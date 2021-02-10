Confused Israeli Soldier Leaves Helmet on Ground Near Lebanon’s Border

Posted on February 10, 2021 by martyrashrakat

 February 8, 2021

Al-Manar reporter, Ali Shoeib, posted on his Twitter account a photo which shows a soldier’s helmet and bag abandoned on ground near occupied Palestine’s border with Lebanon.

The reporter mockingly addressed the officer in charge of the Zionist occupation army’s post to punish the soldier whose violation of the military rules reflects the case of confusion which has stormed the enemy’s forces.

The Israeli occupation army has been hiding troops on border with Lebanon for fear of Hezbollah military response to its crime of killing a Resistance fighter in an air raid on Syria in June, 2020.

Source: Al-Manar Eglish Website

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: