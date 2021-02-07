Hazardous Vaccines v. Safe and Effective Treatment for Covids

Posted on by Zara Ali

by Stephen Lendman

Source

Since last year’s seasonal flu-renamed covid season — what shows up annually — we’ve been lied to by Big Government in cahoots with Big Pharma and Big Media.

What’s going on is a diabolical plot against public health, the rule of law, and nations safe and fit to live in.

All of the above are under assault by US-led Western dark forces, monied interests, and their media press agents.

Since mass-vaxxing in the West began for so-called covid last December, thousands of adverse events, including hundreds of deaths, were officially reported by the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Through January 29, it reported 11,249 adverse events — including over 500 deaths, scores of permanently disabled individuals, and hundreds more whose lives are endangered.

Through late January, about 35 million people in the US were vaxxed against covid once or twice with Pfizer’s or Moderna’s hazardous, unapproved, experimental vaccines.

According to an earlier HHS report, VAERS is deeply flawed and worthless.

It captures fewer than 1% of injuries (and deaths) from vaxxing.

Actual numbers near-and-longer-term from vaxxing are more than 100x greater than what VAERS reports.

Do the math: Multiply official CDC reported numbers of adverse events (including deaths) x 100.

It reveals the catastrophic scale of harm so far from covid vaxxing in the US alone.

If it continues unchecked, millions of Americans and countless others abroad may become seriously harmed or die from hazardous to health/unneeded covid vaccines.

What’s going on is the greatest high crime against humanity in modern memory

The ugly reality is officially concealed — establishment media complicit with the diabolical plot against human health.

For months, they’ve been heavily pushing what no one wanting their health protected and preserved should touch.

There’s nothing remotely safe or beneficial about hazardous to health covid vaccines, just the opposite.

Staying well, avoiding injury or death — near-or-longer-term — demands not permitting its toxins to be jabbed into our bodies.

The alternative risks serious irreversible harm or worse.

Joseph Mercola reported about Dr. Vladimir Zelenko “near-100% success rate in treating (seasonal flu-renamed) covid patients” since last March.

He used safe, effective, low-cost hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), azithromycin and zinc sulfate for five days.

After treating about 3,000 patients with this protocol, three high-risk ones alone died, the others cured, their health restored.

As Mercola and other experts stressed, we’ve been consistently lied to about HCQ since early last year — a campaign to push hazardous to health covid vaccines to avoid, not use.

Most often for younger people with normal immune systems, no treatment is needed.

When I was around aged-50, I had seasonal flu.

It knocked me out for a few days, drained my energy, killed my appetite, and prevented me from pursing daily activities.

Symptoms lasted around 72 hours. I took no meds or sought medical treatment, just hunkered down at home and rested.

I fully recovered with no adverse after-effects to this day.

Aware of the symptoms from personal experience and considerable writing about them, if affected again the same or in a similar way, I’ll have one of my doctors prescribe the above protocol straightaway.

Under no circumstances will I permit toxins from covid vaccines to be jabbed into my body.

Nor should anyone else!

At my age, the same as baseball great Hank Aaron’s when he likely died from covid vaxxing, I’d greatly risk a similar fate if vaxxed.

Like hundreds, maybe thousands, of other doctors worldwide, Zelenko had “remarkable results” with the above protocol treatment for seasonal flu-renamed covid, stressing:

It “prevents progression of disease and patients get better.”

It works this way nearly always for people of all ages.

For his candor, social media censored him.

Twitter banned him as part of an ongoing state-sponsored war on truth-telling in the US and West.

Effectiveness of the above protocol has been known for years, Zelenko explained.

Before scamster Fauci sold his soul to Big Government and Big Pharma for self-serving interests, he called HCQ a miracle drug, a dream treatment, Zelenko explained, adding:

Epidemiologists George Fareed and Harvey Risch “show(ed) that it’s absolutely statistically proven that HCQ used in the prehospital setting is absolutely effective.”

“It’s impossible for it to be a mistake.”

Ivermectin for treating seasonal flu-renamed covid is also safe and effective.

Pre-2020, the notion of treating seasonal flu/influenza by vaxxing wasn’t mentioned by Big Governments or their Big Media press agents in the West — because the illness is effectively treated other ways.

Heavily promoting covid vaccines today is part of a mass deception campaign against human health.

According to noted Dr. Lee Merritt, covid vaccines are “weaponized medicine.”

They’re experimental/hazardous “biologically manipulated bioweapon(s).”

The “chance of survival” and recovery from “viral flu” exceeds 99.9%.”

Nothing remotely justifies using what Merritt called injections that cause irreversible damage by altering the human genetic code.

Mass-vaxxing for covid is biological warfare against everyone falling for the scam.

Thousands of doctors and scientists worldwide share Merritt’s view.

Avoid them to protect and preserve health.

Ignore state-approved propaganda that falsely claims otherwise.

