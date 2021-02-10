Imam Khamenei: Post-US Era Has Started

February 10, 2021
Imam Khamenei

 February 8, 2021

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that the post-US era has started.

The remarks were released in a tweet on the Leader’s official account, Khamenei.ir.

His eminence also tweeted the same remarks in Arabic and French languages.

Earlier on Sunday, Imam Khamenei stressed that Iran is the only party which has the right to set conditions on the nuclear deal.

The Leader said the US would need to lift sanctions before Iran meets its commitments under the 2015 accord.

Source: Agencies

