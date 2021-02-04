Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine 28 January – 03 February 2021

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine

28 January – 03 February 2021

Palestinian killed at “Gush Etzion” junction in alleged stab attack

IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem: 13 Palestinians wounded, including two children

Four IOF shootings reported at agricultural lands, and once at fishing boats eastern and western Gaza Strip

In 123 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 137 civilians arrested, including 22 children

51 homes and facilities demolished, displacing dozens of Palestinians in northern Jordan valleys

1 commercial facility demolished, as well as 3 houses (one self-demolished) in occupied East Jerusalem; another house was demolished in Hebron; and 51 street vendor carts and stands removed in Jenin

Supreme Court of Israel ratifies house demolition of Palestinian imprisoned by Israel

Settler-attacks: attacks on civilians in Qalqilya and 8 car windows smashed

IOF established 76 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 8 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians that are mostly conducted after midnight and in the early morning hours.

This week witnessed a continued escalation in IOF demolitions particularly in the northern Jordan valleys, which witnessed 3 razing operations that displaced more than 20 families. IOF also dismantled and destroyed dozens of street vendor carts and stands near Jalamah checkpoint and the Annexation Wall in Jenin, depriving dozens of Palestinians of their livelihoods.

This week, PCHR documented 237 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

IOF killed Mohammed Hussain Mohammed Amr (36), from Hebron, on 31 January 2021, in an alleged stab attack on the “Gush Etzion” junction, southern Bethlehem. PCHR investigations indicate that IOF could have resorted to a less lethal force to control Amr. Also this week, IOF shot and injured 13 civilians, including two children, in excessive use of force against civilians in the West Bank: 8 shot and wounded, including one child, in IOF attack on Kafr Qaddum – Qalqilya weekly protest; 3, including a child, were shot near the Annexation Wall in Tulkarm and Jenin; and 2 others were shot and wounded in Kafr Malik, Ramallah.

In the Gaza Strip, four IOF shootings were reported on agricultural lands eastern Gaza Strip, and once at fishing boats off Gaza’s northern shore.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 123 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 137 Palestinians were arrested, including 22 children.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 15 incidents:

Northern Jordan valleys: 8 barracks demolished ( 5 used for cattle, and 3 for residence); 28 homes and facilities demolished in Hemsa al-Foqa, displacing 85 Palestinians including 45 children. Also, 15 tents, used for residential purposes and for cattle, were demolished along with other properties of9 Palestinian families in Kherbet Hemsa al-Bikai’a.

East Jerusalem: tin-plated residence home demolished in as-Sawahira; house self-demolished in Jabel Mukaber; commercial facility self-demolished in Ras al-Amud; another under-construction house was demolished in Anata.

Hebron: agricultural room self-demolished; 3 cease-construction notices served to 3 houses, and an under-construction house was demolished

Jenin: 40 street carts removed near Jalamah checkpoint; 11 other street vendor stands were removed near the Annexation Wall.

Nablus: notice served to remove fence surrounding a land in Sebastia.

Settler-attacks: PCHR fieldworkers reported and documented 3 settler-violence incidents that included assaults on civilians in Qalqilya and breaking the windows of 8 vehicles in Salfit.

Collective Punishment:

Within the Israeli collective punishment policy practiced against Palestinians and the families of those accused of carrying out actions against IOF or settlers, the Supreme Court of Israel ratified on 03 February 2021 the decision to demolish Mohammed Kabha’s home in Tura, Jenin. Kabha is imprisoned by Israel.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At approximately 01:30 on Thursday, 28 January 2021, IOF moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. Meanwhile, a group of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at IOF, who responded with teargas canisters to disperse them. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 03:00, IOF accompanied with Israeli intelligence officers moved into Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Marwan Muneer Dari’s (47) house after blowing up their doors, beat his family members and electrocuted them with stun guns. IOF also arrested Marwan’s sons Mohanad (13) and Majd (19), taking them to Moscovia Detention Centre in west Jerusalem. Marwan said that at least 10 soldiers attacked his sons, electrocuted them with stun guns, pushed them to the ground, handcuffed them, prevented them from wearing clothes or shoes, blindfolded them, and took them in the cold weather to an unknown destination. Marwan added that when he attempted to help one of his sons, Israeli soldiers beat him with gun butts, fracturing his bottom teeth.

At approximately 04:40, IOF moved into Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah. In the meantime, a group of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at IOF, who responded with teargas canisters, sound bombs, live and rubber bullets to disperse them. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot. IOF also raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested 3 civilians, including 2 children. The arrestees were identified as Mohammed Raed Masarwa (16), Mahmoud Mohammed al-Ghaleeth (17) and Mohammed Ahmed Sharaka (29).

