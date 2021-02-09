Who was behind the assassination of Luqman and what were the objectives of the campaign to fabricate indictment against Hezbollah? من يقف وراء جريمة اغتيال لقمان وما أهداف حملة تلفيق الاتهام لحزب الله؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hassan Hardan

The assassination of activist Luqman Salim, which provoked many reactions, was noted that immediately after the crime, forces and groups of so-called civil society and elite figures launched a systematic campaign accusing Hizbullah of being behind the assassination, so that this accusation did not wait for any investigation from the security and judicial authorities, and issued a prejudgment, in the name of political prejudgment, which accused Hezbollah, Syria, forces and national figures, of being behind the assassination of President Rafik, minutes after the assassination

What does that demonstrate, and why immediately accuse Hezbollah, and choose this particular time?

What is required in the face of this suspicious accusation of its objectives?

First, the haste, as soon as the news of the assassination is announced, to indict Hezbollah, which makes any neutral observer draw major question marks and wonders about whether the crime was carried out by suspicious parties, because these parties realise and know in advance that the finger of blame will be directed at Hezbollah. Based on the fact that Luqman was assassinated in an area where Hezbollah enjoys great popular influence, and that Luqman is known for his fierce opposition to Hezbollah and its resistance against the occupation, which achieves these parties the goal that they seek, to undermine its role of the resisting patriot, and claim that it has transformed, according to her claim, from a party resisting the Zionist enemy, to an authority of “suppression, domination, exclusion and terror” of all those who criticise him, oppose his opinion and stand against his policy …

Secondly, the timing of the assassination seems to have been chosen in an attempt to extricate the “Injiz” forces and groups from their predicament, which have become in it, against the backdrop of the failure of their movements on the one hand, and enable them to make a breakthrough in the resistance environment by providing an atmosphere of sympathy with them that enables them to gain the support of the youth. Under the headings of rejecting the policy of “suppressing and terrorising the opponents”, after these forces and groups reached a dead end and failed to implement the American plan to bring about a political coup against power and exclude Hezbollah and its allies from it ..This failure has been evident recently through the inability of these forces and groups in their recent moves to revive popular protests by exploiting the worsening social and living suffering caused by the explosion of the economic and financial crisis, exacerbated and accelerated by the U.S. financial and economic blockade…

Thirdly, the position of suspects behind the crime is linked to the American-Zionist plot, but it is due to the efforts of these parties to achieve two things that clearly appeared behind the campaign against Hezbollah, and as long as the aim of this plan is:

The first is sedition and incitement against the resistance, which is part of the U.S. coup plan, and the poisonous campaign that followed the crime and aimed at resistance, in an open attempt to invest blood, points to the re-movement of the NGOs groups, funded by the United States and the West, as former U.S. official David Hill acknowledged in his testimony to Congress earlier last year.

The second is to try to penetrate the popular environment of the resistance, and to win supporters alongside the groups mentioned under the heading of accusing Hizbullah of exercising hegemony and suppressing freedom of opinion and expression. The popularity of these groups has been strengthened in preparation for the upcoming parliamentary elections with the aim of transforming the balance of parliamentary power in favor of the pro-American political team…

From the above, it can be emphasised that:

1. Anyone who hastened to accuse Hizbullah of being behind the assassination, directly or indirectly, is deliberately or unintentionally contributing to the American plan, which is behind the sanctions against pro-resistance figures, the imposition of a financial and economic blockade on Lebanon and the increased suffering of the Lebanese with the aim of pitting them against Hezbollah and its resistance.

