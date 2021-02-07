Al-Houthi to Al-Mayadeen: We are ready for war and peace – Biden to Remove Yemen’s Ansarullah from Terror List الحوثي للميادين: جاهزون للحرب والسلام وبايدن يرفع أنصار الله اليمني من قائمة الإرهاب

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Al-Houthi to Al-Mayadeen: We are ready for war and peace

A member of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council confirms that his country is waiting for the words of the US President on stopping the war to be converted into action, and affirms the readiness of “Ansar Allah” for dialogue in the interest of the Yemenis.



Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, said in an interview with Al-Mayadeen that Washington is supposed to “stop the Saudi-Emirati war on our country and this is what we are waiting for,” describing the US President’s statements regarding stopping the war as “mere statements,” while what is expected. Stop the war and lift the blockade. “

Al-Houthi stressed that what Saudi Arabia and the UAE have done is “full-fledged terrorism,” adding that the Saudi coalition has tried “against us the military war since 2004 and has not worked with us, and we are not afraid of them and are ready to continue more.”

Al-Houthi emphasized that what Saudi Arabia and the UAE did was “terrorism with full descriptions,” explaining that the Saudi alliance had tried launched a military war against us since 2004, “We are not afraid of this war and are ready to continue the confrontation, but we are with peace,” he said. “all matters can be resolved during peace negotiations if arrogance is put aside.” Al-Houthi called on Washington to impose according to the war on its followers and to take serious decisions in this context, pointing out the absence of communication with the United States until now.

Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a halt to his country’s support for the war in Yemen, saying, “I have asked my Middle East team to act on a cease-fire to deliver humanitarian aid and open dialogue.”

Al-Houthi said Biden put forward a halt to the war on Yemen during his campaign because he wanted to “restore U.S. policy” after former President Donald Trump, adding: “If Biden violates the cessation of the war on Yemen that he has pledged to stop, it undermines the confidence of the American voter and that’s what he doesn’t want.”



He also urged Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz to stop the war and turn to the peace of the brave,” stressing that “Ansar Allah” will dialogue according to “the dictates of the Yemeni interest, and we do not accept anyone to be humiliated. We and they will be equals to speak in a way that takes care of our interests and their interests. “

Al-Houthi considered that the political solution should be “subject to a referendum by the Yemeni people, and whatever the people are satisfied with, we will accept it.”

Al-Houthi called for an end to the aggression and the embargo imposed on his country, as well as the payment of compensation from the countries of aggression similar to those received by Kuwait from Iraq.

He said the Yemeni armed forces will stop bombing coalition targets “if all the countries of aggression stop bombing,” stressing the right of the Yemeni people to “defend themselves”, using weapons manufactured locally, he said.

Al-Houthi also pointed out that there are video meetings of leaders in “ISIS” and “al-Qaeda” with Vice President Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar in Aden, stressing that the threat of “ISIS” comes from Saudi Arabia and America.

On the position of other countries participating in the aggression in one way or another, al-Houthi said that selling arms to the coalition is a “crime”, and “the British know who the Yemenis are, the Yemeni people have liberated their land from British colonialism, and the Yemeni army can now reach them, we have sophisticated weapons.”

On the future of the solution and the prospects for partition, al-Houthi said the UN Security Council is talking about the territorial integrity of Yemen, calling some of the words of secession “just slogans to mobilise fighters.”

At the end of the interview, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council called on the Yemeni people to be aware and cautious “especially in the peace phase”, and praised the efforts of the Yemeni armed forces and their role in maintaining the country’s independence.

By Staff, Agencies

The US announced that it is heading towards delisting Yemen’s Ansarullah group as a terrorist organization, removing a block that humanitarian groups said jeopardized crucial aid.

The grinding six-year Saudi aggression in Yemen has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, triggering what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

A State Department spokesperson said Friday they had “formally notified Congress” of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s intent to revoke the terrorist designations.

The move, which will take effect shortly, comes a day after Biden announced an end to US support for the Saudi-led offensive operations in Yemen.

“Our action is due entirely to the humanitarian consequences of this last-minute designation from the prior administration,” they said.

Blinken’s predecessor Mike Pompeo announced the designation days before leaving office last month.

عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليمني يؤكد أن بلاده تنتظر تحويل كلام الرئيس الأميركي بشأن وقف الحرب إلى أفعال، ويؤكد استعداد “أنصار الله” للحوار بما يخدم مصلحة اليمنيين.

قال عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى في اليمن محمد علي الحوثي، في مقابلة مع الميادين، إن من المفترض أن “توقف واشنطن الحرب السعودية – الإماراتية على بلدنا وهذا ما ننتظره”، واصفاً تصريحات الرئيس الأميركي بشأن وقف الحرب بأنها “مجرد تصريحات”، فيما المنتظر “وقف الحرب ورفع الحصار”.