At approximately 12:00, IOF stationed near the annexation wall on Zeita village’s lands, north of Tulkarm, opened fire at Palestinian workers who attempted to enter Israel for working. As a result, a 25-year-old male, from Zeita village, north of Tulkarm, was shot with a live bullet in his lower limbs.

At approximately 15:00, IOF stationed along the border fence with Israel, east of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, opened sporadic fire at border areas, causing fear among Palestinian farmers. No causalities or material damage were reported.

At approximately 12:30 on Friday, 29 January 2021, IOF stationed at the northern entrance to Kafr Qaddum village, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a peaceful protest organized by dozens of Palestinian young men. IOF chased Palestinian young men gathered in the area, clashed with them, and fired sponge bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, 8 civilians, including a child were shot with sponge bullets in their limbs; a child was shot in his head; a civilian was shot in his abdomen; and another civilian was shot in his waist.

On Sunday, 31 January 2021, IOF killed a Palestinian civilian, claiming that he attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at “Gush Etzion” junction, south of Bethlehem. According to PCHR’s investigations, IOF could have used less lethal force. PCHR’s fieldworker stated that at approximately 06:00, an Israeli soldier stationed behind a sand berm near “Gush Etzion” intersection, south of Bethlehem, opened fire (5 m distance) at a Palestinian male, who was walking on the street and suddenly ran towards the soldier. The Palestinian male was wounded. He then fell on the ground and bled to death. IOF detained his corpse and took it to an unknown destination. IOF declared later that the Palestinian male attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at “Gush Etzion” intersection against Israeli soldiers, who could have neutralized him immediately. Israeli authorities published a video clarifying the incident, and the video showed the Palestinian male while he was walking on the sidewalk and suddenly running towards a soldier stationed behind a sand berm. During which, the Palestinian male was trying to pull out a sharp tool, which later turned out to be a small knife attached to a stick. The soldier, who was 5 meters away from the Palestinian male, opened fire at him and directly hit him, killing him immediately. It should be noted that the Palestinian male did not pose threat to the life of the soldier, who could have used less lethal force or could have arrested him. It was later found that the victim is Mohammed Hussain ‘Amro (36), married with 3 children from Wad al-Jeef area, east of Halhul city, north of Hebron. ‘Amro was working in the cleaning services of Halhul municipal. At approximately 23:00, IOF summoned the victim’s brother Suliman to Halhul city northern intersection, told him about what happened and interrogated him before releasing him. It should be noted that on 05 January 2021, and in similar circumstances, IOF killed ‘Ahed ‘Abed al-Rahman Quqas Ikhlayil (25), from Hebron, in the same area, claiming that he attempted to carry out a stabbing attack. “Gush Etzion” complex is comprised of 20 settlements and random settlement outposts, and the intersection there is fortified and full of advanced surveillance cameras and guards.

At approximately 14:05, IOF stationed in military site no. 16, north of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, opened sporadic fire at Palestinian shepherds who approached the border fence, causing fear among them and forcing them to flee. No causalities or material damage were reported.

At approximately 07:23 on Monday, 01 February 2021, IOF stationed near the annexation wall, near Barta’a checkpoint, southwest of Jenin, opened fire at Palestinian workers who attempted to enter Israel through openings in the wall. As a result, 2 workers were shot and injured with live bullets in their lower limbs. At approximately 17:33, IOF stationed in the same area re-opened fire at Palestinian workers, wounding 2 of them, including a 15-year-old child, with live bullets in their lower limbs. The wounded were taken to Dr. Khalil Suliman Hospital in Jenin for treatment.

At approximately 19:30, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and stationed in al-Hedra neighborhood. IOF established military checkpoints at the neighborhood entrances, searched Palestinian civilians and checked their IDs. During which, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones, Molotov Cocktails and fireworks at IOF and their vehicles. IOF immediately attacked the protestors, chased them in the neighborhood streets and fired rubber bullets and heavy teargas canisters at them. As a result, dozens of protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation. IOF also arrested 3 civilians after severely beating them and electrocuting them with stun guns. The arrestees were: ‘Ali Sameer Abu Ghannam (22), Mostafa Mohammed Abu al-Hawa (28) and Mo’taz Khaled Abu al-Hawa (19).

At approximately 03:00 on Tuesday, 02 February 2021, IOF moved into Kafr Malik village, northeast of Ramallah. In the meantime, a group of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at IOF, who responded with teargas canisters, sound bombs, rubber and live bullets to disperse them. As a result, two civilians sustained wounds; a 22-year-old male was shot with a rubber bullet in his foot; and a 19-year-old male was shot with a rubber bullet in his thigh. Both of them received treatment on the spot. Also, many civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation. IOF raided and searched several houses and arrested Fadi Ahmed Shokat ‘Imrah (23). They also handed Yaseen Ahmed B’irat’s family a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service (Shabak) in “Ofer” prison, west of Ramallah.

