Censorship’s Ugly Face in the US

by Stephen Lendman

Source

State-sponsored/Big Media supported war on truth-telling threatens fundamental First Amendment rights — without which all others may be lost.

Increasing totalitarian rule in the US is all about eliminating a free and open society — police state enforced tyranny replacing it.

The constitutional right to express views freely — no matter how unacceptable to others — is on the chopping block for elimination.

The official, state-approved, falsified narrative, alone is considered acceptable in public discourse.

For exercising her First Amendment rights, undemocratic Dems and 11 complicit GOP House members stripped Rep. Marjorie Greene of her committee posts — a shameful breach of her constitutional rights.

She and all others in the US are constitutionally permitted to express views freely on all issues unobstructed.

House Dems and complicit Republicans are guilty of a major constitutional breach that at minimum demands censure.

Frankly my dear I don’t give a damn what Greene said earlier.

Even if I profoundly disagree with her, I wholeheartedly support her right to publicly express views on any topics — on the House floor, on television when interviewed, on rooftops shouting them if she wishes.

She walked back from earlier comments, saying they reflect her past, not current values.

It was an inappropriate remark. The views of most people evolve over time.

My own changed a number of times through the years based on new or updated information.

In the US, diverging from the official narrative increasingly is at risk of being labeled domestic terrorism.

Greene reportedly tweeted: “Republican voters support (Trump) still. The party is his. It doesn’t belong to anybody else.”

She made other public remarks that diverged from the official narrative.

Action against her by Pelosi-led undemocratic Dems threatens the right of everyone to say anything they wish on all issues.

That fundamental right is fast eroding en route to disappearing altogether.

Fox News cancelled Lou Dobbs Tonight for the same reason Greene was targeted — for freely expressing his views that dissented from the official narrative.

According to the WSJ, he was taken off air following a “defamation lawsuit…by voting-machine company Smartmatic USA” that named him, two other Fox anchors and the network, the Journal adding:

His program was “one of the consistently highest-rated shows” — now replaced by Fox Business Tonight.

A staunch Trump supporter, Dobbs backed his claim of brazen Election 2020 fraud.

So do I!

In support of Dobbs, Trump noted his “large and loyal following that will be watching closely for his next move, and that following includes me.”

A dubious Fox News statement said it “regularly considers programming changes, and plans have been in place to launch new formats as appropriate post-election, including on Fox Business.”

Networks don’t replace their top-rated shows with new ones.

Dobbs was taken off air for his views.

I know little about Greene, was never a Dobbs supporter, nor have ever watched his program.

Yet I condemn actions against them in flagrant breach of their constitutional rights to say whatever they wish about anything.

I’m no Trump supporter. I’ve been one of his sharpest critics throughout his time in office.

I strongly disagree with most of his views and actions.

On the topic of election-rigging for Biden, installing him in office by brazen fraud, I wholeheartedly share Trump’s view because he’s right.

He was reelected for a second term, getting more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history.

Biden lost. There’s no ambiguity about it. Indisputable evidence proved it.

Yet selected, unelected Biden is in the White House — publicly represented by a double for being too cognitively impaired to fulfill the duties of any office.

Trump returned to private life. Winning wasn’t enough for another term.

Election 2020 fraud was one of many examples of US fantasy democracy.

The real thing was banned from inception.

Totalitarian rule replaced it.

Today it’s on a fast track toward full-blown tyranny — wrapped in the American flag, part of ongoing mass deception about a nation unsafe and unfit to live in.

Years earlier, Political Science Professor Bertram Gross called governance in the US friendly fascism in his book using this title.

He described a slow, powerful “drift toward greater concentration of wealth and power in a repressive Big Business-Big Government,” Big Brother alliance, adding:

What going on leads “toward a new and subtly manipulative form of corporatist serfdom.”

Its friendly face turns dark as hardline policies emerge.

Gross passed away pre-9/11 in 1997. If alive today, he’d likely say I warned you about what’s coming.

