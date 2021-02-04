“Politicized Science”: Combatting Vaccine Tyranny

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Stephen Lendman

Global Research, February 03, 2021

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFD) are in the vanguard of supporting medicine the way it should be practiced over politicized science.

At a time when Big Government in cahoots with Big Pharma and Big Media are hellbent for mass-vaxxing everyone everywhere with hazardous to health covid vaccines, AFD is actively involved in combatting their diabolical scheme with scientific truth-telling.

It provides “honest healthcare solutions” at a time of state-sponsored mass deception.

AFD: “The doctor-patient relationship is being threatened” today, notably in the West.

“(Q)uality patient care is under fire like never before.” “Powerful interests are undermining the effective practice of medicine with politicized science and biased information.” “Now more than ever, patients need access to independent, evidence-based information to make the best decisions for their healthcare.” “Doctors must have the independence to care for their patients without interference from government, media and the medical establishment.”

AFD and likeminded medical professionals are on the frontlines of practicing medicine as it should be.

They reject politicized (voodoo) economic agendas “at the expense of science and quality healthcare solutions” — prioritizing the following:

Providing science-based facts about seasonal flu-renamed covid.

“Protecting physician independence from government overreach.”

Combatting “covid” with “science-based” practices that don’t compromise constitutional rights.

“Fighting medical cancel culture and media censorship.”

“Advancing healthcare policies that protect the physician-patient relationship.”

Treating “covid” with safe, effective, low-cost drugs known to work when used as directed.

Avoiding experimental, inadequately tested, hazardous to health “covid” vaccines that don’t protect and risk enormous harm.

Everyone is entitled to accurate information on how best to protect and preserve their health and well-being.

Government in cahoots with Pharma and establishment media long ago lost credibility.

Their enemies of ordinary people, exploiting them to benefit privileged interests at their expense.

AFD reject shutdowns, quarantines, and other practices not backed by scientific evidence.

They’re committed to maintain the sanctity of doctor-patient relationships — to benefit health by safe and effective practices that work and do no harm.

Emergency care physician Simone Gold MD founded AFD.

She was fired after appearing with other truth-telling physicians who explain what works in treating seasonal flu-renamed covid and what to avoid — namely toxic vaccines.

Last August, she tweeted the following:

“I was defamed by the media, censored by social media companies, terminated from employment, and viciously attacked, all for advocating for the right of physicians to prescribe what they believe is best for their patients.”

When used as directed, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) combined with either azithromycin or doxycycline and zinc are highly effective in treating and curing “covid” — what government and Pharma in cahoots with establishment media want suppressed.

Doctors using this protocol — or ivermectin — understand their effectiveness and recommend them.

Dr. Stella Immanuel treated hundreds of “covid” infected patients with the above protocol, earlier saying:

“Any study that says hydroxychloroquine doesn’t work is fake science.” “…I want them to show me how it doesn’t work.” “How is it going to work for 350 patients for me, and they are all alive, and then somebody says it doesn’t work?” “These so-called (establishment media promoted) studies (are) fake science.”

She, Gold, and AFD members debunked what they called a “massive disinformation campaign” against safe and effective HCQ in favor of hazardous to human health mass-vaxxing.

Immanuel had 100% success in treating 350 “covid” patients with the HCQ protocol.

She slammed politicians (and media) for trying to prevent doctors from being doctors, free to treat patients with medications known to work.

After going viral, truth-telling AFD video information was suppressed by You Tube, Facebook, Twitter and Google — to support hazardous to health mass-vaxxing.

AFD stressed the following:

People should never be pressured to comply with taking an experimental vaccine.

“This is becoming a very real danger.” “The coercion can be implemented by government legislation or through policy directives by large private and public corporations, including airlines, employers, schools, and other institutions.” “This type of assault on your medical privacy is invasive, aggressive, and unethical.”

The group supports a Vaccine Bill of Rights (VBOR), urging its adoption by all 50 US states.

It prohibits mandatory vaxxing for covid, vaccine passports, digital IDs, and other practices that compromise health, well-being, and fundamental rights of everyone.

Its principles state the following:

“No persons will be mandated, coerced, forced or pressured to take a COVID-19 vaccine.” “No physician or nurse shall be asked by their employer to promote a COVID-19 vaccine.” “All persons reserve the right, at all times, to determine what is in their own best medical interest without threat to their livelihood or freedom of movement.” “All persons must be given access to independent information to help them determine what is in their own best medical interest, including the risk of death based upon age/condition from contracting COVID-19 naturally.” “This information must include information from sources that are independent of a conflict of interest such as a government, political or commercial entity.” “Such information can be included but cannot be the sole source of information.” “The elderly are additionally entitled to a knowledgeable, independent advocate with medical training to help them determine their own medical interest.” “Private businesses operating within the jurisdiction have no legal authority to require or mandate or coerce medication or experimental medication for any persons.”

The survival rate for seasonal flu-renamed covid is “99.7.”

The vast majority of individuals succumbing to the illness are elderly with weakened immune systems.

There’s no science-based justification for anyone anywhere to be vaxxed for “covid” when the HCQ protocol or ivermectin work safely and effectively in treating the illness.

Heavily promoted vaccines DO NOT protect and risk serious harm to health that for some is deadly.

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

VISIT MY WEBSITE: stephenlendman.org (Home – Stephen Lendman). Contact at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net.