At approximately 07:30 on Tuesday, 02 February 2021, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Deir al-Balah city and Maghazi refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:15 on Wednesday, 03 February 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, and off al-Sudaniyia Shore, west of Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3-6 nautical miles, opened heavy fire around them and pumped water at them, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:00, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of al-Shoka village, east of Rafah, fired teargas canisters at Palestinian farmers. As a result, many farmers suffocated to due teargas inhalation, and were forced to leave.

Incursions and arrests:

Thursday, 28 January 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Hizma, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) civilians; Mohammed Hussain al-Khateeb (19), Ali Yasser Kan’an (24), Waleed Salem al-Khateeb (20), and Mohammed Hamza Mobarak (23).

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Eizariya village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Islam Bassam Odwan’s (22) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Araqa village, west of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) children; Ahmed Nidal Yehya (15), Abdul Rahman Abdullah Salah (15), and Ibrahim Ammar Salama (15).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Halhul, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Yaser Ahmed Zama’ra’s (26) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Karf Aqab, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Izz al-Dein Atef Mutair (24) and Rajab Maher Mutair (26) and arrested them.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Omar Zaki Khwais’s (18) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:10, IOF moved into Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, southwest of Jericho. They raided and searched Mohammed al-Mimi’s (23) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services at Beit El DCO checkpoint, in the southern entrance of Jericho.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Abu Dis village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mahmoud Dawoud Afana’s (59) house and arrested him along with his son, Mo’tasem (27). IOF took them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Kafr Ni’ma village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and handed Alaa’ Baker Naser (18) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Ofer” detention, west of Ramallah. Meanwhile, IOF arrested (4) civilians; Mohammed Sameer Abu ‘Adi (23), his brother Ahmed (29), Mohammed Sa’di Naser (22), and Mohammed Suliman Abu ‘Adi (23).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Kafr Thulth, east of Qalqilya, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Arkan Yousef Abu Safiya (23).

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Azzun, east of Qalqilya. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians including a child; Yehya Wael Shbeita (26), Mohammed Emad Shbeita (18), and Waleed Isma’el Redwan (15).

At approximately 03:45, IOF moved into al-Yamun village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Omar Kamel al-Ja’bari (32).

At approximately 03:55, IOF moved into Qabatiya, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Omar Zakarna (24).

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into al-Dheisha refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Yousef Hisham Arafa’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 09:00, IOF arrested Alaa Baker Naser (18), from Kafr Ni’ma, west of Ramallah, while referring to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Ofer” detention, west of Ramallah.

At approximately 10:00, IOF moved into the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed Ayyoub Abu Hadwan’s (17) house and arrested him.

At approximately 15:00, IOF stationed at Beit Furik military checkpoint, northeast of Nablus, arrested Anas Basel Abu al-Reesh (23), from Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, and took him to an unknown destination. After four hours and half, IOF arrested (3) children from the abovementioned camp. The arrestees are: Omar Emran Hashash (16), Ameer Naser Hashash (17), and Hamadallah Ahmed Hashash (16).

At approximately 17:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Marwan Obaid (21) and Ali Sufian Obaid (19), while present near the western entrance of al-Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF took them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 23:00, IOF moved into al-Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Mohammed Ma’moun Muhaisen (17), Hasan Belal Mahmoud (18), and Mahmoud Sa’di al-Rajabi (25).

IOF carried out (8) incursions in Atuf village southeast of Tubas; Beita, Qusra, Asira al-Shamaliya, and Sebastia in Nablus governorate; Dhahiriya, Beit Ummar, and al-Shuyukh in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 29 January 2021:

At approximately 06:00, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of then occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Yazan Emran Obaid’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 13:00, IOF arrested Ahmed Ayesh Obaid (23), while present near the western entrance of al-Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF took him to one of the investigation centers in the city.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Samu and Dura in Hebron governorate; Tulkarm; Qarawat Bani Hassan, west of Salfit; Saffarin and Beit Lid, south of Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 30 January 2021:

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Obaidat neighborhood in Jabal al-Mukaber neighborhood, southeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mohammed Mousa Obaidat (20) and Maher As’ad Obaidat (19) and arrested them.

At approximately 07:30, IOF moved into Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Mo’taz Kamal Fahmawi (26), Mohammed Fayez Nasra (25), and Mosallam Sa’eed Masarwa (23).

At approximately 14:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Dawood Mahmoud Abu al-Hawa’s (19) house and arrested him. It should be noted that Abu al-Hawa spent several days in the Israeli prisons, and he was released 6-days ago.

IOF carried out (10) incursions in Qabatiya and Misilyah; Ya’bad, Arraba and Kafr Ra’i in Jenin governorate; Hebron and Surif in Hebron governorate; Jayyous, Azzun, and Sir in Qalqilya. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 31 January 2021:

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (2) civilians; Khaled Saleh Hashash (21) and Mohammed Kayed Hashash (19).