It is not a secret that Washington is seeking, through the groups loyal to it, and some American-funded media, to hold Hezbollah responsible for this suffering, to exclude it and its allies from sharing power, and to impose the formation of a pro-American government, to implement the goals of the United States in terms of isolating and disarming the resistance, protecting Lebanon and its wealth from Zionist aggression, and returning Lebanon to a time of “Lebanon strength is in its weakness”, subject to American control and hegemony … and realising the ambitions of the enemy’s entity in Lebanon’s wealth by imposing a demarcation of the sea and land borders with occupied Palestine that meets Zionist ambitions …

2. The history of Hizbullah and its national and Islamic resistance confirms that it cannot in any way be behind the assassination, or facilitate its occurrence, because it is contrary to its policy of giving priority to the eradication of sedition and cutting off the road to American Zionist projects and plans to ignite it, and in this context, Hezbollah has followed the policy of tolerance of agents after liberation. In this context, Hezbollah pursued a policy of tolerance with IOF agents after the liberation in 2000, despite the atrocities and crimes they committed during the period of the Zionist occupation of the south, Hezbollah prevented retaliation against agents, in order to protect national unity in the liberated areas, and cut off the path to sedition that the enemy sought to disturb And aborting the strategic and historical victory achieved by the resistance by defeating the Zionist occupation army .. And Hezbollah persisted, unrivaled, in the face of the fierce attacks and the fabricated accusations it was subjected to, and the attacks targeting its supporters, following the assassination of Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, in order to prevent sectarian strife. …

In 2000, despite the atrocities and crimes committed during occupation by the IOF and the so called “free southern army of the south, and the prevention of retaliation against them, in order to protect national unity in the liberated areas, and And cut off the path to the strife that the enemy sought in order to abort the strategic and historical victory achieved by the resistance by defeating the Zionist occupation army. .. Likewise, Hizbullah persisted, with unparalleled patience, in the face of the fierce attacks and fabricated accusations it was subjected to, and the attacks targeting its supporters, following a crime The assassination of Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, in order to prevent sectarian strife …

So would those who pursue such a policy to prevent sedition, and are keen on national unity and civil peace, could stand behind a crime that is well known to serve the enemies of the resistance, waiting to exploit any incident, small or large, to undermine the image and reputation of the noble resistance, which defeated the Zionist and terrorist enemies, raised the head of Lebanon aloft, protected security and stability, and enabled the state and its apparatus to regain its authority over the liberated areas …

3. The patriotic duty requires everyone who is keen to confront sedition and not fall into the trap of American incitement against the resisting Hezbollah .. to confront this plot, by linking the condemnation of the assassination of Lokman Salim, and the request of the security and judicial authorities to conduct the required investigations to uncover the circumstances of the crime and to know the perpetrators and the parties who Stand behind them … At the same time, to condemn and expose the objectives of the fabricated campaign organised by anti-Hezbollah political forces and “NGOs”, to restore some glare to its suspicious role, after its failure to realise Washington’s dreams of achieving a political coup d’état to surround, isolate and disarm Hezbollah, despite spending billions on supporting these groups and other political forces affiliated with .

حسن حردان

شكل اغتيال الناشط لقمان سليم، مثاراً لردود فعل عديدة، حيث لوحظ أنه وفور حدوث الجريمة أقدمت قوى وبعض مجموعات ما يسمّى المجتمع المدني «الأنجيؤز» وشخصيات من النخبة، على شنّ حملة ممنهجة تتهم حزب الله بالوقوف وراء ارتكاب عملية الاغتيال، حتى أنّ هذا الاتهام لم ينتظر ايّ تحقيق من الجهات الأمنية والقضائية، فصدر الحكم المسبق، بما يذكر بالحكم السياسي المسبق الذي اتهم حزب الله وسورية وقوى وشخصيات وطنية، بالوقوف وراء تنفيذ جريمة اغتيال الرئيس رفيق الحريري، بعد دقائق معدودة على حدوثها…

على ماذا يدلل ذلك، ولماذا المسارعة فوراً إلى اتهام حزب الله، واختيار هذا التوقيت بالذات؟

