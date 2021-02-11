Democrats wage ‘World Anti-Fascist War I’, don’t know it’d be ‘WAFW II’

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Donald Trump (L) and Joe Biden meet for the last presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (File photo)

Ramin Mazaheri (@RaminMazaheri2) is currently covering the US election. He is the chief correspondent in Paris for Press TV and has lived in France since 2009. He has been a daily newspaper reporter in the US, and has reported from Iran, Cuba, Egypt, Tunisia, South Korea, and elsewhere. He is the author of ‘Socialism’s Ignored Success: Iranian Islamic Socialism’ as well as ‘I’ll Ruin Everything You Are: Ending Western Propaganda on Red China,’ which is also available in simplified and traditional Chinese.

By Ramin Mazaheri and cross-posted with The Saker

For four years American Democrats have taken hugely brave stances on places like Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. What enormous personal risks they took.

What fortitude they showed when they sat on couches and cheered the marches on the other side of town.

Galvanized by these victories in solitary living rooms across the country, Democrats were absolutely certain of a “Blue Wave” from the county seat to the very top.

The Blue Wave shockingly failed at every local level, and when protesters’ civil disobedience turned violent (by conservatives, this time) at Capitol Hill on behalf of a vote genuinely disputed by 40% of the country… this means war!

“Yes to war!” In America this is a “progressive” slogan, somehow?

The past month has seen so very, very much of what the American context suggests we label as “reverse neo-McCarthyism” – yes, America is so twisted up right now, on the eve of a useless 2nd impeachment trial of Donald Trump, that we can’t think of a label which is less contortionist than that. Those who voted conservative must be “reprogrammed” and “cleansed”.

It’s the final solution.

And history will show that this was how World Anti-Fascist War II was declared – by people who almost certainly have no idea that there already was a World Anti-Fascist War I.

‘American exceptionalism’ means history not only doesn’t apply, it doesn’t even exist.

The World Anti-Fascist War is what the Chinese call World War II, and I don’t blame them – they were the first country to suffer from and fight fascist invasion, in 1931.

It’s interesting that in the US not only is there a perception that they defeated the fascist Germans mostly all alone, but that they definitely defeated the fascist Japanese entirely alone – one cannot find here one iota of the sense that Chinese and Americans fought against a common enemy 75 years ago? The West gives at least grudging – if only occasional – admission of the Soviet role in defeating the Germans, but there is zero acknowledgement of the 20 million Chinese martyrs who stopped the fascist war machine on the Eastern end of Eurasia.

The phrase is credited to Mao Zedong, who adopted the phrase “World Anti-Fascist War” to signal the obvious, undeniable, natural and openly-declared alliance between the socialist USSR and socialist China against its hardline conservative & anti-socialist enemy aggressors.

“World Anti-Fascist War” was an amazing bit of political intelligence from China – it shows exactly the intellectual and physical scope of the war, no? “World War II” implies only physical scope – should aliens find a ruined planet with a trinket containing that phrase the aliens would know absolutely nothing about what the war was actually fought over. “World Anti-Fascist War? Ah, now I know what the war was about.”

Clearly, the phrase did not stick in the West because their fascist forces – forced back into the rabbit holes of their own nations, where they switched party affiliations and allied with the US occupiers – did not want it to stick. They liked fascism… and Jim Crow, and Apartheid, and ethnically cleansing Palestine, and dictatorial Arab monarchs, etc. & etc.

The Chinese clearly saw the scope in its fullest range, and they also wanted to publicly ally with those who were as anti-fascist as they were in order to create the greatest amount of solidarity – it’s amazing craftwork in the craft of politics, indubitably. “World War II” is more… meh. Too apocalyptic; too vague.

But, as we were just reminded, the West doesn’t want to ally with China in Beijing’s still-reigning anti-fascism ideology – look at what new US president Joe Biden just said in his first speech on foreign policy:

“American leadership must meet this new moment of advancing authoritarianism, including the growing determination of China to rival the United States and the determination of Russia to damage our democracy,” he said.

It’s as if Biden has either idiots or fascists writing his speeches – China’s biggest fault is that it wants to be a “rival” to the United States? What kind of competition-loving capitalist is this? Answer: in his pinstripe suits Biden is not promoting capitalism, but fascism. It’s fascistic when you can’t even permit a rival; when the Chinese babe must be smothered in the cradle, lest it achieve even mere rival status.

All this helps explain why the problem in America which I have is: I can’t tell which party is the fascist one anymore?

Will the Trump trial accomplish anything but more hysterical ‘enthusiasm’?

How leftist or righteous or non-fascist can Democrats be when since the 1960s they have morphed into being pro-war, pro-FBI, pro-conformity, pro-censorship and many other “pro-“ things which are historically and rightly associated with fascists? Democrats want me to believe that Republicans are the fascists because they are all racists, but the November 4th realization that 26% of Trump’s voters cannot be non-White White Supremacists should have ended this gross exaggeration and obvious diversion.

But in the US my journalism and my personal discussions simply go nowhere with many Biden supporters.

The ardent Bidenites don’t just want to not discuss politics in a friendly, tolerant, exchanging manner with me – they don’t want to talk with me at all. Even about the weather.

It makes sense: everyone has heard how civilities, friendships and families have been ruined over a widespread inability to discuss important things in a friendly manner. It reminds me of how France may be full of sad people, but at least they can talk to each other – America is full of very angry people. Of course, I am too polite to mention to these Americans that I must not be losing out on very much insight, given their rather fascist-like desire for my total conformity to their personal moral and political beliefs.

America in February 2021 is not at all a pleasant place. It surely wasn’t in February 2020, either, and yet they seem to be able to keep this up endlessly? It reminds me of a question raised 90 years ago by the classic movie King Kong: Somebody asked if the person with the idea to go capture a giant monkey was insane, or if he was just displaying that quintessential American “enthusiasm”? It’s often very difficult to tell the two apart, no?

Democrats have “enthusiastically” whipped themselves up into a frenzy that they are – to use that dusty Reagan Republican phrase (the public discrediting of which helped get Trump elected in 2016) – “the leader of the free world”, but not only do Democrats seem so very unfree to me but they also aren’t allowing others to be free. What else can we call this current “reverse neo-McCarthyism”? It’s a phrase which I can’t find anywhere, yet, but it is applicable given American history and the ongoing demonization and/or criminalization campaign of those who voting for the losing candidate.

Many disagree with me on this point, but I believe that people do change – political parties change, too. I’m truly not sure which party exhibits the greater amount of fascist policies – Trumpers or Democrats? I’d truly have to sit down and figure that out that math problem.

But I’m not about to waste my time – I know what the World Anti-Fascist War was, so I’ll know a genuine WAFWII when I see it.

What Democrats are saying – and it’s all the same here, whether you tune into ABC, NBC, CNN, National Public Radio, The New York Times, “The Tonight Show”, “The View” – must be waged inside America against Trumpism: this ain’t it.

America has totally distinctive American problems – this is normal and not exceptional.

As usual, they try to export their problems to other countries and foreign minds by saying that these problems are actually caused by the suppression of “universal values” which only they have fully comprehended and codified; that everyone is secretly like Americans at heart; that everyone desires to be exactly like Americans – and while I certainly understand and can discuss America, the reality is that with the ascension of Biden they are suddenly returned to being totally uninteresting.

I wish the (faux-) anti-fascist forces in the US good luck on galvanizing support for WAFWII, but this post-Trump “reckoning” will be and should be a totally domestic affair.