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Qabatiya, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Ahmed Ali Zakarna (19), Bashar Mahmoud Abu al-Rab (20), and Mohammed Ali Abu al-Rab (19).

At approximately 08:00, IOF arrested Basel Dawood Abu Sbeih (22), from Hebron, after stopping him at a temporary military checkpoint established on the southern entrance of Hebron.

At approximately 09:00, IOF moved into al-Hara al-Wusta area (central quarter) in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Marwan Othman al-Ghoul’s (47) house, the chairman of Silwan football club, and confiscated several documents and files. Meanwhile, IOF headed to the club, they raided and searched it and then they took al-Ghoul to Moscovia Detention Centre.

At approximately 10:00, IOF moved into al-Thawri neighborhood, south of the occupied East Jerusalem, and threatened to break the doors if they did not open. They raided and searched the school, the classes, and the club next to the school.

Eng. Ahmed al-Safadi, the former principal of Silwan School, said that while he was with the engineering crew of the Ministry of Education in the school yards making surveys for the school walls and yards, they were surprised to see large numbers of Israeli soldiers storming the school. Al-Safadi clarified, after IOF stormed the school, they called the school principal, Suha Shwaiky, and head of the sport club close to the school, to open all the classes and rooms in order to search them. He added that IOF only found books and stationery and withdrew from the school and no confiscates were reported.

Monday, 01 February 2021:

At approximately 00:45, IOF moved into al-Nabi Elias village, east of Qalqilya. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Omar Khaled Jaber (25), a soldier in the Palestinian Security Forces.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Ahmed Abu Shanab (25).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Lo’ay Monjed Qazzaz’s (27) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched Abdul Baset Abu Alya’s (48) house and arrested his sons; Abdul Rahman (22) and Watan (19).

At approximately 04:30, IOF moved into Hebron, and stationed at Ein Sara street. They raided and searched Abdul Haleem al-Oweiwi’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 11:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Isma’el Dawood Abu al-Hawa (15) and Ra’ed Hazem al-Sayyad (16) and arrested them.

At approximately 21:15, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint on the entrance of Jit village, east of Qalqilya, and arrested Mohammed Jawad Qafini (22), from Tulkarm.

At approximately 22:30, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint on the entrance of Azzun village, east of Qalqilya, and arrested Yehya Ali Odwan (22), from the village.

IOF carried out (8) incursions in Jalamah, Beit Qad, Arranah, Faqqua, Yamun, and Jaba’ villages in Jenin governorate; Far’un village and Nour Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 02 February 2021:

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Isma’el Ahmed al-Awawda’s (55) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and stationed in the center of the camp. They raided and searched (4) houses and arrested (4) civilians, two of them were children. The arrestees are: Bashar Yaser Hassan (15), Nimir Hasan Jawabra (16), Jamal Nawwaf Jawabra (18), and Ahmed Ra’fat al-Badawi (20).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Taffuh, west of Hebron, and stationed in the west of the village. They raided and searched three houses and arrested (3) civilians; Ghassan Mohammed Irzeiqat (32), Waleed Mahmoud Irzeiqat (28), and Yousef Abdul Kareem Irzeiqat (29).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Qatanna village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ashraf Ibrahim Shamasna’s (37) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Barta’a village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (9) civilians; Mo’nes Marwan Qabha (27), Baker Nafe’ Qabha (26), Ma’moun As’ad Qabha (27), Ahmed Mahmoud Qabha (28), Orwa Abdul Qader Jad (28), Suhail Nasif Jad (25), Mohammed Jad Jad (32), and his brothers Haitham (35) and Anan (26).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Tura village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched Riyad Ayyoub Qabha’s (26) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Kifl Haris village, north of Salfit. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Abdul Salam al-As’ad (16).

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Tammun, southeast of Tubas. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Monawar Mohammed Bsharat (47), along with his son, Fahed (23).

At approximately 03:50, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Ramallah, and stationed in several neighborhoods in the city. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Wissam Saqer Hanaisha (28), and Atta Khattab (30).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Beitunia, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Naseem Sami Owda (26), and Diaa’ Mahmoud al-Faroukh (26).

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Ahmed Riyad Hashash (24), Ahmed Naser Hashash (20), and Saleh Mohammed Abu Asab (38).

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into Jenin, and stationed in al-Hadaf area and Burqin valley near Jenin refugee camp. They raided and searched Ahmed I’temad Qasrawi’s (26) house and arrested him.

At approximately 07:00, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Yaser al-Jayyar’s (15) house and arrested him.

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested Nathir Mohammed Nassar (23), after referring to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem, after summonsing him via a phone call.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Yassin Ahmed Ba’irat (22), from Kafr Malik village, northeast of Ramallah. While referring to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Ofer” detention, west of Ramallah.

At approximately 15:00, IOF moved into Obeid neighborhood in al-Isawiya village, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They stormed and searched a fish store and arrested Saif Ramadan Obaid (25).