وما هو المطلوب في مواجهة هذا الاتهام المشبوه بأهدافه وغاياته؟

أولاً، إنّ المسارعة فور إعلان نبأ الاغتيال، الى توجيه الاتهام إلى حزب الله، يجعل ايّ مراقب محايد يرسم علامات استفهام كبرى، ويتساءل بشأن ما إذا كانت الجريمة نفذت بتدبير من جهات مشبوهة، لإدراك هذه الجهات ومعرفتها المسبقة أنّ أصابع الاتهام ستوجه إلى حزب الله، انطلاقاً من انّ لقمان اغتيل في منطقة يحظى فيها حزب الله بنفوذ شعبي كبير، وانّ لقمان معروف في معارضته الشرسة لحزب الله ومقاومته ضدّ الاحتلال، الأمر الذي يحقق لهذه الجهات هدفها الذي تسعى إليه، وهو الصادق التهمة بحزب الله، والتحريض عليه، ومحاولة النيل من دوره الوطني المقاوم، والقول بأنه تحوّل، حسب زعمها، من حزب مقاوم للعدو الصهيوني، إلى سلطة «قمع وهيمنة وإقصاء وإرهاب» لكلّ من ينتقده ويعارض رأيه ويقف ضدّ سياسته…

ثانياً، انّ اختيار توقيت عملية الاغتيال يبدو انه تمّ في محاولة لإخراج قوى ومجموعات «الأنجيؤز» من مأزقها، التي باتت فيه، على خلفية فشل تحركاتها من ناحية، وتمكينها من إحداث اختراق في بيئة المقاومة عبر توفير أجواء من التعاطف معها تمكّنها من كسب تأييد الشباب تحت عناوين رفض سياسة «قمع وإرهاب المعارضين»، بعد أن وصلت هذه القوى والمجموعات إلى طريق مسدود، وأخفقت في تنفيذ الخطة الأميركية لإحداث الانقلاب السياسي على السلطة وإقصاء حزب الله وحلفائه عنها.. وظهر هذا الفشل بشكل واضح مؤخراً من خلال عجز هذه القوى والمجموعات في تحركاتها الأخيرة في إعادة إحياء الاحتجاجات الشعبية باستغلال تفاقم المعاناة الاجتماعية والمعيشية الناتجة عن انفجار الأزمة الاقتصادية والمالية، التي فاقمها وسرّع من انفجارها، الحصار المالي والاقتصادي الأميركي الغربي…

ثالثاً، انّ وقوف جهات مشبوهة وراء الجريمة مرتبطة بالمخطط الأميركي الصهيوني، إنما يعود إلى سعي هذه الجهات إلى تحقيق أمرين ظهرا بوضوح من وراء الحملة ضدّ حزب الله، وطالما هدف إليهما هذا المخطط، وهما:

الأمر الأول، إثارة الفتنة والتحريض ضدّ المقاومة، وهو أمر يندرج ضمن خطة الانقلاب الأميركية، وتؤشر إليه الحملة المسمومة التي أعقبت الجريمة وتستهدف المقاومة، في محاولة مكشوفة لاستثمار الدم، لإعادة الزخم لتحركات مجموعات «الأنجيؤز»، المموّلة أميركياً وغربياً، باعتراف المسؤول الأميركي السابق ديفيد هيل في شهادته أمام الكونغرس في وقت سابق من العام الماضي.

الأمر الثاني، العمل على محاولة إحداث اختراق في البيئة الشعبية للمقاومة، وكسب مناصرين إلى جانب المجموعات المذكورة تحت عنوان اتهام حزب الله بممارسة الهيمنة والقمع لحرية الرأي والتعبير. واستطراداً تعزيز شعبية هذه المجموعات تحضيراً للانتخابات النيابية المقبلة بهدف إحداث تحوّل في موازين القوى النيابية في البرلمان لمصلحة الفريق الموالي للسياسة الأميركية…

انطلاقاً مما تقدم يمكن التأكيد على ما يلي:

1

ـ إنّ أيّ جهة سارعت إلى توجيه الاتهام إلى حزب الله، بالوقوف وراء جريمة الاغتيال، بشكل مباشر، أو غير مباشر، إنما تسهم عن قصد، أو غير قصد، في خدمة المخطط الأميركي، الذي يقف وراء العقوبات على شخصات مؤيدة للمقاومة، وفرض الحصار المالي والاقتصادي على لبنان وزيادة معاناة اللبنانيين بهدف تأليبهم وتحريضهم ضدّ حزب الله ومقاومته..