وأكد الحوثي أن ما فعلته السعودية والإمارات هو “إرهاب مكتمل الأوصاف”، موضحاً أن التحالف السعودي جرّب “ضدنا الحرب العسكرية منذ عام 2004 ولم تنفع معنا، ونحن لا نخشاهم ومستعدون للاستمرار أكثر”.

وتابع: “نحن لا نخاف هذه الحرب ومستعدون للاستمرار في المواجهة لكننا مع السلام”، موضحاً أن “كل الأمور قابلة للحل خلال مفاوضات السلام في حال تم تنحية العجرفة”.

ودعا الحوثي واشنطن لفرض وفق الحرب على أتباعها واتخاذ قرارات جادة في هذا الإطار، مشيراً إلى غياب التواصل مع الولايات المتحدة حتى الساعة.

وكان الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن قد أعلن، في وقت سابق، وقف دعم بلاده للحرب على اليمن، قائلاً: “طلبت من فريقي المختص للشرق الأوسط العمل لوقف إطلاق النار لإيصال المساعدات الإنسانية وفتح الحوار”.

ورأى الحوثي أن بايدن طرح وقف الحرب على اليمن خلال حملته الانتخابية، لأنه يريد “ترميم السياسة الأميركية” بعد الرئيس السابق دونالد ترامب، وأضاف: “إذا أخلّ بايدن بوقف الحرب على اليمن التي تعهد بوقفها فإنه يخل بثقة الناخب الأميركي وهذا ما لا يريده”.



كما وحثّ الملك السعودي سلمان بن عبد العزيز على وقف الحرب وأن “تتجه السعودية إلى سلام الشجعان”، مشدداً على أن “أنصار الله” ستحاور وفق “ما تمليه المصلحة اليمنية، ولا نرضى لأحد أن يكون ذليلاً، سنكون نحن وهم أنداداً لنتحدث بما يرعى مصالحنا ومصالحهم”.

واعتبر الحوثي أن الحل السياسي ينبغي أن “يخضع لاستفتاء الشعب اليمني، وما يرضى به الشعب سنقبل به”.

وطالب الحوثي بوقف العدوان والحصار المفروض على بلاده، كما دعا لصرف تعويضات من دول العدوان مماثلة للتعويضات التي حصلت عليها الكويت من العراق.

وأعلن أن القوات المسلحة اليمنية ستتوقف عن قصف أهداف التحالف “إذا توقفت جميع دول العدوان عن القصف”، مؤكداً حق الشعب اليمني في أن “يدافع عن نفسه”، وذلك باستخدام الأسلحة التي يجري صناعتها محلياً، وفق قوله.

كما وأشار الحوثي إلى وجود لقاءات مصورة لقيادات في “داعش” و”القاعدة” مع نائب الرئيس علي محسن الأحمر في عدن، مشدداً على أن خطر “داعش” يأتي من السعودية وأميركا.

وبشأن موقف الدول الأخرى المشاركة في العدوان بشكل أو بآخر، قال الحوثي إن بيع السلاح للتحالف هو “جريمة”، و”البريطانيون يعرفون من هم اليمنيون فالشعب اليمني حرر أرضه سابقاً من الاستعمار البريطاني، وبإمكان الجيش اليمني حالياً الوصول إليهم، فنحن نمتلك أسلحة متطورة”.

وحول مستقبل الحل واحتمالات التقسيم، أشار الحوثي إلى أن مجلس الأمن الدولي يتحدث عن وحدة الأراضي اليمنية، معتبراً كلام البعض عن الانفصال “مجرد شعارات لحشد المقاتلين”.

ودعا عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى في اليمن، في ختام المقابلة، الشعب اليمني أن يكون على مستوى عالٍ من الوعي والحذر “خاصة في مرحلة السلام”، كما وأشاد بجهود القوات المسلحة اليمنية ودورها في الحفاظ على استقلال البلاد.

الموظفين والوكالات

أعلنت الولايات المتحدة أنها تتجه نحو شطب جماعة أنصار الله اليمنية من القائمة كمنظمة إرهابية، قالت منظمات إنسانية إنها تعرض المساعدات الحاسمة للخطر.

لقد أدى العدوان السعودي الطاحن الذي دام ست سنوات في اليمن إلى مقتل عشرات الآلاف وتشريد الملايين، مما تسبب في ما تسميه الأمم المتحدة أسوأ كارثة إنسانية في العالم.

وقال متحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الاميركية الجمعة انهم “ابلغوا الكونغرس رسميا” بعزم وزير الخارجية الاميركي انتوني بلينكن على الغاء هذه التصنيفات الارهابية.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة، التي ستدخل حيز التنفيذ قريباً، بعد يوم واحد من إعلان بايدن إنهاء الدعم الأمريكي للعمليات الهجومية التي تقودها السعودية في اليمن.

واضافوا ” ان تحركنا يرجع تماما الى العواقب الانسانية لهذا التصنيف فى اللحظة الاخيرة من الادارة السابقة ” .

وكان مايك بومبيو، سلف بلينكن، قد أعلن عن تعيينه قبل أيام من مغادرته منصبه الشهر الماضي.