At approximately 21:15, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint on the main street between Nablus and Qalqilya. They arrested Mohammed Qaher Abu Haniya (22), Bara’ Qaher Abu Haniya (25), and Mahmoud Khaldoun Redwan (26), from Azzun village, east of Qalqilya.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Ya’bad and Burqin in Jenin; Shuqba and Budrus in Ramallah governorate. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 03 February 2021:

At approximately 00:30, IOF moved into Nablus, and stationed in the eastern side of the city, in “Joseph Tomb” area to secure the entry of dozens of settlers to the Tomb. The settlers prayed then IOF secured their withdrawal.

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Kafr al-Dik village, west of Salfit. They raided and searched several houses and arrested the lawyer Hussam Abdul Hakim al-Dik (34).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Eizariya, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Ibrahim Hafez al-Warni (16), Abdullah Mohammed Ma’touq (19), and Salam Salah (22).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Qabatiya, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Qasem Saba’na (27).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Shwiaka, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Ayman Khaled Obaid (23), Wassim Maher As’ad (20), and Yousef Mohammed Muhanna (24).

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses and arrested two civilians: Ibrahim Mostafa Abu Awad (21), and Mohammed Bassam Ghatasha (22).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Hizmah, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (5) civilians, including a child. The arrestees are: Hamad Ali al-Khateeb (34), Owda Ahmed Askar (25), Bashar Askar al-Khateeb (25), Qusai Hamed al-Khateeb (19) and his brother, Fadi (16).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses and arrested Ibrahim Hussain Abu Ayyash (20), and Izzat Ahmed Awad (25).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Sebastia, northwest of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) civilians; the twins Naser and Nasr Ahmed al-Sha’er (19), Malik Medhat Kayed (22), and Assem Abdul Majeed Dababsa (20).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Asira al-Shamaliya, north of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Azzam Emad Jawabra (23).

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Teqoa, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (5) civilians including two children. The arrestees are: Ahmed Suliman Abu Mfarreh (17), Bashar Hatem Sabbah (16), Ahmed Owdallah al-‘Ammour (29), Oday Mohammed al-‘Ammour (22) and Awadallah Adel al-‘Ammour (19).

At approximately 11:30, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint on the entrance of Jericho. They arrested Samer Mohammed Abu Murad (19) from Jenin refugee camp and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 15:00, IOF moved into al-Thawri neighborhood, south of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several stores and arrested Ehab Zakariya Nasr al-Dein (42), and Rabea’ Nidal Ghaith (32).

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Yatta, Sa’ir, and al-Aroub refugee camp, in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

At approximately 09:00 on Thursday, 28 January 2021, the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished an agricultural room in Khelet al-Nahel area in Wadi Rahhal village, south of Bethlehem, allegedly for unlicensed construction.

Rami Abu ‘Ahour, Head of Wadi Rahhal village council, said that IOF moved into Khelet al-Nahlah area and demolished a 20-sqm agricultural room belonging to Na’im Mohammed Mustafa Radi and levelled areas of Palestinian agricultural land. They uprooted dozens of olive trees and beat up Mousa Mohammed Herzallah, causing him bruises.

Around the same time, IOF backed up by military vehicles and accompanied with an Israeli Administration vehicle and crane moved into al-Wad al-Ahmar area, north of Fasayil village in the Northern Jordan Valley, north of Jericho. IOF deployed in the area and surrounded it. They brought workers from Israeli private companies to dismantle 8 barracks; 5 were used for grazing sheep and 3 were residential. Those barracks belong to Ibrahim Soliman Abu ‘Arouj (48) and his son Ra’fat (27) and were demolished without a prior warning allegedly for building in Area C.

At approximately 12:00, IOF backed by 2 military vehicles and accompanied with an Israeli Administration vehicle and a truck moved into Um al-Rayan area in as-Sawahira village, east of occupied Eat Jerusalem. The Civil Administration officers dismantled a tinplated dwelling built on area of 60 Sqms and a barrack for grazing sheep belonging to Isma’il Saray’ah and confiscated them allegedly for unlicensed construction.

On Saturday morning, 31 January 2021, Mazen ‘Abdel Fattah ‘Awawdah, from Deir Sammit village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron, self-demolished an agircutotural room built of bricks and tinplate on an area of 15 Sqms in his land near the annexation wall 4 months ago in western Deir Sammit. The demolition came after ‘Awawdah received a military notice to demolish the room within 72 hours, during which he could not file any challenge before the competent authorities in the Israeli Administration.

His son, Mousa (30), said to PCHR’s fieldworker that: “we carried out the demolition fearing that the military bulldozers would enter and damage our land as well as cutting olive trees. Moreover, the demolition decision did not give us the enough time to challenge it.”