فليس خافياً، انّ واشنطن تسعى، عبر القوى والجماعات الموالية لها وبعض وسائل الإعلام المموّلة أميركياً، تسعى إلى تحميل حزب الله المسؤولية عن هذه المعاناة، لإقصائه وحلفائه عن المشاركة السلطة، وفرض تشكيل حكومة أميركية الهوى، تنفيذ أهداف الولايات المتحدة لناحية عزل المقاومة ونزع سلاحها، الذي يحمي لبنان وثرواته من الاعتداءات والأطماع الصهيونية… ويقلق كيان العدو، واستطراداً إعادة لبنان إلى زمن «قوته في ضعفه»، وخاضعاً للسيطرة والهيمنة الأميركية… وتحقيق أطماع كيان العدو في ثروات لبنان من خلال فرض ترسيم للحدود البحرية والبرية مع فلسطين المحتلة يلبّي هذه الأطماع…

2

ـ انّ تاريخ حزب الله ومقاومته الوطنية والإسلامية، يؤكد أنه لا يمكن بأيّ حال من الأحوال أن يكون وراء ارتكاب عملية الاغتيال، أو تسهيل حصولها، لأنّ ذلك يتعارض مع سياسته التي تعطي الأولوية لوأد الفتنة وقطع الطريق على المشاريع والمخططات الأميركية الصهيونية لإشعالها، وفي هذا السياق فإنّ حزب الله اتبع سياسة التسامح مع العملاء بعد التحرير عام 2000، رغم الفظاعات والجرائم التي ارتكبوها خلال مرحلة الاحتلال الصهيوني للجنوب، ومنع الانتقام منهم، وذلك حرصاً على حماية الوحدة الوطنية في المناطق المحررة، وقطع الطريق على الفتنة التي سعى إليها العدو لتعكير وإجهاض الانتصار الاستراتيجي والتاريخي الذي حققته المقاومة بإلحاق الهزيمة بجيش الاحتلال الصهيوني.. كما أنّ حزب الله اعتصم بالصبر، المنقطع النظير، في مواجهة الهجمات الشرسة والاتهامات الملفقة التي تعرّض لها، والاعتداءات استهدفت انصاره، اثر حصول جريمة اغتيال الرئيس رفيق الحريري، وذلك لمنع الفتنة المذهبية…

فهل من ينتهج مثل هذه السياسة لمنع الفتنة، ويحرص الوحدة الوطنية والسلم الأهلي، يمكن أن يقف وراء جريمة يعرف جيداً انها تخدم أعداء المقاومة، الذين يتربّصون شراً بها، وينتظرون استغلال أيّ حادث، صغيراً كان أم كبيراً، للنيل من صورة وسمعة المقاومة النبيلة، التي هزمت العدوين الصهيوني والإرهابي ورفعت رأس لبنان عالياً، وحمت الأمن والاستقرار ومكّنت الدولة وأجهزتها من استعادة سلطتها على المناطق المحررة…

3

ـ انّ الواجب الوطني يقتضي من كلّ حريص على التصدي للفتنة وعدم الوقوع في فخ التحريض الأميركي على حزب الله المقاوم.. أن يتصدى لهذا المخطط، بأن يربط بين إدانة اغتيال لقمان سليم، ومطالبة الجهات الأمنية والقضائية بإجراء التحقيقات المطلوبة لكشف ملابسات الجريمة ومعرفة منفذيها واعتقالهم والجهات التي تقف وراءهم… وفي نفس الوقت يعمل على إدانة وفضح أهداف الحملة الملفقة التي تنظمها قوى سياسية ومجموعات «الانجيؤز» ضدّ حزب الله المقاوم، والتي سارعت إلى استغلال الجريمة وتوجيه الاتهام له، وتحريض اللبنانيين ضدّه.. في محاولة مكشوفة لاستعادة بعض الوهج لدورها المشبوه، بعد فشلها في تحقيق أحلام واشنطن بإنجاز انقلاب سياسي على السلطة لمحاصرة وعزل حزب الله والعمل على نزع سلاح مقاومته، رغم إنفاق المليارات على دعم هذه المجموعات وغيرها من القوى السياسية التابعة.. وهو ما عرّضها لانتقادات قاسية وجّهها لها المسؤول الأميركي السابق ديفيد شينكر خلال اجتماع مع ممثليها في بيروت…

