائرات المسيرة الإسرائيلية في المجال الجوي اللبناني، قائلة إن “جرأة حزب الله في التوقيت الحالي بإطلاق صاروخ مضاد للطائرات ضد طائرة مسيرة تابعة للجيش الإسرائيلي توضح المخاطرة التي من المستعد أن يتحملها نصر الله”.

وأضافت “القناة 13” أنه “يوجد لدى حزب الله سلسلة من الصواريخ المضادة للطائرات يعدها بشكل أساسي للحرب المقبلة، من أجل إطلاقها على طائرات سلاح الجو والمسيرات”، معتبرة أن “إطلاق نيران مضادة للطائرات على طائرة مسيرة إسرائيلية كانت تحلق فوق لبنان “إستثنائي جداً”.

موقع “آي 20 نيوز” قال بدوره إن “هذه حادثة غير اعتيادية للجيش الإسرائيلي، إذ لم يشهدها منذ فترة طويلة على الحدود الشمالية،آي خصوصاً في ظل الفترة الحساسة التي بمرّ بها لبنان، في وقت يهدد حزب الله مراراً وتكراراً بمحاولة ضرب تلك الطائرات”.

وتأتي هذه الحادثة في الوقت الذي كشف فيه حزب الله يوم الاثنين أنه أسقط طائرة بدون طيار تابعة للجيش الإسرائيلي في جنوب لبنان، وأكد الاحتلال بدوره التصريح، وأشار إلى أنه لا توجد خشية من تسريب المعلومات التي تحويها المسيرة.

وفي السياق، قالت “القناة 12” إن “الصاروخ أطلق اليوم نحو طائرة مسيرة من نوع (زيك)، وهي طائرة كبيرة، عرض الأجنحة 10 أمتار، وهي طائرة تجمع معلومات استخبارية وقادرة على البقاء في الجو لمدة 20 ساعة وأكثر ولديها كاميراتها، وهي قادرة على أن تكون فتاكة بمعنى أنها تحمل ذخائر”.

واعتبر روني دانييل، محلل عسكري في “القناة 12” أن “حزب الله يريد التسلح بقدرات تصعب عمل سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي، ولا أحد لديه شك بأن هذا ليس أمر سيوقف عمل سلاح الجو، ليس لدينا رفاهية التوقف، هذه المسيرات تجمع الكثير من المعلومات الاستخبارية ذات الصلة، وهي قادرة على البقاء لساعات طويلة كما ذكرت، لذلك هي ذراع هامة جداً”.

وأضاف: “الآن أطلقوا النار ولم يصيبوا، سوف يحاولون بالتأكيد مرة أخرى ويحتمل أيضاً أن ينجحوا في إحدى المرات، وأنا لا أقول أن هذا لن يحدث، لكن هذا هو توجه المناوشات في هذه الساحة”.

من جهتها، قالت “القناة كان”، إن “الحادثة بالتأكيد استثنائية، وتتمثل بإطلاق حزب الله لصاروخ أرض جو مضاد للطائرات على طائرة إسرائيلية مسيرة”، مشيرة إلى أن “حزب الله لديه (SA-8) وهو صاروخ مضاد للطائرات متطور نسبياً ويمكن أن يكون خطير للطائرات الإسرائيلية”.

واعتبرت القناة الإسرائيلية أن “حزب الله عبر إطلاق النار على الطائرة المسيرة يريد وضع قواعد لعبة جديدة، ويقول ما هو مسموح وما هو ممنوع فعله في الأجواء اللبنانية وهذا بالتأكيد يجب أن يقلق إسرائيل”.

وأشار روعي شارون، مراسل عسكري في القناة “كان”، إلى أنه “حصل أمر مشابه لعملية اليوم في جنوب لبنان منذ أكثر من سنة، وفي حينها “إسرائيل” أيضاً لم تردّ بسبب وجود ميزان ردع متبادل بين “إسرائيل” ولبنان وحزب الله، ولذلك فإن التقدير هو أنه أيضاً هذه المرة “إسرائيل” ستختار عدم الرد ضد لبنان”.

اسماعيل للميادين: حزب يملك مشروعية في استهداف مسيرة إسرائيلية

في هذا السياق، قال الباحث في الشؤون الاسرائيلية عباس اسماعيل للميادين إن “استهداف المسيرة الإسرائيلية يعكس جرأة لدى حزب الله ومصداقية، وهو يملك مشروعية داخلية وخارجية في استهداف مسيرة إسرائيلية تحلق فوق لبنان”، معتبراً أن “تل أبيب تنظر لقرار الرد بحد ذاته وليس للنتيجة إذا تم إسقاط المسيرة أم لا”.

وأضاف إسماعيل أن “الخبراء في “إسرائيل” يتعاملون مع حزب الله على أنه يمتلك قدرات صاروخية متطورة، وتطوير “إسرائيل” للسلاح النووي ليس سراً ولكنها تملك غطاء دولياً”.

بدوره، اعتبر الباحث في الشؤون الإسرائيلية حسن لافي للميادين أنه “إذا فقدت “إسرائيل” قوة سلاح الجو فإنها تفقد أهم قوة لديها”.

في حين قال الخبير في العلاقات الدولية أيمن سمير للميادين إن “دخول الطائرات الاسرائيلية الأجواء اللبنانية يعطي مشروعية لإسقاطها”.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: Balance of deterrence, Hezbollah anti-aircraft missiles, Hezbollah Versus IOF, Israeli Aggression, Lebanon’s sovereignty |