At approximately 10:00 on Sunday, 01 February 2021, IOF backed by a military vehicle and accompanied with an Israeli Administration vehicle moved into Khelet al-Fara near Umm el Amad village, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The soldiers deployed in the area while the Israeli Administration officer handed Fawzi Hammad Khalil Abu Tabikh 3 notices to stop construction works in 3 dwellings that shelter his family of 15 members: his 3 wives and children. The notices were allegedly for unlicensed construction in Area C, noting that IOF previously handed Abu Tabikh notices to stop work when he started constructing those dwellings back in 18 July 2018.

On Monday morning, 01 February 2021, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out a large-scale demolition operation against civilian properties in Hemsa al-Foqa area in the northern Jordan valleys, eastern Tubas. Twenty-eight homes and facilities were demolished, displacing 85 Palestinians, including 45 children in the operation. These demolitions are part of an accelerated campaign by IOF to demolish and destroy Palestinians’ homes and properties in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, under the Israeli annexation and settlement-expansion schemes in what can only be considered an act of ethnic cleansing against the indigenous Palestinian population.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 08:45 on Monday, IOF accompanied by Israeli Civil Administration SUVs and construction vehicles, moved into Kherbet Hemsa al-Foqa in the northern Jordan valleys, eastern Tubas. Immediately, workers accompanying IOF proceeded to demolish and dismantle civilian homes and sheep barns, loaded them onto their trucks and confiscated their contents. The demolition included 14 residential tents, 7 tents and 5 barracks for cattle; the destroyed structures belonged to 11 families (85 civilians, including 45 children) who were rendered homeless. IOF told the affected area’s residents to accompany them to be transferred to Ein Shibley area, west of Al-Hamra checkpoint in the central Jordan valleys; however, they refused to leave the area. IOF threatened the residents that they would return the following day and expel them from Hemsa al-Foqa. It should be noted that on 03 November 2020, IOF conducted a wide-scale demolition campaign in the same area that included the demolition of 70 homes and facilities and displacing 60 Palestinians (mostly children).

At approximately 09:00 on Tuesday, 02 February 2021, IOF accompanied with a truck-mounted crane moved through al-Jalama village entrance on Jenin- Nazareth Street near al-Jamalah Checkpoint, north of Jenin. IOF removed 40 stalls for selling vegetables, fruits and food supplies near al-Jalamah checkpoint after confiscating all the contents, including the vegetables, fruits, strollers and tin plates, under the pretext of being located near the checkpoint. Some owners of the stalls were identified as Mohammed, Rayeq, Mahmoud and Fayez Sha’aban; Ahmed Zidat, Walid Abu Zahow; Mazen NAssar; Ahmed Abu Hannanah; Mohammed Abu Shahlah; Mohammed Abu Jomhour; Mohammed al-‘Ejawi; Mohammed Jerar; Ma’an Qasrawi; Papers al-Sa’di and Monjeh Jaramnah. The owners’ losses were estimated at more than ILS30,000.

At approximately 12:00, IOF accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration SUV moved into the archeological site near al-‘Aaj Palace in western Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus. The Civil Administration officer stuck a notice to remove the fence surrounding the 3.5-dunum land owned by Mustafa Yousef Sokar from the village under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C.

In the evening, Mo’ataz Ahmed Khalil self-demolished his house in al-Shayyah area in Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, pursuant to the Israeli Municipality’s decision allegedly for unlicensed construction.

The houseowner, Moa’taz Khalil, said that he built his house 10 years ago where he lived with his wife and 2 kids, Norsin and Wadi’a. Khalil added that the Israeli Municipality has been haunting him since he moved to his house. Over the last years, the Israeli court held 9 hearings for the house and fined him with 24,000 shekels. Khalil said that the Israeli court asked his lawyer in the last hearing to pay 35,000 shekels as a guarantee until the next hearing on 17 February or he demolishes the house within a month. The lawyer informed the court that he cannot afford it as he has been unemployed since last March due to coronavirus pandemic. Khalil added that an Israeli officer arrived at the house and threatened him if he did not demolish his house, he will be forced to pay 50,000 shekels as well as the demolition costs for the Israeli Municipality officers. As a result, he had to self-demolish his house with his brothers’ help so that he spares himself the high demolition costs, which he cannot afford. Khalil also said that his 50Sqm house is comprised of 2 rooms and a bathroom in addition to an old room built on an area of 20 Sqms. Khalil pointed out that building his house cost him 200,000 shekels and he had to pay tens of thousands of shekels as lawyer’s fees over the last years.

