Imam Khamenei: Post-US Era Has Started

February 8, 2021
Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that the post-US era has started.
The remarks were released in a tweet on the Leader’s official account, Khamenei.ir.
His eminence also tweeted the same remarks in Arabic and French languages.
Earlier on Sunday, Imam Khamenei stressed that Iran is the only party which has the right to set conditions on the nuclear deal.
The Leader said the US would need to lift sanctions before Iran meets its commitments under the 2015 accord.
Source: Agencies
Related Videos
Related Articles
- Who needs to rejoin JCPOA?
- Zarif rules out new talks on JCPOA, calls on U.S. to make up its mind
- Iran’s administration renews allegiance to Imam Khomeini’s ideals
- IRGC: Iran’s Islamic Revolution altered bipolar world system
- Fruits of the Islamic Revolution
- Islamic Revolution helped resistance axis grow: Iraq’s Nujaba spox tells Press TV
- Bahraini cleric hails Iran’s Revolution as ‘great dawn after darkness’
- Webinar revisits Islamic Revolution influence in Afghanistan
- Why the Muslim world needs more Islamic Revolutions5DEFENSE340 combat speedboats join IRGC Navy on Islamic Revolution anniv.
Filed under: Iran, Khamenei, US-Iran Relations | Tagged: JCPOA |
Leave a Reply