On the same evening, Ihsan Abu al-So’oud self-demolished his commercial facility in Ras al-‘Amoud, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, pursuant to the Israeli Municipality’s decision allegedly for unlicensed construction. The facility’s owner said that he had owned an automobile repair shop in Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood for 17 years on an area of 120 Sqms. Abu al-So’oud added that when renewed the shop 7 years ago, the Israeli municipality chased him and imposed construction fines of more than 70,000 shekels and he still pays for it. Abu al-So’oud also said that the court held several hearings for the shop, and in the last one, it issued a final decision to demolish it and gave him 21 days to carry out the demolition. As a result, he had to implement the demolition decision by himself although the shop was the only source of living for him and his sons who work with him.

At approximately 06:45 on Wednesday, 03 February 2021, IOF accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration SUVs and workers in Israeli private companies and backed by 2 bulldozers and 3 truck mounted cranes moved into Kherbet Humus (al-Baqi’ah) in the Northern Jordan Valleys, east of Tubas. Immediately, the bulldozers and accompanied workers demolished and dismantled dwellings and sheep barns and loaded them on the cranes. They confiscated them along with all the residential contents. The demolition included 15 residential and sheep barn tents in addition to other property belonging to 9 Palestinian families. They also confiscated 2 cars belonging to the Wall Resistance Commission and another car belonging to Ayman Rabah Bani ‘Odah.

Person Affected Damage 1- Harb Soliman Ifreij Abu Kabbash and his brother Mohammed 3 sheep barns demolished and confiscated (800 meters)3 residential tents demolished and confiscated (120 meters)An open sheep barn demolished (700 meters)A mud oven demolishedA 40-meter tent confiscated 2- ‘Abdel Ghani al-‘Awawdah and his sons Anas and Mo’az A sheep barrack demolished and confiscated (200 meters)A feeds barrack demolished and confiscated (100 meters)2 residential tents demolished and confiscated (90 meters each)A mobile bathroom demolished and confiscated2 water tanks confiscated 3- Isma’il Freij Abu al-Kabbash and his sons, Nazem and Nizam, 3 mobile bathrooms demolished2 sheep tents demolished (200 meters)Residential tents (80 meters) demolished2 tents confiscated (90 meters)A mud oven demolishedA water tank confiscated

In the evening, IOF headed to Kherbet Humus al-Foqa and removed 4 tents set by Palestinians to protect the residents whose dwellings were demolished in the last few hours.

At approximately 07:00 on Wednesday, 03 February 2021, IOF accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration SUV and a bulldozer moved into ‘Anin village, west of Jenin. Immediately, the bulldozer demolished 11 stalls near the annexation wall in al-Thaher area near ‘Anin School for Boys in western ‘Anin. Those stalls were the only source of income for their owners as they sell food supplies for the workers heading to work in Israel via the holes in the wall. IOF expelled the owners after damaging the contents under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C. It should be noted that IOD notified the stalls’ owners on 16 February 2020 of removing them. On 17 January 2021, IOF damaged contents of the stalls belonging to Radi, Mahmoud and Mohammed Yehia Khaddour; Osayd, Yazid and Walid Yousif ‘Issa; Isma’il Khalil Yasin; ‘Issam Dawwas ‘Issa; Hakam and Ashraf Hussein Yasin; and Mohammed Nader ‘Issa.

At approximately 08:00, IOF bulldozers demolished an under-construction house and 70-meter fences in Marj al-‘Anati area in ‘Anata village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of unlicensed construction. Taha No’man, ‘Anata Mayor, said that IOF demolished an under-construction house which included a concrete-roofed room and fences belonging to ‘Abdel Majeed ‘Eid Ziyad, under the pretext of unlicensed-construction. No’man said that the Israeli authorities demolished 12 facilities in ‘Anata village last January and still carry out a fierce demolition campaign against houses and facilities in the village.

At approximately 15:00, IOF backed by a military vehicle and accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration vehicle and two excavators moved into ​​Khelet al-Forn, south of Hebron. IOF deployed in the area while vehicles began to demolish a 200-Sqm under construction house belonging to Mohammed Jamal al-Sarsour. The demolition was carried out allegedly for illegal construction in Area C. The Israeli authorities had previously notified al-Sarsour to stop construction work and demolish it.

Kherbet Khelet al-Forn is located in southern Hebron, west of the Bypass Road 60, opposite to the intersection leading to the “Bani Hefer” settlement built on the Bani Na’im village. The village is inhabited by 150 persons; most of them are Bedouins who came from Beersheba and bought part of its lands. The residents work in agriculture and sheep grazing.

Settler attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property

At approximately 19:15 on Thursday, 29 January 2021, a group of Israeli settlers closed the main street that connects Nablus with Qalqilya (Street 55.) Immediately, citizens from Izbat al-Tabib village in eastern Qalqilya, attempted to open the street and prevent settlers from closing it. IOF then fired sound bombs and teargas canisters to disperse the citizens and beat some of them, including the head of the village council, Bayan al-Tabib, IOF detained a number of citizens and later released them.

At approximately 10:20, a group of settlers sneaked into the Jinsafut village outskirts in eastern Qalqilya. And when they were recognized, citizens confronted them and forced them to leave, especially after citizens’ calls to gather in the area.

At approximately 02:00 on Monday, 01 February 2021, a group of settlers moved into Kafl Haris village, north of Salfit, under the pretext of visiting tombs to perform religious rituals inside. During which, settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles and houses and threw stones at them. As a result, windows of 8 vehicles were broken and a house’s lighting.

Collective Punishment Measures:

As part of the IOF’s collective punishment policy against the families of Palestinians accused of carrying out attacks against it and/or settlers, the Israeli Supreme Court approved the demolition of a prisoner’s house in Jenin.

On Wednesday, 03 February 2021, the Israeli Supreme Court approved the demolition of a house belonging to Mohammed Kabha, a Palestinian prisoner in the Israeli jails from Tourah village, southwest of Jenin. IOF accused Kabha of killing an Israeli female settler, Esther Horgen, in an attack in Ahrash Rihan on 20 December 2020. The Court decided to demolish 2 floors of the house where he lived with his wife and 3 kids.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals 76 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 8 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against individuals’ movement at military permanent checkpoints.

Jerusalem:

On Thursday, 28 January 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Hizma village, east of occupied East Jerusalem.

On Friday, 29 January 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at Az-Za’ayyem village intersection and at the western entrance to Isawiya village, northeast of the city.

On Sunday, 31 January 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Biddu village and at the intersection of Al-Ram village, north of occupied East Jerusalem.

Ramallah:

On Thursday, 28 January 2021, IOF established a checkpoint on a road connecting between Ras Karkar and Deir Ibzi villages, west of the city.

On Friday, 29 January 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Ni’lin village.

On Saturday, 30 January 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Beit Ur al-Fauqa village.

On Sunday, 31 January 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Sinjil village.

On Tuesday, 02 February 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Silwad, Turmus Ayya, Sinjil, and Deir Abu Mash’al villages, and on a road connecting between Ras Karkar and Deir Ibzi villages, west of the city.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 28 January 2021, IOF established a checkpoint in ‘Aqabet Hussina area.

On Friday, 29 January 2021, IOF closed al-Container checkpoint, east of Bethlehem, and re-opened it later. IOF also established 2 checkpoints in in ‘Aqabet Hussina area and near al-Nashnash area, south of Bethlehem.

On Saturday, 30 January 2021, IOF established a checkpoint near the entrance to Beit Jala city.

On Sunday, 31 January 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tuqu village and at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem.

On Monday, 01 February 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tuqu village, at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village and near al-Nashnash area, south of Bethlehem.

On Tuesday, 02 February 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tuqu village and near al-Nashnash area, south of Bethlehem.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 28 January 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the southern and northern entrances to Jericho, and at the entrance to Ein ad-Duyuk village.

On Friday, 29 January 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Jericho.

On Saturday, 30 January 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the southern and northern entrances to Jericho.

On Sunday, 31 January 2021, IOF established a checkpoint on al-Mo’arajat road, which connects between Ramallah and Jericho.

On Monday, 01 February 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Jericho, and near the intersection of Ein ad-Duyuk village.

On Tuesday, 02 February 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jericho.

Jenin:

On Thursday, 28 January 2021, IOF established a checkpoint between Silat al-Harithiya and Ti’inik villages, west of Jenin.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 28 January 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the southern and western entrances to Hebron, at the entrances to Bani Na’im and Jalajel villages, and at the entrance to Fawwar refugee camp.

On Friday, 29 January 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Awwa and Idhna villages, at the northern entrance to Halhul city.

On Saturday, 30 January 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Sa’ir, Beit Ummar and Idhna villages, at the southern entrance to Hebron, and at the northern entrance to Halhul city.

On Sunday, 31 January 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Beit Ummar village and at the southern entrance to Halhul city.

On Wednesday, 03 February 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Idhna and Yatta, at the southern entrance to Hebron, and at the northern entrance to Halhul city.

Qalqilya:

On Thursday, 28 January 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Izbat al-Tabib village, east of the city.

On Friday, 29 January 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Azzun and Jayyous villages, north of the city.

On Saturday, 30 January 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Azzun village, at the southern entrance to Qalqilya, and between Jayyous and Nabi Ilyas villages, east of the city.

On Monday, 01 February 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Azzun village and at the eastern entrance to Qalqilya.

Salfit:

On Thursday, 28 January 2021, IOF established a checkpoint twice at the northern entrance to Salfit.

On Friday, 29 January 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Deir Ballut village, west of Salfit.

On Saturday, 30 January 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Deir Ballut, Kifl Haris and Kafr ad-Dik villages, west of Salfit.

On Sunday, 31 January 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Salfit and at the entrance to Deir Ballut village, west of the city.

On Tuesday, 02 February 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Deir Ballut and Kifl Haris villages, and at the northern entrance to Salfit.

